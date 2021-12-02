Considering taking my daughter in on a spare for her 2nd game in as many months. Preston and Leicester. She's 4
I'm taking my 7 year old for her first game. Get them early
Really!! How long has it been like that. I could have saved a fortune
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Yeah its only £9 for either my son or my daughter so £51 in total in 306 for us both.
Ive had all 19 plus cups at £21 instead of £9. I wonder if theyll exchange lol 😂
Surely this won't go ahead now, with Leicester having a Covid outbreak 6 days before?
Either this game or Spurs wont go ahead depending on which club asked for the postponement tonight. Maybe both might not go ahead which would in theory be a nice break for us.
You would think that the efl would move the quarter finals into January and make the semi one legged. Maybe thats too sensible an option
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.23]