Android Sony phone, season ticket for the Kop, Milan ticket purchased on auto cup, money gone out of account, email received , pass on Google Pay is not showing the Milan game just states season ticket, followed by row on seat number, click on details tab it states next Match Milan, gone into my account then tickets showing for games Milan, Crystal Palace, Man City and Brighton, the three League games have the download NFC pass highlighted in Red, the Milan one is greyed out, I was under the impression that when downloaded for start of the season that it would only be required to do once, I am confused and wondering if my pass will work tomorrow night, no issues for first two home games but my pass displayed both Burnley and Chelsea at least a couple of days before the game ?