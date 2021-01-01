This belongs in the other thread Roy



Firmino being back mid December is really important given AFCON. I'd hope that Firmino, Jota and Minamino/Origi can cover Salah and Mane's absence for a couple of league games without huge issues but I'd be less confident about Jota, Origi and Minamino.



Sorry, this may not be the right thread, but is it just a couple of League games? I read that the players should leave for AFCON on Boxing Day at the latest, so Leeds game is a question mark. But even if you don't add the Leeds game, they could be missingLeicester (A)Chelsea (A)League Cup Semis - Two Legs (if we win Quarters)FA Cup Third RoundBrentford (H)Crystal Palace (A)They could be missing 4 League games and 7 games in all. I'm a little bit concerned now about just four attackers (Bobby, Jota, Origi, Minamino) going through all these games and trying to win all those games.