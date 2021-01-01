I'm sure you dont



I'll answer again mate, and dont worry I'll save you the effort of replying



Yeah I think he would



Dooooh you're right



Some massive 'waaah I want a new toy' energy in here.



If you don't get it by now...



I see you couldn't find an actual quote by me, so made one up (again).You seem obsessed with painting me as someone who wants a "shiny new toy", I'd love to see you back it up with actual quotes by me.Yeah, who by? Why don't you address the "shiny new toy" brigade directly (if they exist). Or, you know, get out of the transfer thread?Mods, can we do something about these posters that keep coming into the transfer thread with the sole purpose of belittling anyone who wants to discuss buying a new midfielder? And consider giving those that keep on attributing stuff to other people that they haven't said a bit of break? It's really fucking tedious.