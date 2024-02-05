« previous next »
Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 61536 times)

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1560 on: February 5, 2024, 10:53:56 am »
There seems to be a real life variant of Toy Story - when humans aren't around, Bombay Mix comes to life. Despite the fact that it tends to get consumed in one room only, I keep finding the stuff all round the house  :o
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1561 on: February 5, 2024, 11:01:47 am »
Lego Pep. He's proper weird isn't he?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1562 on: February 5, 2024, 12:13:43 pm »
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1563 on: February 5, 2024, 12:29:55 pm »
Quote from: kesey on February  5, 2024, 12:13:43 pm
Bills .
you win Slowest Reader of the Year Award.  :)
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1564 on: February 5, 2024, 01:31:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February  5, 2024, 12:29:55 pm
you win Slowest Reader of the Year Award.  :)

Ah ! The 3rd of January .
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1565 on: February 5, 2024, 02:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on January  3, 2024, 09:44:29 am
As a shorts all year round kind of guy I would say it's a pure comfort thing. Plus it's been about 13 degrees celsius for about a month now which is hardly peak winter weather.

Can't get on board with the flip flops though.


I hate flip flops, once saw one at a car boot, a single flip flop for 50p (probably £1 in todays money), there were no takers.


Just how bad would you feel if you had one leg and wanted just one flip flop and it was a left when you wanted a right


How is your postal round doing?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1566 on: February 5, 2024, 03:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February  5, 2024, 02:17:37 pm
Just how bad would you feel if you had one leg and wanted just one flip flop and it was a left when you wanted a right

Hi Alanis :wave
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1567 on: February 6, 2024, 08:30:49 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February  5, 2024, 02:17:37 pm

I hate flip flops, once saw one at a car boot, a single flip flop for 50p (probably £1 in todays money), there were no takers.


Just how bad would you feel if you had one leg and wanted just one flip flop and it was a left when you wanted a right


How is your postal round doing?
Or if you had two left feet and wanted a pair of Flip Flips
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1568 on: February 9, 2024, 03:41:18 pm »
This

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1569 on: February 9, 2024, 03:42:57 pm »
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1570 on: February 9, 2024, 03:44:47 pm »
Is that a turtle?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1571 on: February 9, 2024, 03:45:51 pm »
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1572 on: February 9, 2024, 03:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February  9, 2024, 03:45:51 pm
An alligator snapping turtle

Found in Cumbria  :o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cumbria-68250382
phew,  if it only snaps at alligators, that's not so bad.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1573 on: March 20, 2024, 11:45:41 pm »
How come that if you forget to drink your cup of tea, it always manages to cool down far below the room temperature, against all the laws of physics?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1574 on: Yesterday at 04:48:20 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  5, 2024, 03:49:57 pm
Hi Alanis :wave

Ha ha - that would be a cracking verse  ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1575 on: Yesterday at 06:09:55 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on March 20, 2024, 11:45:41 pm
How come that if you forget to drink your cup of tea, it always manages to cool down far below the room temperature, against all the laws of physics?

Here you go.

Short is that it isnt lower, it just seems that way as the mug/liquid remove heat from your hand much faster than air.

https://quicktothelab.wordpress.com/2011/03/13/why-does-cooled-tea-seem-colder-than-room-temperature/
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1576 on: Yesterday at 06:23:38 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on February  5, 2024, 10:53:56 am
There seems to be a real life variant of Toy Story - when humans aren't around, Bombay Mix comes to life. Despite the fact that it tends to get consumed in one room only, I keep finding the stuff all round the house  :o

I found a great way of avoiding Bombay Mix all over the house
Simply put it straight into the hoover which saves you the trouble of actually hoovering it up , simple
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 08:16:30 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 06:09:55 pm
Here you go.

Short is that it isnt lower, it just seems that way as the mug/liquid remove heat from your hand much faster than air.

https://quicktothelab.wordpress.com/2011/03/13/why-does-cooled-tea-seem-colder-than-room-temperature/

Haha, great find, I knew it wasn't lower obviously, it just always feels like that.
