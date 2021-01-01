We are not going to spend on a stop-gap midfielder this summer. We are going to develop Jones and Elliott, and save our money to sign Bellingham next summer ...



My only concern is bringing in one midfielder over the next 12 months isn't enough imo given the fact that Milner will leave, as will Oxlade-Chamberlain and possibly Keita, not to mention, Thiago will be 32 and Henderdon 33. For me we absolutely need two midfielders minimum over the next 12 months. Hopefully one comes in before the window closes but that is looking less likely.