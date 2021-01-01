« previous next »
Reply #160 on: Today at 02:19:31 pm
Big Nat out for a few weeks with a cheekbone fracture.
Reply #161 on: Today at 04:16:45 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:14:20 am
This belongs in the other thread Roy ;)

Firmino being back mid December is really important given AFCON. I'd hope that Firmino, Jota and Minamino/Origi can cover Salah and Mane's absence for a couple of league games without huge issues but I'd be less confident about Jota, Origi and Minamino.

Sorry, this may not be the right thread, but is it just a couple of League games? I read that the players should leave for AFCON on Boxing Day at the latest, so Leeds game is a question mark. But even if you don't add the Leeds game, they could be missing

Leicester (A)
Chelsea (A)
League Cup Semis - Two Legs (if we win Quarters)
FA Cup Third Round
Brentford (H)
Crystal Palace (A)

They could be missing 4 League games and 7 games in all. I'm a little bit concerned now about just four attackers (Bobby, Jota, Origi, Minamino) going through all these games and trying to win all those games.
Reply #162 on: Today at 04:22:25 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:16:45 pm
I read that the players should leave for AFCON


Is the AFCON really going to go ahead?

Seems like madness at the moment.
Reply #163 on: Today at 04:50:07 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:16:45 pm
I read that the players should leave for AFCON on Boxing Day at the latest,

I thought the club were hopeful they wouldn't actually have to leave until after the Chelsea game? Unless that's changed and I've missed it. Apologies if so.
Reply #164 on: Today at 04:52:01 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:16:45 pm
Sorry, this may not be the right thread, but is it just a couple of League games? I read that the players should leave for AFCON on Boxing Day at the latest, so Leeds game is a question mark. But even if you don't add the Leeds game, they could be missing

Leicester (A)
Chelsea (A)
League Cup Semis - Two Legs (if we win Quarters)
FA Cup Third Round
Brentford (H)
Crystal Palace (A)

They could be missing 4 League games and 7 games in all. I'm a little bit concerned now about just four attackers (Bobby, Jota, Origi, Minamino) going through all these games and trying to win all those games.


Klopp seemed to be confident that we will have them for the Chelsea game but yes its a huge concern if they miss 4 league games.
Reply #165 on: Today at 04:53:40 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:52:01 pm
Klopp seemed to be confident that we will have them for the Chelsea game but yes its a huge concern if they miss 4 league games.

The whole thing is ridiculous

 :no
