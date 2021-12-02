Likewise, I hope it goes ahead as I have my travel booked for Wednesday - if it is postponed I hope they do so no later than say Monday to allow folk to maybe amend their bookings and not lose out - also they need to be fair and not have folk travelling on Wednesday.



Part of me thinks the EFL might want to try and play the quarter finals as the first legs of semis are scheduled for only 2 weeks later - there's no way those go ahead on those dates if next midweek is pulled. As an organisation they're not renowned for their flexibility.