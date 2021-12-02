« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 12785 times)

Offline ripsaw19

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 744
Re: League Cup
« Reply #160 on: December 2, 2021, 09:25:27 am »
Quote from: Hij on November 30, 2021, 04:43:19 pm
Considering taking my daughter in on a spare for her 2nd game in as many months. Preston and Leicester. She's 4 ;D
I'm taking my 7 year old for her first game. Get them early
Logged
ST Waiting List Position - 2772

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,226
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup
« Reply #161 on: December 2, 2021, 09:38:24 am »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on December  2, 2021, 09:25:27 am
I'm taking my 7 year old for her first game. Get them early

Yep ;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,452
  • Internet terrorist
Re: League Cup
« Reply #162 on: December 3, 2021, 11:34:21 am »
Quote from: willss on December  1, 2021, 06:27:50 pm
Really!! How long has it been like that. I could have saved a fortune
Yeah its only £9 for either my son or my daughter so £51 in total in 306 for us both.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #163 on: December 3, 2021, 10:18:46 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December  3, 2021, 11:34:21 am
Yeah its only £9 for either my son or my daughter so £51 in total in 306 for us both.
Ive had all 19 plus cups at £21 instead of £9.  I wonder if theyll exchange lol 😂
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,452
  • Internet terrorist
Re: League Cup
« Reply #164 on: December 12, 2021, 10:41:52 pm »
Quote from: willss on December  3, 2021, 10:18:46 pm
Ive had all 19 plus cups at £21 instead of £9.  I wonder if theyll exchange lol 😂
;D I made the same mistake but thankfully realised after the Palace match!
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,221
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 05:00:40 pm »
Surely this won't go ahead now, with Leicester having a Covid outbreak 6 days before?
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,418
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: League Cup
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 05:01:47 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 05:00:40 pm
Surely this won't go ahead now, with Leicester having a Covid outbreak 6 days before?
Either this game or Spurs wont go ahead depending on which club asked for the postponement tonight. Maybe both might not go ahead which would in theory be a nice break for us.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,221
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 05:02:24 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 05:01:47 pm
Either this game or Spurs wont go ahead depending on which club asked for the postponement tonight. Maybe both might not go ahead which would in theory be a nice break for us.

It was Leicester. Spurs seem OK now.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,272
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 06:05:25 pm »
If football goes on a "break" could see this being moved back otherwise surely we get a bye into the semis?
Logged

Offline ianrush79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 06:40:44 pm »
You would think that the efl would move the quarter finals into January and make the semi one legged.  Maybe thats too sensible an option
Logged
Phil Brown just off the phone. Stupid sod didn't know what 'Gardening Leave' meant. He's spent the past week planting fucking roses.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,272
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 09:16:58 pm »
Quote from: ianrush79 on Yesterday at 06:40:44 pm
You would think that the efl would move the quarter finals into January and make the semi one legged.  Maybe thats too sensible an option
we didn't get anything in 2019 v Villa, told to play the kids or forfeit as the fixture couldn't be moved, if Leicester can't field a team then we should go through
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #171 on: Today at 01:38:14 am »
Theyve had players with Covid since the weekend though so they may have done the 10 days by next week.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 