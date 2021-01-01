« previous next »
Author Topic: The Post Office Scandal  (Read 4874 times)

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 04:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:06:06 pm
Exactly.

A very dangerous precedent is about to be set, which will be ignored/misunderstood by the general population.

A further step towards an authoritarian government.

It's similar to waving through all the asylum seekers just to claim they got the backlog down. Rishi just wants to bury this before the election so he'll be happy to throw out what amounts to a blanket pardon.

That's the problem with populist government. They don't lead - they react. Sunak will be looking to sweep all manner of shite under the rug this side of the election.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 04:42:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:29:28 pm
When you say Joe Bloggs is that a assumption or there are cases when Postmasters accounts were over paid.
I also wouldn't assume a Postmaster would say nothing when they know theres been a mistake overpaying them thousands, the big jump in profits that week/month would stand out like a sore thumb.

I knew my monthly Company pension was due to drop a few yrs back as I chose this option when retiring, I checked to see if it did drop when the time came which it did so it wasn't a problem but I knew a couple of people who chose the same option whose pensions continued when they should have been lowered, they were overpaid for a few yrs and then suddenly got a letter from Pension scheme telling them about the over payment, they had to pay back thousands, nobody suggested fraud on their part as the mistake lay with the Pension fund but they did demand the over payments to be paid back in full over time, I wouldn't put myself in that position and I would take the same attituded if I was a postmaster, it all builds up and your waiting for that letter telling you it all has to be paid back.
I wouldn't assume the majority are as honest as you.  I worked with a lady that continued to be paid for almost a year after she left as her manager (her sister!) didn't process the leaving form correctly.  After being stonewalled over repayment of the money for a few years it was eventually written off.

It's clearly apparent from all the evidence that there was a dreadful fault within Horizon and unforgivable heavy handedness from the Post Office in dealing with the fallout from that.  I dare say though that there are some genuine fraudsters in amongst the overwhelming number of innocent people.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 05:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:06:06 pm
Exactly.

A very dangerous precedent is about to be set, which will be ignored/misunderstood by the general population.

A further step towards an authoritarian government.

Id envisage the legislation will require, and probably receive, cross-party support.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 05:11:52 pm »
I'm a Project manager now but spent many years as part of an IT support team for a reasonably large Telecoms software company.

What I can't seem to get my head around, is how all these different post offices were each reporting very similar issues and them not being linked early doors.  Did the Horizon customer support team leader not have some kind of daily (or at least weekly) team standups, reviewing each other's open tickets?  Trust me, these types of ticket reviews are standard on helpdesks.  Were the postmasters even able to actually log a support ticket or were they just handled on the fly by 1st line support staff (The switch it on/off off brigade)

As Rob and Andy rightly pointed out.  Every IT system has bugs, always have, and most probably always will.  The key is, how quickly you identify, prioritize, and then escalate these issues.  If the software devs didn't know about the issues then they couldn't have done anything to fix it.

You identify, escalate, fix, then apologize to your customer for any inconvenience caused and move on.

What jumped out at me on the drama, was how sketchy the support process was.  I'd be curious to know how the support process was in real life for the Horizon software.

How the PO auditors and suchlike reacted is a whole different conversation altogether though.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 06:09:07 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:42:56 pm
I wouldn't assume the majority are as honest as you.  I worked with a lady that continued to be paid for almost a year after she left as her manager (her sister!) didn't process the leaving form correctly.  After being stonewalled over repayment of the money for a few years it was eventually written off.

It's clearly apparent from all the evidence that there was a dreadful fault within Horizon and unforgivable heavy handedness from the Post Office in dealing with the fallout from that.  I dare say though that there are some genuine fraudsters in amongst the overwhelming number of innocent people.
You would think they would have more sense then, am not a thief but honesty wouldn't be the reason for telling the Post office about the over payments. it would be down to believing it would only be a matter of time before someone noticed a over payment, that would trigger a review of my whole account which would bring up all the other past over payments. what started as a few hundred maybe thousand which would mushroom the longer it kept on leaving you in massive debt.
The people I spoke too who were over paid came to a agreement, it came out of their monthly pension payments. I also wouldn't like it on my mind knowing it would be only a matter of time before I got a letter or phone call telling me ive been over paid.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:03:45 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:10:27 pm
Id envisage the legislation will require, and probably receive, cross-party support.
well of course it will as it's not really something the opposition parties could oppose, it's a trap set by Sunak.

