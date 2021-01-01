« previous next »
The Post Office Scandal

Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #120
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:06:06 pm
Exactly.

A very dangerous precedent is about to be set, which will be ignored/misunderstood by the general population.

A further step towards an authoritarian government.

It's similar to waving through all the asylum seekers just to claim they got the backlog down. Rishi just wants to bury this before the election so he'll be happy to throw out what amounts to a blanket pardon.

That's the problem with populist government. They don't lead - they react. Sunak will be looking to sweep all manner of shite under the rug this side of the election.
Popcorn's Art

Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #121
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:29:28 pm
When you say Joe Bloggs is that a assumption or there are cases when Postmasters accounts were over paid.
I also wouldn't assume a Postmaster would say nothing when they know theres been a mistake overpaying them thousands, the big jump in profits that week/month would stand out like a sore thumb.

I knew my monthly Company pension was due to drop a few yrs back as I chose this option when retiring, I checked to see if it did drop when the time came which it did so it wasn't a problem but I knew a couple of people who chose the same option whose pensions continued when they should have been lowered, they were overpaid for a few yrs and then suddenly got a letter from Pension scheme telling them about the over payment, they had to pay back thousands, nobody suggested fraud on their part as the mistake lay with the Pension fund but they did demand the over payments to be paid back in full over time, I wouldn't put myself in that position and I would take the same attituded if I was a postmaster, it all builds up and your waiting for that letter telling you it all has to be paid back.
I wouldn't assume the majority are as honest as you.  I worked with a lady that continued to be paid for almost a year after she left as her manager (her sister!) didn't process the leaving form correctly.  After being stonewalled over repayment of the money for a few years it was eventually written off.

It's clearly apparent from all the evidence that there was a dreadful fault within Horizon and unforgivable heavy handedness from the Post Office in dealing with the fallout from that.  I dare say though that there are some genuine fraudsters in amongst the overwhelming number of innocent people.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #122
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:06:06 pm
Exactly.

A very dangerous precedent is about to be set, which will be ignored/misunderstood by the general population.

A further step towards an authoritarian government.

Id envisage the legislation will require, and probably receive, cross-party support.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #123
I'm a Project manager now but spent many years as part of an IT support team for a reasonably large Telecoms software company.

What I can't seem to get my head around, is how all these different post offices were each reporting very similar issues and them not being linked early doors.  Did the Horizon customer support team leader not have some kind of daily (or at least weekly) team standups, reviewing each other's open tickets?  Trust me, these types of ticket reviews are standard on helpdesks.  Were the postmasters even able to actually log a support ticket or were they just handled on the fly by 1st line support staff (The switch it on/off off brigade)

As Rob and Andy rightly pointed out.  Every IT system has bugs, always have, and most probably always will.  The key is, how quickly you identify, prioritize, and then escalate these issues.  If the software devs didn't know about the issues then they couldn't have done anything to fix it.

You identify, escalate, fix, then apologize to your customer for any inconvenience caused and move on.

What jumped out at me on the drama, was how sketchy the support process was.  I'd be curious to know how the support process was in real life for the Horizon software.

How the PO auditors and suchlike reacted is a whole different conversation altogether though.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #124
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:42:56 pm
I wouldn't assume the majority are as honest as you.  I worked with a lady that continued to be paid for almost a year after she left as her manager (her sister!) didn't process the leaving form correctly.  After being stonewalled over repayment of the money for a few years it was eventually written off.

It's clearly apparent from all the evidence that there was a dreadful fault within Horizon and unforgivable heavy handedness from the Post Office in dealing with the fallout from that.  I dare say though that there are some genuine fraudsters in amongst the overwhelming number of innocent people.
You would think they would have more sense then, am not a thief but honesty wouldn't be the reason for telling the Post office about the over payments. it would be down to believing it would only be a matter of time before someone noticed a over payment, that would trigger a review of my whole account which would bring up all the other past over payments. what started as a few hundred maybe thousand which would mushroom the longer it kept on leaving you in massive debt.
The people I spoke too who were over paid came to a agreement, it came out of their monthly pension payments. I also wouldn't like it on my mind knowing it would be only a matter of time before I got a letter or phone call telling me ive been over paid.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #125
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:10:27 pm
Id envisage the legislation will require, and probably receive, cross-party support.
well of course it will as it's not really something the opposition parties could oppose, it's a trap set by Sunak.

I'm not comfortable at all with parliament being able to overrule the judiciary, even though this is clearly a miscarriage of justice, there are mechanisms in place that should be swiftly dealing with it
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #126
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:03:45 pm
I'm not comfortable at all with parliament being able to overrule the judiciary, even though this is clearly a miscarriage of justice, there are mechanisms in place that should be swiftly dealing with it
Your discomfort is probably due to our collective mistrust of MP's and the establishment. But I do think in this case the sub-postmasters deserve swift action and not have to go back to court in a very lengthy process to be declared innocent.

I'm happy for Parliament to give itself the power and the country to endorse that power without protest to enable legal closure for them. Many of them will still have other battles and issues to face.

The public at large need to monitor and react to any future situations when Parliament take such action, but this time it should be welcomed, imo.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #127
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:03:45 pm
well of course it will as it's not really something the opposition parties could oppose, it's a trap set by Sunak.

I'm not comfortable at all with parliament being able to overrule the judiciary, even though this is clearly a miscarriage of justice, there are mechanisms in place that should be swiftly dealing with it

I agree with you.  It really does set a dangerous precedent.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #128
^ ^ ^
and it's a real shame that some people place their personal cynicism before the well-being of others and the necessity to urgently reverse an injustice.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #129
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:35:51 am
^ ^ ^
and it's a real shame that some people place their personal cynicism before the well-being of others and the necessity to urgently reverse an injustice.

Nothing to do with that at all!

According to some experts, the mechanisms are already there and the courts can fast-track cases, if they so wish!

The country has already moved into a less-open, restricted society, over the recent years.
