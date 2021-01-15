

The High Court ruled - after studying a lot of evidence - that the Horizon system was riddled with "a number of bugs, errors and defects



Given how there were thousands of incidents of the system fucking up, impacting hundreds of sub-Postmasters, I don't know how you can suggest the system as it was supplied was in any way fit for purpose.













Every system has bugs, its the nature of software, Windows is riddled with bugs, errors and security issues, hence the constant patches, yet we all say its fit for purpose, as it does what most of us want most of the time. You can test as you develop, your testers can then try to break it, but its not until you'll roll it out that a lot of bugs get found. If it did the majority of the job is was supposed to do and seeing as how it handled millions of transactions without errors, then it is fit for purpose. From watching the doc, there were bugs when certain transactions were made, plus human intervention from Fujitsu staff, where they changed the amounts, that caused the "losses" incurred by the subpostmasters.A big question, and it was asked by the woman playing Jo in the drama, is where did the money actually go? And more to the point, why the fuck didn't the post office realise they were a £5million up or whatever huge amounts were involved and wonder why and why didn't some c*nt think "oh fuck, this is the missing money we've been accusing people of losing"