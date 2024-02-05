« previous next »
LuverlyRita

Re: Things you find..weird
February 5, 2024, 10:53:56 am
There seems to be a real life variant of Toy Story - when humans aren't around, Bombay Mix comes to life. Despite the fact that it tends to get consumed in one room only, I keep finding the stuff all round the house  :o
RedDeadRejection

Re: Things you find..weird
February 5, 2024, 11:01:47 am
Lego Pep. He's proper weird isn't he?
kesey

Re: Things you find..weird
February 5, 2024, 12:13:43 pm
SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
February 5, 2024, 12:29:55 pm
Quote from: kesey on February  5, 2024, 12:13:43 pm
Bills .
you win Slowest Reader of the Year Award.  :)
kesey

Re: Things you find..weird
February 5, 2024, 01:31:33 pm
Quote from: SamLad on February  5, 2024, 12:29:55 pm
you win Slowest Reader of the Year Award.  :)

Ah ! The 3rd of January .
Black Bull Nova

Re: Things you find..weird
February 5, 2024, 02:17:37 pm
Quote from: Red Viper on January  3, 2024, 09:44:29 am
As a shorts all year round kind of guy I would say it's a pure comfort thing. Plus it's been about 13 degrees celsius for about a month now which is hardly peak winter weather.

Can't get on board with the flip flops though.


I hate flip flops, once saw one at a car boot, a single flip flop for 50p (probably £1 in todays money), there were no takers.


Just how bad would you feel if you had one leg and wanted just one flip flop and it was a left when you wanted a right


How is your postal round doing?
bradders1011

Re: Things you find..weird
February 5, 2024, 03:49:57 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February  5, 2024, 02:17:37 pm
Just how bad would you feel if you had one leg and wanted just one flip flop and it was a left when you wanted a right

Hi Alanis :wave
Saltashscouse

Re: Things you find..weird
February 6, 2024, 08:30:49 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February  5, 2024, 02:17:37 pm

I hate flip flops, once saw one at a car boot, a single flip flop for 50p (probably £1 in todays money), there were no takers.


Just how bad would you feel if you had one leg and wanted just one flip flop and it was a left when you wanted a right


How is your postal round doing?
Or if you had two left feet and wanted a pair of Flip Flips
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 03:41:18 pm
This

SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 03:42:57 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:41:18 pm
This



that's an underwater creature - right?
tubby

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 03:44:47 pm
Is that a turtle?
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 03:45:51 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:44:47 pm
Is that a turtle?

An alligator snapping turtle

Found in Cumbria  :o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cumbria-68250382
SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 03:51:06 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:45:51 pm
An alligator snapping turtle

Found in Cumbria  :o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cumbria-68250382
phew,  if it only snaps at alligators, that's not so bad.
