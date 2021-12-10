« previous next »
Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Big Nat out for a few weeks with a cheekbone fracture.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Knight on December  9, 2021, 08:14:20 am
This belongs in the other thread Roy ;)

Firmino being back mid December is really important given AFCON. I'd hope that Firmino, Jota and Minamino/Origi can cover Salah and Mane's absence for a couple of league games without huge issues but I'd be less confident about Jota, Origi and Minamino.

Sorry, this may not be the right thread, but is it just a couple of League games? I read that the players should leave for AFCON on Boxing Day at the latest, so Leeds game is a question mark. But even if you don't add the Leeds game, they could be missing

Leicester (A)
Chelsea (A)
League Cup Semis - Two Legs (if we win Quarters)
FA Cup Third Round
Brentford (H)
Crystal Palace (A)

They could be missing 4 League games and 7 games in all. I'm a little bit concerned now about just four attackers (Bobby, Jota, Origi, Minamino) going through all these games and trying to win all those games.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December 10, 2021, 04:16:45 pm
I read that the players should leave for AFCON


Is the AFCON really going to go ahead?

Seems like madness at the moment.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December 10, 2021, 04:16:45 pm
I read that the players should leave for AFCON on Boxing Day at the latest,

I thought the club were hopeful they wouldn't actually have to leave until after the Chelsea game? Unless that's changed and I've missed it. Apologies if so.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December 10, 2021, 04:16:45 pm
Sorry, this may not be the right thread, but is it just a couple of League games? I read that the players should leave for AFCON on Boxing Day at the latest, so Leeds game is a question mark. But even if you don't add the Leeds game, they could be missing

Leicester (A)
Chelsea (A)
League Cup Semis - Two Legs (if we win Quarters)
FA Cup Third Round
Brentford (H)
Crystal Palace (A)

They could be missing 4 League games and 7 games in all. I'm a little bit concerned now about just four attackers (Bobby, Jota, Origi, Minamino) going through all these games and trying to win all those games.


Klopp seemed to be confident that we will have them for the Chelsea game but yes its a huge concern if they miss 4 league games.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: a treeless whopper on December 10, 2021, 04:52:01 pm
Klopp seemed to be confident that we will have them for the Chelsea game but yes its a huge concern if they miss 4 league games.

The whole thing is ridiculous

 :no
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
As long as we've got them for the Chelsea game you'd imagine we should have enough firepower to beat Brentford and Palace in the league. Depends who we get in the League Cup should we progress.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
I thought 2 had been confirmed after the fear mongering from the athletic. May well be wrong though.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Knight on December 10, 2021, 06:51:34 pm
I thought 2 had been confirmed after the fear mongering from the athletic. May well be wrong though.
Klopp said last week we were still negotiating with the federations so we could release them a week later than we have to which is 26th December.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December 10, 2021, 04:53:40 pm
The whole thing is ridiculous

 :no

Ive no issue with the AFCON, we have and (mostly) enjoy the Euros, its obviously annoying when it comes in the middle of our season but they cant help that. What is annoying is the idea that theyll try and call the players up 2 weeks prior to the tournamen, its fucking ridiculous and not doing anyone any favours.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Jm55 on December 10, 2021, 08:42:57 pm
Ive no issue with the AFCON, we have and (mostly) enjoy the Euros, its obviously annoying when it comes in the middle of our season but they cant help that. What is annoying is the idea that theyll try and call the players up 2 weeks prior to the tournamen, its fucking ridiculous and not doing anyone any favours.

Don't see why it can't be organized at the same time that there are International matches....realize it's longer, but it would reduce its negative impact on club sides.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
I wonder how many clubs shy away from signing African players simply because they don't want to end up in the kind of situation we might end up in - if choosing between 2 similar players, that could sway a decision.

easy for me to say -- but the next WC will require European leagues to suspend their schedules.  why doesn't AFCON do the same and play it in the summer months and avoid this nonsense?
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Just one point, Palace have 4 players going including Zaha so they will be in a worse position than us.

Obviously the red list could be an issue coming back depending on how things go (all this travel between African countries could simply spread it further).
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Mighty_Red on December 10, 2021, 09:14:13 pm
Just one point, Palace have 4 players going including Zaha so they will be in a worse position than us.
that makes me feel 0.00000000000000000000000% better.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
it's not just Covid.  this is from yesterday.....

Africa's most prominent soccer championship, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), has twice been pushed forward.

The first postponement was because Cameroon was deemed unprepared to host the games, and the second was because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF)  Africa's soccer governing body  is now being asked if the escalating violence in the country's Anglophone regions poses too great a threat to spectators and team safety.

A vicious civil war has been raging in Cameroon's English-speaking areas, whose people make up 20% of the Central African country, since September 2017.

The clashes are between Cameroonian government forces and armed separatist groups.

