Season ticket holders its nice an easy same seat each week for members you need the seat details. Thats why the text was great and not have to try and find an email 6months old for a game.



This is correct, yeah you should know where you're sitting, and you can still check by logging into you account. but the text told you that.If this system isn't (in a lot cases) not going to update, then it's obviously not be designed correctly, or more likely in LFC's case not proven by testing it, has it?If it's so flakey that it's not going to update in a large number of cases, then just make sure the ticket site shows your ticket for the current match has been uploaded to your card, so you knew your card had been updated with the current match (which unless I'm mistaken this system doesn't) , and make it your responsibility to check your seat numbers before you leave for the match.Also the advice from the club now is for Android users to use show code, so again the system is not doing what it's designed to doTurn your phone off and on was the most laughable piece if advice everAs I've said in other threads, mine and my Mrs phones haven't updated for any of the 3 games this season, I've waited till last night to see if it updated and it hadn't so had to re-download the membership