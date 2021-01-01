« previous next »
Paul1611

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 02:19:31 pm
Big Nat out for a few weeks with a cheekbone fracture.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 04:16:45 pm
Quote from: Knight on December  9, 2021, 08:14:20 am
This belongs in the other thread Roy ;)

Firmino being back mid December is really important given AFCON. I'd hope that Firmino, Jota and Minamino/Origi can cover Salah and Mane's absence for a couple of league games without huge issues but I'd be less confident about Jota, Origi and Minamino.

Sorry, this may not be the right thread, but is it just a couple of League games? I read that the players should leave for AFCON on Boxing Day at the latest, so Leeds game is a question mark. But even if you don't add the Leeds game, they could be missing

Leicester (A)
Chelsea (A)
League Cup Semis - Two Legs (if we win Quarters)
FA Cup Third Round
Brentford (H)
Crystal Palace (A)

They could be missing 4 League games and 7 games in all. I'm a little bit concerned now about just four attackers (Bobby, Jota, Origi, Minamino) going through all these games and trying to win all those games.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 04:22:25 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 04:16:45 pm
I read that the players should leave for AFCON


Is the AFCON really going to go ahead?

Seems like madness at the moment.
Dazzer23

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 04:50:07 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 04:16:45 pm
I read that the players should leave for AFCON on Boxing Day at the latest,

I thought the club were hopeful they wouldn't actually have to leave until after the Chelsea game? Unless that's changed and I've missed it. Apologies if so.
a treeless whopper

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 04:52:01 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 04:16:45 pm
Sorry, this may not be the right thread, but is it just a couple of League games? I read that the players should leave for AFCON on Boxing Day at the latest, so Leeds game is a question mark. But even if you don't add the Leeds game, they could be missing

Leicester (A)
Chelsea (A)
League Cup Semis - Two Legs (if we win Quarters)
FA Cup Third Round
Brentford (H)
Crystal Palace (A)

They could be missing 4 League games and 7 games in all. I'm a little bit concerned now about just four attackers (Bobby, Jota, Origi, Minamino) going through all these games and trying to win all those games.


Klopp seemed to be confident that we will have them for the Chelsea game but yes its a huge concern if they miss 4 league games.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 04:53:40 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:52:01 pm
Klopp seemed to be confident that we will have them for the Chelsea game but yes its a huge concern if they miss 4 league games.

The whole thing is ridiculous

 :no
Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 06:32:12 pm
As long as we've got them for the Chelsea game you'd imagine we should have enough firepower to beat Brentford and Palace in the league. Depends who we get in the League Cup should we progress.
Knight

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 06:51:34 pm
I thought 2 had been confirmed after the fear mongering from the athletic. May well be wrong though.
Agent99

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 08:29:58 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:51:34 pm
I thought 2 had been confirmed after the fear mongering from the athletic. May well be wrong though.
Klopp said last week we were still negotiating with the federations so we could release them a week later than we have to which is 26th December.
Jm55

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 08:42:57 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:53:40 pm
The whole thing is ridiculous

 :no

Ive no issue with the AFCON, we have and (mostly) enjoy the Euros, its obviously annoying when it comes in the middle of our season but they cant help that. What is annoying is the idea that theyll try and call the players up 2 weeks prior to the tournamen, its fucking ridiculous and not doing anyone any favours.
JP-65

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 08:55:39 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:42:57 pm
Ive no issue with the AFCON, we have and (mostly) enjoy the Euros, its obviously annoying when it comes in the middle of our season but they cant help that. What is annoying is the idea that theyll try and call the players up 2 weeks prior to the tournamen, its fucking ridiculous and not doing anyone any favours.

Don't see why it can't be organized at the same time that there are International matches....realize it's longer, but it would reduce its negative impact on club sides.
SamLad

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 09:00:30 pm
I wonder how many clubs shy away from signing African players simply because they don't want to end up in the kind of situation we might end up in - if choosing between 2 similar players, that could sway a decision.

easy for me to say -- but the next WC will require European leagues to suspend their schedules.  why doesn't AFCON do the same and play it in the summer months and avoid this nonsense?
Mighty_Red

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 09:14:13 pm
Just one point, Palace have 4 players going including Zaha so they will be in a worse position than us.

Obviously the red list could be an issue coming back depending on how things go (all this travel between African countries could simply spread it further).
SamLad

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 09:21:29 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 09:14:13 pm
Just one point, Palace have 4 players going including Zaha so they will be in a worse position than us.
that makes me feel 0.00000000000000000000000% better.
SamLad

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 09:23:21 pm
it's not just Covid.  this is from yesterday.....

Africa's most prominent soccer championship, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), has twice been pushed forward.

The first postponement was because Cameroon was deemed unprepared to host the games, and the second was because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF)  Africa's soccer governing body  is now being asked if the escalating violence in the country's Anglophone regions poses too great a threat to spectators and team safety.

A vicious civil war has been raging in Cameroon's English-speaking areas, whose people make up 20% of the Central African country, since September 2017.

The clashes are between Cameroonian government forces and armed separatist groups.

Parties on both sides of the conflict committed widespread human rights violations in 2020, including extrajudicial or summary executions and mass murders in Cameroon's Anglophone regions, a report by Human Rights Watch found.
..............
There are now mounting calls to delay the AFCON competition until the warring parties call for a ceasefire and enter peace negotiations.
.............
Given the increasing attacks on civilians, the Confederation of African Football may come under pressure to postpone the tournament until President Paul Biya's regime attends peace talks.

Moreover, during AFCON, the deteriorating security situation would pose risks to players on and off the pitch.

The Cameroon authorities allegedly wish to host AFCON because of its status this will confer on them, on the continent and beyond.

https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-postpone-the-afcon-in-cameroon-due-to-the-anglophone-crisis/a-59979021
Persephone

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 04:24:58 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:00:30 pm
I wonder how many clubs shy away from signing African players simply because they don't want to end up in the kind of situation we might end up in - if choosing between 2 similar players, that could sway a decision.

easy for me to say -- but the next WC will require European leagues to suspend their schedules.  why doesn't AFCON do the same and play it in the summer months and avoid this nonsense?
Have you tried to play football in the summer in parts of Africa like Cameroon, Ghana etc?
GreatEx

Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:48:31 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:00:30 pm
I wonder how many clubs shy away from signing African players simply because they don't want to end up in the kind of situation we might end up in - if choosing between 2 similar players, that could sway a decision.

Yeah I've thought this for a long time, the tournament schedule could be limiting the earning capacity of its participants, surprised that the players' associations don't kick up more of a fuss.
