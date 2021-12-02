« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 13810 times)

Offline ripsaw19

Re: League Cup
« Reply #160 on: December 2, 2021, 09:25:27 am »
Quote from: Hij on November 30, 2021, 04:43:19 pm
Considering taking my daughter in on a spare for her 2nd game in as many months. Preston and Leicester. She's 4 ;D
I'm taking my 7 year old for her first game. Get them early
Offline Hij

Re: League Cup
« Reply #161 on: December 2, 2021, 09:38:24 am »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on December  2, 2021, 09:25:27 am
I'm taking my 7 year old for her first game. Get them early

Yep ;D
Offline ABJ

Re: League Cup
« Reply #162 on: December 3, 2021, 11:34:21 am »
Quote from: willss on December  1, 2021, 06:27:50 pm
Really!! How long has it been like that. I could have saved a fortune
Yeah its only £9 for either my son or my daughter so £51 in total in 306 for us both.
Offline willss

Re: League Cup
« Reply #163 on: December 3, 2021, 10:18:46 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December  3, 2021, 11:34:21 am
Yeah its only £9 for either my son or my daughter so £51 in total in 306 for us both.
Ive had all 19 plus cups at £21 instead of £9.  I wonder if theyll exchange lol 😂
Offline ABJ

Re: League Cup
« Reply #164 on: December 12, 2021, 10:41:52 pm »
Quote from: willss on December  3, 2021, 10:18:46 pm
Ive had all 19 plus cups at £21 instead of £9.  I wonder if theyll exchange lol 😂
;D I made the same mistake but thankfully realised after the Palace match!
Offline stoz

Re: League Cup
« Reply #165 on: December 16, 2021, 05:00:40 pm »
Surely this won't go ahead now, with Leicester having a Covid outbreak 6 days before?
Offline keano7

Re: League Cup
« Reply #166 on: December 16, 2021, 05:01:47 pm »
Quote from: stoz on December 16, 2021, 05:00:40 pm
Surely this won't go ahead now, with Leicester having a Covid outbreak 6 days before?
Either this game or Spurs wont go ahead depending on which club asked for the postponement tonight. Maybe both might not go ahead which would in theory be a nice break for us.
Offline stoz

Re: League Cup
« Reply #167 on: December 16, 2021, 05:02:24 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on December 16, 2021, 05:01:47 pm
Either this game or Spurs wont go ahead depending on which club asked for the postponement tonight. Maybe both might not go ahead which would in theory be a nice break for us.

It was Leicester. Spurs seem OK now.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #168 on: December 16, 2021, 06:05:25 pm »
If football goes on a "break" could see this being moved back otherwise surely we get a bye into the semis?
Online ianrush79

Re: League Cup
« Reply #169 on: December 16, 2021, 06:40:44 pm »
You would think that the efl would move the quarter finals into January and make the semi one legged.  Maybe thats too sensible an option
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #170 on: December 16, 2021, 09:16:58 pm »
Quote from: ianrush79 on December 16, 2021, 06:40:44 pm
You would think that the efl would move the quarter finals into January and make the semi one legged.  Maybe thats too sensible an option
we didn't get anything in 2019 v Villa, told to play the kids or forfeit as the fixture couldn't be moved, if Leicester can't field a team then we should go through
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: League Cup
« Reply #171 on: December 17, 2021, 01:38:14 am »
Theyve had players with Covid since the weekend though so they may have done the 10 days by next week.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #172 on: December 17, 2021, 04:06:37 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on December 17, 2021, 01:38:14 am
Theyve had players with Covid since the weekend though so they may have done the 10 days by next week.
apparently had 3 more positives last night, hopefully they don't wait until Wednesday afternoon since I'm flying over then,
Offline 77kop05

Re: League Cup
« Reply #173 on: December 17, 2021, 08:15:18 am »
Be handy to know a day or two before the game.But that's too much to ask I guess ? Hard to see it going ahead though.
Offline Schmarn

Re: League Cup
« Reply #174 on: December 17, 2021, 08:49:28 am »

Id say were more likely to be in the midst of an outbreak by next Weds save that Jurgen has led from the front on vaccination. As its the league cup teams are going to be happier to put U23s out if necessary. Still a decent chance it happens barring a govt shutdown of big events.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: League Cup
« Reply #175 on: December 17, 2021, 09:03:08 am »
I'm really hoping this goes ahead but I think if we don't play Spurs this weekend we won't play this either.