Parties on both sides of the conflict committed widespread human rights violations in 2020, including extrajudicial or summary executions and mass murders in Cameroon's Anglophone regions, a report by Human Rights Watch found.
..............
There are now mounting calls to delay the AFCON competition until the warring parties call for a ceasefire and enter peace negotiations.
.............
Given the increasing attacks on civilians, the Confederation of African Football may come under pressure to postpone the tournament until President Paul Biya's regime attends peace talks.

Moreover, during AFCON, the deteriorating security situation would pose risks to players on and off the pitch.

The Cameroon authorities allegedly wish to host AFCON because of its status this will confer on them, on the continent and beyond.

https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-postpone-the-afcon-in-cameroon-due-to-the-anglophone-crisis/a-59979021
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: SamLad on December 10, 2021, 09:00:30 pm
I wonder how many clubs shy away from signing African players simply because they don't want to end up in the kind of situation we might end up in - if choosing between 2 similar players, that could sway a decision.

easy for me to say -- but the next WC will require European leagues to suspend their schedules.  why doesn't AFCON do the same and play it in the summer months and avoid this nonsense?
Have you tried to play football in the summer in parts of Africa like Cameroon, Ghana etc?
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: SamLad on December 10, 2021, 09:00:30 pm
I wonder how many clubs shy away from signing African players simply because they don't want to end up in the kind of situation we might end up in - if choosing between 2 similar players, that could sway a decision.

Yeah I've thought this for a long time, the tournament schedule could be limiting the earning capacity of its participants, surprised that the players' associations don't kick up more of a fuss.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Persephone on December 11, 2021, 04:24:58 am
Have you tried to play football in the summer in parts of Africa like Cameroon, Ghana etc?

Both equatorial and temp is very similar all year round, coolest in July/august in fact for Cameroon and Ghana in particular. Northern hemisphere summer months are the wettest months there.
 
Climates of a huge continent like Africa differs massively and remember the Southern Hemispheres summer is Northerns winter.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-injury-news-origi-elliott-21730350

pretty positive, but the stuff on Divocks knee seems a little vague, anyone have anything concrete on that? we will need him in Jan I reckon
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: SamLad on December 10, 2021, 09:00:30 pm
I wonder how many clubs shy away from signing African players simply because they don't want to end up in the kind of situation we might end up in - if choosing between 2 similar players, that could sway a decision.

easy for me to say -- but the next WC will require European leagues to suspend their schedules.  why doesn't AFCON do the same and play it in the summer months and avoid this nonsense?

It will be played during the summer months. I'm not sure why it isn't played at the same time as the Euros.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Persephone on December 11, 2021, 04:24:58 am
Have you tried to play football in the summer in parts of Africa like Cameroon, Ghana etc?
Yesterday it was 35 degrees here in Namibia... with the sun scorching the earth. In the south- near the border with SA, it's even worse. Easily 36-37 degrees, with almost no vegetation to speak of.
Imagine playing football in that heat.

Now imagine people(especially kids) actually doing that! ;D
Now imagine some kids in the rural areas playing football- not on pitches, but on sand and gravel! It's like playing on hot coal! ;D
When in it drops another 2 degrees, you'll see lots of people involved in other athletic activities such as jogging, cycling etc
Yes these are perfectly okay activities even in this heat if you're used to it. You just consume water by the bucket load though!
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
The reason that European and South American players go for more money than comparable African players. AFCON is taken into account and that reduces their fees.

Admitted some of these calendars are a pain. Same with Asian games when Son had to fly home to play those. If only the confederations could work together but it is going to be hard to please everyone.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Yesterday at 04:48:17 am
It will be played during the summer months.

when will that happen?
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Any news about Jones or Keita?
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:26:11 pm
Any news about Jones or Keita?

Keita was on the bench for Villa.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Shows how much attention I was paying!
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Curtis Jones back after his eye thingymajig.

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Good to have him back!
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
When is Booby due back?
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:51:34 pm
Shows how much attention I was paying!

Worse still.. he played against Milan  :)
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:33:22 pm
When is Booby due back?

Bobby is already back in training right? I remember seeing some training pics?

As for Booby, you got me curious now  ;D
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yeah, he's doing light training but not team stuff yet.  Same goes for Harvey as well.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm
Yeah, he's doing light training but not team stuff yet.  Same goes for Harvey as well.

Cheers, mate. Bobby being back in a couple of games will be crucial. If we have him back for Leeds, I'll take that.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Curtis is back by looks of things
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:26:55 pm
Curtis Jones back after his eye thingymajig.


Already doing what Bobby does, looking in the wrong direction. Are the doctors sure he can see well? 😎
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm
Already doing what Bobby does, looking in the wrong direction. Are the doctors sure he can see well? 😎

I chuckled thinking about Richard Pryor in 'See no evil' when I read your post.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
Bobby is already back in training right? I remember seeing some training pics?

As for Booby, you got me curious now  ;D

Its his saturday night out name ;D

Back training is good to hear.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm
Yeah, he's doing light training but not team stuff yet.  Same goes for Harvey as well.

Excellent news.
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:41:13 pm
Worse still.. he played against Milan  :)

 :boxhead