I'm not comfortable at all with parliament being able to overrule the judiciary, even though this is clearly a miscarriage of justice, there are mechanisms in place that should be swiftly dealing with it
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:49:27 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:03:45 pm
I'm not comfortable at all with parliament being able to overrule the judiciary, even though this is clearly a miscarriage of justice, there are mechanisms in place that should be swiftly dealing with it
Your discomfort is probably due to our collective mistrust of MP's and the establishment. But I do think in this case the sub-postmasters deserve swift action and not have to go back to court in a very lengthy process to be declared innocent.

I'm happy for Parliament to give itself the power and the country to endorse that power without protest to enable legal closure for them. Many of them will still have other battles and issues to face.

The public at large need to monitor and react to any future situations when Parliament take such action, but this time it should be welcomed, imo.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:56:55 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:03:45 pm
well of course it will as it's not really something the opposition parties could oppose, it's a trap set by Sunak.

I'm not comfortable at all with parliament being able to overrule the judiciary, even though this is clearly a miscarriage of justice, there are mechanisms in place that should be swiftly dealing with it

I agree with you.  It really does set a dangerous precedent.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #128 on: Today at 09:35:51 am »
^ ^ ^
and it's a real shame that some people place their personal cynicism before the well-being of others and the necessity to urgently reverse an injustice.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #129 on: Today at 10:19:29 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:35:51 am
^ ^ ^
and it's a real shame that some people place their personal cynicism before the well-being of others and the necessity to urgently reverse an injustice.

Nothing to do with that at all - not for me anyway.

The country has already moved into a less-open, less democratic, restricted society, over recent years - The Police and Crime Bill, for example.

A summary:

Quote
Are we feeling queasy about it? Are we looking down with sort of queasy sense of vertigo? Yes, we are, he said. It breaches a fundamental principle which is effectively the government legislating against decisions, against the independence of the courts. These are exceptional circumstances, it is an extraordinary measure. It must not, must never be seen as a precedent.

What then are these extraordinary circumstances? There are the appalling failures, and indeed malevolence, as Hollinrake put it, of the Post Offices prosecution of innocent people based on evidence many knew full well was not to be trusted. The courts did not have such evidence at the time.

Then there is the fact that many convicted post office operators have been reluctant to apply to have their convictions overturned as they simply could not face further engagement with authority. Many are of an age where time is not on their side.

But a big part of the explanation for why the government is legislating in such a way lies in the incapacity of the appeals process to deal with the sheer number of cases involved.

The extraordinary circumstances, McNeill said, included the running down over many years of the level of resourcing in the criminal justice system, leaving it unable to fulfil its role.

Justice delayed is a denial of justice, he said. With the state of the courts at the moment, realistically, it cant be adapted. It doesnt have the capacity to deal with these hundreds of cases. The Criminal Cases Review Commission is already overwhelmed.

Every single court in the land, every single type of court is facing growing backlogs. Theres not enough judges, not enough court staff, not enough lawyers, to be able to progress just a normal caseload and then for the whole system then to have these hundreds of some quite complicated cases coming through, it does not have the capacity to do it. How many years it would take to deal with these cases through the normal system? Many, many years, maybe a decade or more.


Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #130 on: Today at 10:25:47 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:56:55 am
I agree with you.  It really does set a dangerous precedent.
I think the difference here is this is about clearing hundreds rather than a few, all the convictions are based on unsound evidence, it's unique, the accused had to prove their innocence rather than the prosecution proving their guilt. we know the people who accused them lied, they withheld vital evidence.
Maybe we are looking at this the wrong way. the dangerous precedent was set a few hundred years ago when the Post office were given the power to by -pass the CPS. the innocent having to prove they are innocent rather than the prosecution proving their guilt.
Nobody is suggesting we do away with the court of appeal.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #131 on: Today at 11:06:43 am »
Scouse twat Bradshaw. Grrrrrrrr Typical!
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #132 on: Today at 11:08:11 am »
Bet hes a blue!

