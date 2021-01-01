I genuinely think you've got me mixed up with someone else. Don't know what on earth you're going on about here?
Eboue
Ahh I did sorry mate, I thought you asked me if I thought buying an extra midfielder would win us an extra point or two but it was the other Goalposts for Jumpers. My apologies.
We are not going to spend on a stop-gap midfielder this summer. We are going to develop Jones and Elliott, and save our money to sign Bellingham next summer ...
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]