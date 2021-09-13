« previous next »
Ground Entry

scouser102002

Re: Ground Entry
September 13, 2021, 12:02:42 pm
Quote from: Matt S on September 13, 2021, 10:43:37 am
This sort of passed me by, just learning about it now before going to the Milan game this week. What the bloody hell was wrong with fan cards? It'll be ok for me but my dad hasn't got a hope of setting this up himself.

Presumably its to stop me giving my ticket/seat to someone else?

Not really, its a PL requirement and its mainly so the club knows who is actually in the stadium
Garycarney44

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 07:46:01 pm
Android Sony phone, season ticket for the Kop, Milan ticket purchased on auto cup, money gone out of account, email received , pass on Google Pay is not showing the Milan game just states season ticket, followed by row on seat number, click on details tab it states next Match Milan, gone into my account then tickets showing for games Milan, Crystal Palace, Man City and Brighton, the three League games have the download NFC pass highlighted in Red, the Milan one is greyed out, I was under the impression that when downloaded for start of the season that it would only be required to do once, I am confused and wondering if my pass will work tomorrow night, no issues for first two home games but my pass displayed both Burnley and Chelsea at least a couple of days before the game ?
Welshred

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 07:53:42 pm
If its stating the next match is Milan on the details part of the pass then its updated
Garycarney44

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 07:56:20 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:53:42 pm
If its stating the next match is Milan on the details part of the pass then its updated
👍
scouser102002

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 08:24:43 pm
Club have stressed today on Twitter and via email that the pass will still work even if not updated with the games details.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 10:25:57 pm
Sorry if this question has already been answered, but I've just got a ticket for the Palace game (my first this season) and the option to download the NFC pass is greyed out? Will this change closer to the game?

I've been able to download the NFC for my Membership but there's nothing in the "Next Game" etc details.
TeddyTime33

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:25:57 pm
Sorry if this question has already been answered, but I've just got a ticket for the Palace game (my first this season) and the option to download the NFC pass is greyed out? Will this change closer to the game?

I've been able to download the NFC for my Membership but there's nothing in the "Next Game" etc details.
if you've downloaded your NFC pass it'll update with the ticket details soon
JerseyKloppite

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 10:48:48 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm
if you've downloaded your NFC pass it'll update with the ticket details soon


Cheers!
emitime

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 07:47:27 am
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 08:24:43 pm
Club have stressed today on Twitter and via email that the pass will still work even if not updated with the games details.

And in an email:

If you cannot yet see the details of the next fixture on your pass, you will still be able to access the stadium using the contactless function or the QR code, so dont worry.

I think we knew that's how it worked but good they've explicitly said.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 08:02:05 am
Quote from: emitime on Today at 07:47:27 am
And in an email:

I think we knew that's how it worked but good they've explicitly said.

Season ticket holders its nice an easy same seat each week for members you need the seat details.  Thats why the text was great and not have to try and find an email 6months old for a game.
Tiz Lad

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 08:17:15 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 08:02:05 am
Season ticket holders its nice an easy same seat each week for members you need the seat details.  Thats why the text was great and not have to try and find an email 6months old for a game.

This is correct, yeah you should know where you're sitting, and you can still check by logging into you account. but the text told you that.

If this system isn't (in a lot cases) not going to update, then it's obviously not be designed correctly, or more likely in LFC's case not proven by testing it, has it?

If it's so flakey that it's not going to update in a large number of cases, then just make sure the ticket site shows your ticket for the current match has been uploaded to your card, so you knew your card had been updated with the current  match (which unless I'm mistaken this system doesn't) , and make it your responsibility to check your seat numbers before you leave for the match.

Also the advice from the club now is for Android users to use show code, so again the system is not doing what it's designed to do

Turn your phone off and on was the most laughable piece if advice ever

As I've said in other threads, mine and my Mrs phones haven't updated for any of the 3 games this season, I've waited till last night to see if it updated and it hadn't so had to re-download the membership
jdirckze

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 09:01:08 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 08:02:05 am
Season ticket holders its nice an easy same seat each week for members you need the seat details.  Thats why the text was great and not have to try and find an email 6months old for a game.
we have had to move seats due to being shifted for sponsors etc, although our seats were back on sale presumably due to the lack of take up by  sponso
Our passes say 'season ticket' and show the new seat details but don't state 'AC Milan '  .  However if I click on the 'details ' button at the bottom it shows the Milan game.  Presumably it will revert to the normal seat before Palace
redgriffin73