🤣😂
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #133 on: Today at 11:42:47 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:49:27 am
Your discomfort is probably due to our collective mistrust of MP's and the establishment. But I do think in this case the sub-postmasters deserve swift action and not have to go back to court in a very lengthy process to be declared innocent.

I'm happy for Parliament to give itself the power and the country to endorse that power without protest to enable legal closure for them. Many of them will still have other battles and issues to face.

The public at large need to monitor and react to any future situations when Parliament take such action, but this time it should be welcomed, imo.


I think youre right on that although you can appreciate the mistrust!

There needs are probably three main elements towards getting any real justice. First is getting the truth and overturning wrongful convictions. Second is getting compensation. Third is going after the people who knowingly and deliberately hid the truth and allowed hundreds to suffer to divert away from their own shortcomings.

Great that the first seems to be happening. The second, Financial compensation, welcome of course, but doesnt do nearly enough to right the wrong. Its the third thing thats forever the real problem.

People in positions of authority who act dishonestly and arrogantly in covering up the truth, and happily sacrificing others, need to be firmly held to account. There has to be an end to the swaggering culture of impunity that gives these people the confidence to tell bare faced lies and get away with it time and time again. Stop giving them fucking honours  and send them to jail.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/jan/10/the-guardian-view-on-justice-for-the-sub-postmasters-the-reckoning-has-only-just-begun?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other



Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #134 on: Today at 11:49:41 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 11:06:43 am
Scouse twat Bradshaw. Grrrrrrrr Typical!


An absolute c*nt.

Luckily, he's not half as clever as he thinks he is and inadvertently gave away some key things.

As the summariser on R5L printed out, the Post Office, their investigators and their lawyers colluded to conceal facts and documents in criminal trials in order to protect the perception of the integrity of Horizon, and innocent people were just cannon fodder to be thrown under the bus.

For lawyers to do that goes against the whole legal code.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #135 on: Today at 12:23:52 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:35:51 am
^ ^ ^
and it's a real shame that some people place their personal cynicism before the well-being of others and the necessity to urgently reverse an injustice.
Something obviously needs to be done, I just think this sets a precedent where the government with a large majority can simply introduce a new law that overrides a decision by the independent judiciary if they don't like a decision made by the court.

Clearly this is a miscarriage of justice, not sure what the answer is but would prefer it to be done through the courts themselves rather than an act of parliament.

Surely the Supreme Court could quickly set aside the cases for everybody involved
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:49:41 am

An absolute c*nt.

Luckily, he's not half as clever as he thinks he is and inadvertently gave away some key things.

As the summariser on R5L printed out, the Post Office, their investigators and their lawyers colluded to conceal facts and documents in criminal trials in order to protect the perception of the integrity of Horizon, and innocent people were just cannon fodder to be thrown under the bus.

For lawyers to do that goes against the whole legal code.
And if true - which seems highly likely - they also perverted the course of justice and/or committed perjury, and across hundreds of cases. This should result in very lengthy jail sentences.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #137 on: Today at 12:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:19:29 am
Nothing to do with that at all - not for me anyway.

The country has already moved into a less-open, less democratic, restricted society, over recent years - The Police and Crime Bill, for example.

A summary:

This post seems to contradict the post you agreed with and your own post. The summary you provided identifies why we shouldn't be uncomfortable with Parliaments actions.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #138 on: Today at 12:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:23:52 pm
Something obviously needs to be done, I just think this sets a precedent where the government with a large majority can simply introduce a new law that overrides a decision by the independent judiciary if they don't like a decision made by the court.

Clearly this is a miscarriage of justice, not sure what the answer is but would prefer it to be done through the courts themselves rather than an act of parliament.

Surely the Supreme Court could quickly set aside the cases for everybody involved

This Government of the day has recently overruled a Supreme Court decision that Rwanda was not a safe country. Sunak et al passed a law through Parliament that it was a safe country. This was seen as ridiculous but it still happened.

