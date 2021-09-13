« previous next »
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #280 on: September 13, 2021, 12:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Matt S on September 13, 2021, 10:43:37 am
This sort of passed me by, just learning about it now before going to the Milan game this week. What the bloody hell was wrong with fan cards? It'll be ok for me but my dad hasn't got a hope of setting this up himself.

Presumably its to stop me giving my ticket/seat to someone else?

Not really, its a PL requirement and its mainly so the club knows who is actually in the stadium
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 07:46:01 pm »
Android Sony phone, season ticket for the Kop, Milan ticket purchased on auto cup, money gone out of account, email received , pass on Google Pay is not showing the Milan game just states season ticket, followed by row on seat number, click on details tab it states next Match Milan, gone into my account then tickets showing for games Milan, Crystal Palace, Man City and Brighton, the three League games have the download NFC pass highlighted in Red, the Milan one is greyed out, I was under the impression that when downloaded for start of the season that it would only be required to do once, I am confused and wondering if my pass will work tomorrow night, no issues for first two home games but my pass displayed both Burnley and Chelsea at least a couple of days before the game ?
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 07:53:42 pm »
If its stating the next match is Milan on the details part of the pass then its updated
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 07:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:53:42 pm
If its stating the next match is Milan on the details part of the pass then its updated
👍
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 08:24:43 pm »
Club have stressed today on Twitter and via email that the pass will still work even if not updated with the games details.
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 10:25:57 pm »
Sorry if this question has already been answered, but I've just got a ticket for the Palace game (my first this season) and the option to download the NFC pass is greyed out? Will this change closer to the game?

I've been able to download the NFC for my Membership but there's nothing in the "Next Game" etc details.
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:25:57 pm
Sorry if this question has already been answered, but I've just got a ticket for the Palace game (my first this season) and the option to download the NFC pass is greyed out? Will this change closer to the game?

I've been able to download the NFC for my Membership but there's nothing in the "Next Game" etc details.
if you've downloaded your NFC pass it'll update with the ticket details soon
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 10:48:48 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm
if you've downloaded your NFC pass it'll update with the ticket details soon


Cheers!
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #288 on: Today at 07:47:27 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 08:24:43 pm
Club have stressed today on Twitter and via email that the pass will still work even if not updated with the games details.

And in an email:

Quote
If you cannot yet see the details of the next fixture on your pass, you will still be able to access the stadium using the contactless function or the QR code, so dont worry.

I think we knew that's how it worked but good they've explicitly said.