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 09:15:10 am
Quote from: jdirckze on Today at 09:01:08 am
we have had to move seats due to being shifted for sponsors etc, although our seats were back on sale presumably due to the lack of take up by  sponso
Our passes say 'season ticket' and show the new seat details but don't state 'AC Milan '  .  However if I click on the 'details ' button at the bottom it shows the Milan game.  Presumably it will revert to the normal seat before Palace

Yeah that's right, sounds like you have an Android? They only show seat details on the actual pass, then if you click "more details" the rest is there. On iPhones I think it shows all the game info on the pass itself.
Logged
Tiz Lad

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 09:36:46 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:15:10 am
Yeah that's right, sounds like you have an Android? They only show seat details on the actual pass, then if you click "more details" the rest is there. On iPhones I think it shows all the game info on the pass itself.

That's not correct. after re-downloading my membership, it shows the seat details on it
redgriffin73

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 09:50:33 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:36:46 am
That's not correct. after re-downloading my membership, it shows the seat details on it
Yeah, that's what I meant, it shows the seat details on Android but not which game it is until you press the button at the bottom. :thumbup
Logged
Tiz Lad

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 10:32:53 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:50:33 am
Yeah, that's what I meant, it shows the seat details on Android but not which game it is until you press the button at the bottom. :thumbup

 :thumbup :thumbup :thumbup :thumbup
scouser102002

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 11:20:25 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 08:02:05 am
Season ticket holders its nice an easy same seat each week for members you need the seat details.  Thats why the text was great and not have to try and find an email 6months old for a game.

You can find the seat details in your ticket account
scouser102002

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 11:24:04 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 08:17:15 am
This is correct, yeah you should know where you're sitting, and you can still check by logging into you account. but the text told you that.

If this system isn't (in a lot cases) not going to update, then it's obviously not be designed correctly, or more likely in LFC's case not proven by testing it, has it?

If it's so flakey that it's not going to update in a large number of cases, then just make sure the ticket site shows your ticket for the current match has been uploaded to your card, so you knew your card had been updated with the current  match (which unless I'm mistaken this system doesn't) , and make it your responsibility to check your seat numbers before you leave for the match.

Also the advice from the club now is for Android users to use show code, so again the system is not doing what it's designed to do

Turn your phone off and on was the most laughable piece if advice ever

As I've said in other threads, mine and my Mrs phones haven't updated for any of the 3 games this season, I've waited till last night to see if it updated and it hadn't so had to re-download the membership

Have you both got ad-blockers disabled?

I wouldn't say it's a large amount that doesn't update. A lot take right up to the game but do eventually, but I've only heard of a handful of cases where it hasn't updated by kick off time
Tiz Lad

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 11:39:51 am
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 11:24:04 am
Have you both got ad-blockers disabled?

I wouldn't say it's a large amount that doesn't update. A lot take right up to the game but do eventually, but I've only heard of a handful of cases where it hasn't updated by kick off time

No ad blockers, or pop up blockers on my phone nor my Mrs

Don't think that there's anyway a lot or people would wait much longer than the end of the night before a game to see if it updated. This tech shouldn't take days and days to update really should it?

yes you're code may work, but as I mentioned that in the old system you knew if the match had been uploaded to your card, even if ? In this you're just assuming it has

Then if you're challenged by a steward about your seat, you've absolutely no proof that you're in the right seast
redbyrdz

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 12:18:53 pm
Sounds to me like the update has to do with the phone, amd not with what LFC do. Like it updates when the phone checks for updates, not when the club change the details.


Its a bit of a mess though.
Logged
Barrowred

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 12:31:30 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 08:17:15 am
This is correct, yeah you should know where you're sitting, and you can still check by logging into you account. but the text told you that.

If this system isn't (in a lot cases) not going to update, then it's obviously not be designed correctly, or more likely in LFC's case not proven by testing it, has it?

If it's so flakey that it's not going to update in a large number of cases, then just make sure the ticket site shows your ticket for the current match has been uploaded to your card, so you knew your card had been updated with the current  match (which unless I'm mistaken this system doesn't) , and make it your responsibility to check your seat numbers before you leave for the match.

Also the advice from the club now is for Android users to use show code, so again the system is not doing what it's designed to do

Turn your phone off and on was the most laughable piece if advice ever

As I've said in other threads, mine and my Mrs phones haven't updated for any of the 3 games this season, I've waited till last night to see if it updated and it hadn't so had to re-download the membership
I did laugh when I read that myself but told my brother to try, and it worked for him!
The two previous home games his ticket loaded fine a few days before the games so they don't seem to have ironed out the issues on the Android system yet. Iphone has been fine for me and my lads.