Its how our constitution is set isnt it?

Edit; If the population dont approve of the laws passed they have a chance to vote them out every 5 years approximately. The Poll Tax springs to mind.

We cant vote out Judges, so which is preferable.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:54:53 pm by redtel »
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:17:12 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 12:48:14 pm
This Government of the day has recently overruled a Supreme Court decision that Rwanda was not a safe country. Sunak et al passed a law through Parliament that it was a safe country. This was seen as ridiculous but it still happened.

Its how our constitution is set isnt it?

Edit; If the population dont approve of the laws passed they have a chance to vote them out every 5 years approximately. The Poll Tax springs to mind.

We cant vote out Judges, so which is preferable.

it gets very dangerous if you allow parliament to create a law because it disagrees with a court judgement.

The judiciary is independent of any political influence, unlike the US. That's how it should be.

Hopefully this is a one off and is done specifically for this one instance of a miscarriage of justice but there is already mechanisms in place to get the convictions overturned.

The Rwanda issue was due to the wording of the law I believe, it didn't overturn the decision of the court that this will do if I understand correctly what is happening.

I am all for these unsafe convictions overturned but would prefer them to be overturned enmasse by the Supreme Court rather than the government bringing in a law that does it
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:27:18 pm »
The Supreme Court ruled that Rwanda was an unsafe country and as such refugees should not be sent there.

The U.K. Parliament has the power to overrule them which was necessary if they were to send refugees there.

My point is that is how our constitution is set up. The elected Parliament makes the laws and if we disagree with them we can vote them out. If Parliament acts in a way that the public disapprove of as you do in this case then they can be voted out. Its democracy.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:54:20 pm »
Its almost like the law courts need a system that identifies a clear and obvious error. 🤔
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:58:23 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 01:27:18 pm
The Supreme Court ruled that Rwanda was an unsafe country and as such refugees should not be sent there.

The U.K. Parliament has the power to overrule them which was necessary if they were to send refugees there.

My point is that is how our constitution is set up. The elected Parliament makes the laws and if we disagree with them we can vote them out. If Parliament acts in a way that the public disapprove of as you do in this case then they can be voted out. Its democracy.
I don't agree, it's different to the situation with Rwanda, it's just not something I am comfortable with but we'll have to agree to disagree
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #143 on: Today at 02:17:08 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:47:24 pm
This post seems to contradict the post you agreed with and your own post. The summary you provided identifies why we shouldn't be uncomfortable with Parliaments actions.

It doesn't contradict my view at all.

It explains that it shouldn't be a precedent and the current situation on why it was needed.

It recognises peoples concerns and why this is a special case.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #144 on: Today at 04:03:12 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bBnQEoJoWKM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bBnQEoJoWKM</a>
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #145 on: Today at 10:11:12 pm »
Davey and Mandelson blaming civil servants.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #146 on: Today at 10:16:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January  9, 2024, 06:47:29 pm
Was it the system that was faulty though or was it the Fujitsu guys being able to remotely access the subpostmasters systems and altering the figures?
Great question and one which doesnt seem to have been answered yet.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #147 on: Today at 10:28:17 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:16:53 pm
Great question and one which doesnt seem to have been answered yet.
remote access is common for all IT systems, in order for suppliers to fix bugs.

The biggest elephant in the room with the case for me is the denial by those in the Post Office that remote access was even possible.

It was bound to be possible. It shouldn't, however, have been possible for the user ID of the postmaster to have been used in order to update the actual transactions. It should have been stamped with the ID of the person that actually made the correction, i.e. someone from Fujitsu
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #148 on: Today at 10:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:28:17 pm
remote access is common for all IT systems, in order for suppliers to fix bugs.

The biggest elephant in the room with the case for me is the denial by those in the Post Office that remote access was even possible.

It was bound to be possible. It shouldn't, however, have been possible for the user ID of the postmaster to have been used in order to update the actual transactions. It should have been stamped with the ID of the person that actually made the correction, i.e. someone from Fujitsu
Its just odd, as others have alluded to, that the numbers always went down. Was it a bug or perhaps something more sinister?