Realistically can't see us playing until boxing day but maybe even the FA cup game in January.
Offline LFCStuart

Re: League Cup
« Reply #176 on: December 17, 2021, 11:02:13 am »
Likewise, I hope it goes ahead as I have my travel booked for Wednesday - if it is postponed I hope they do so no later than say Monday to allow folk to maybe amend their bookings and not lose out - also they need to be fair and not have folk travelling on Wednesday.

Part of me thinks the EFL might want to try and play the quarter finals as the first legs of semis are scheduled for only 2 weeks later - there's no way those go ahead on those dates if next midweek is pulled. As an organisation they're not renowned for their flexibility.
Offline keano7

Re: League Cup
« Reply #177 on: December 17, 2021, 12:26:24 pm »
Quote from: LFCStuart on December 17, 2021, 11:02:13 am
Likewise, I hope it goes ahead as I have my travel booked for Wednesday - if it is postponed I hope they do so no later than say Monday to allow folk to maybe amend their bookings and not lose out - also they need to be fair and not have folk travelling on Wednesday.

Part of me thinks the EFL might want to try and play the quarter finals as the first legs of semis are scheduled for only 2 weeks later - there's no way those go ahead on those dates if next midweek is pulled. As an organisation they're not renowned for their flexibility.
It would have to be a one legged semi final if next week was to be postponed. Play the quarters when the semi final first leg would have been and then the semi final the week after. Luck of the draw whoever gets home advantage.
Offline PaulKS

Re: League Cup
« Reply #178 on: Today at 10:52:59 am »
Just had the health check form email for this, so club must be confident of it happening
Offline Istanbul Boy

Re: League Cup
« Reply #179 on: Today at 11:34:00 am »
Can't see any ability to use the ticket exchange for this match. I assume it's because I'm in the auto cup scheme?
Offline Kls89

Re: League Cup
« Reply #180 on: Today at 12:00:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:52:59 am
Just had the health check form email for this, so club must be confident of it happening

I think the club would have sent this email out regardless. I think Klopp definitely wants to get the fixture out of the way, itll only be called off if Leicester appeal it
Offline VVM

Re: League Cup
« Reply #181 on: Today at 12:02:41 pm »
Is there a way to return tickets for this from the autocup? Caught Covid so won't be able to attend and struggling to find any friends who are willing to go either.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: League Cup
« Reply #182 on: Today at 12:05:54 pm »
Can anyone help?

I distributed a ticket for the Leicester carling cup game to someone who isn't a member. I got an email saying it had been distributed and so did the person. He followed the email instructions to download the NFC pass onto his IPhone but he's still not seeing any ticket there? And it still shows for me the seat etc in my NFC pass? I have a Samsung so don't know if there's something additional he needs to do on his iPhone?
Online redgriffin73

Re: League Cup
« Reply #183 on: Today at 03:29:55 pm »
I don't know about at his end but don't worry about you still seeing it, that definitely has been the case for me when I've distributed tickets.
Online saltysam

Re: League Cup
« Reply #184 on: Today at 08:23:47 pm »
Trying to distribute my ticket to my son. He's getting the email but no PDF ticket attachment.  I get an email saying something went wrong,we could not send the ticket to the designated recipient. Anyone else having issues?
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #185 on: Today at 09:07:46 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 12:02:41 pm
Is there a way to return tickets for this from the autocup? Caught Covid so won't be able to attend and struggling to find any friends who are willing to go either.
without cancelling your autocup scheme seat for the semis too no
