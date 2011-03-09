The contributions have been so good and so comprehensive it's diffcult to add a great deal that hasn't already been said. Everyone on here knows what Phil has done for the campaign over the years and the praise he has recieved for it. But it's worth saying something about why the work Phil does has such power and the lessons we can all learn.



My first real interaction with Phil was at one remove when RAWK was preparing the Hillsborough booklet 'Hillsborough: Context and Consequences' in the run-up to the 20th anniversary. As Nikki's text was being finalised before it was set and the button pushed for production, it would go to Phil for comment and I remember the fundamental rule was 'if you don't have the evidence, it doesn't go in'.



Why does that matter when the fight is against lies and innuendo? Why, when the opposition has the power of the establishment behind them and access to the best lawyers and friends in the press, would you choose to fight with one hand behind your back? Because all it takes is one chink in the armour for the whole thing to be dismissed out of hand. "...Well, if they've got that wrong how can you trust any of the rest of it?..."



In his lectures Phil refers to the phrase "Speak Truth to Power". It's not his phrase and as an idea goes back to Ancient Greece. There are many famous exponents but what Phil adds to the mix is that he Speaks Truth to Power, but he also has the receipts and there will be footnotes.



The little red book that we produced on here had Professor Phil Scraton's DNA running through it. I still have a couple of copies and my own small part in it is one of the proudest things I have ever done. I used it just the other day as a reference in an exchange on social media. It's an unshakeable little thing. You can chuck it in the bin, you can ignore it, but what you can't do is find a single statement in it that isn't backed up by evidence.



And that is true a million-fold for the Hillsborough Independent Panel Report. It would have been easy to add innuendo and tempting to add a bit of snark, but by sticking to the facts and just the facts, it is another unshakeable document that stands as a bulwark against the lies of the SYP and their puppets like Goldberg.



It's shameful that the lies that were started while Liverpool supporters were dying still have a ready audience even today. But that audience is smaller than it was. It's a stain on this country's judicial system that no one was held to account in a court of law for the unlawful killing of 96 people and the distress of countless others, but history will record the truth because of the work of people like Phil.



The legal fight might be over but there is still work to be done to make sure what happened can't happen again.



Phil is a far better man than I am. I have no idea how he maintains his composure, knowing the things he knows.





