Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 7, 2021, 12:09:50 pm
As someone who was at Hillsborough that day, I, like many of my fellow reds fans, witnessed the real truth of what happened. It makes me cold to think of what might have been had we not had someone like Phil fighting our corner throughout the past 30+ years. I think we all agree that he's much more deserving of just our gratitude & thanks. As a collective unit here on RAWK, could we not maybe communicate with the club, or the council, to put something in place to commemorate Phil for his tireless work in exposing the people who would have happily taken their grubby lies & deflections to the grave ?

The whole world believed the lie that manifested itself in the aftermath of Hillsborough. Phil Scraton was the pioneer of truth that helped drag the 'factual' events of what actually happened that day, & even more importantly, helped heap shame on those who's only agenda was to hide their scurrilous activities in the dirt.

Thanks for everything Phil.

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 7, 2021, 03:41:44 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on June  7, 2021, 12:09:50 pm
As a collective unit here on RAWK, could we not maybe communicate with the club, or the council, to put something in place to commemorate Phil for his tireless work in exposing the people who would have happily taken their grubby lies & deflections to the grave ?
Can't say more right now Mick but watch this space, we're already on it......
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 7, 2021, 04:44:40 pm
Great OP Timbo.

Good stuff indeed.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 7, 2021, 06:48:10 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on June  7, 2021, 03:41:44 pm
Can't say more right now Mick but watch this space, we're already on it......

Nice one.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 8, 2021, 10:26:30 am
Listened to TAW podcast with him this morning. Always comes across so well and I can't believe the way the government, police and courts have handled this.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 8, 2021, 07:07:24 pm
I'm neither educated enough or elequent enough, to express my feelings of that day, what happened to me, my friends and my Kop family,  though its the brilliance and utter dedication and humility of people like Phil, that make me proud and embarrass me in equal measure. There should be 10,000 Phils, sadly people are built for different fights, Phil, is built for this fight and as a man, is a 10,000 strong army by himself. Phil, you're not just a legend, you're not just a voice,  you are hope mate, and that is the greatest thing you gave to many.

Thank you.

A knobhead from the Kop
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 8, 2021, 07:22:45 pm
Some brilliant, brilliant posts on here to describe what is a brilliant, courageous and remarkable man.

Others have put it more eloquently than myself but as a fanbase we indebted to people like Phil.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 9, 2021, 07:10:47 am
That`s a brilliant and well deserved tribute Alan.

I went to the semi final the year before with my old fella and big brother and in 1989, we had 3 tickets in different parts of the ground (1 in the Leppings Lane lower). My dad didn`t want me to go into a part of the ground on my own as I was 15 at the time so he sold two of the tickets in a pub in Huyton the night before the game. Pat Van Den Hauwe had promised to get us two more (he didn`t actually get them and let us down) and My brother kept the third in the seating section above Leppings Lane.

I`ve always wondered what happened to the person who bought that one ticket in the lower section.

My brother ended up pulling people up from the ensuing disaster and helped the injured and saved people from dying. He, like so many was deeply affected by this for the rest of his life, never really got over it and found it difficult to talk about.

I`ve always felt a deep anger with the fact the Liverpool fans and in particular, my brother, who took action and saved lives in the face of no help from the emergency services, was then abused and called a murderer by the rest of this country and beyond for decades.

So I feel a deep seated gratitude to Phil and others for their dedication and tireless efforts spanning decades to finally make the world see the truth that my brother was not a murderer but was in fact a human being trying save people`s lives in the face of no help from anyone else.

My big brother passed away 10th April 2017 and 5 days later on the anniversary I thought of Phil and others who cleared his name before he passed away.

Thank you Phil, no words will ever really be able to explain what you did  :wave
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 9, 2021, 10:12:15 am
Listened to the Anfield Wrap interview with Phil last week and was as impressed as I always am when I hear him speak.

Thanks for everything, Phil.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 9, 2021, 12:36:06 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on June  8, 2021, 07:07:24 pm
I'm neither educated enough or elequent enough, to express my feelings of that day, what happened to me, my friends and my Kop family,  though its the brilliance and utter dedication and humility of people like Phil, that make me proud and embarrass me in equal measure. There should be 10,000 Phils, sadly people are built for different fights, Phil, is built for this fight and as a man, is a 10,000 strong army by himself. Phil, you're not just a legend, you're not just a voice,  you are hope mate, and that is the greatest thing you gave to many.

Thank you.

A knobhead from the Kop

I think you've expressed it as eloquently as anyone could.

As long as we have Phil in our corner, there's always been hope, there'll always be hope.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 9, 2021, 04:56:44 pm
Thanks again everyone, unbelievable and so thoughtful x ... Someone sent this to me ... incredible to think it was filmed two decades ago ... and, given my comments in the interview about the Club then it's good to note that eventually they stepped up to the plate.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIa1lwpmPMs&t=350s
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 9, 2021, 07:42:29 pm
Quote from: Stubbins on June  9, 2021, 12:36:06 pm
I think you've expressed it as eloquently as anyone could.

As long as we have Phil in our corner, there's always been hope, there'll always be hope.
In my observation, Chopper has a habit of selling himself short. He often nails something in just a few words though, as he has here.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 9, 2021, 07:47:23 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June  9, 2021, 07:42:29 pm
In my observation, Chopper has a habit of selling himself short. He often nails something in just a few words though, as he has here.
+1
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 9, 2021, 10:12:05 pm
I and many appreciate what you have done Phil - many would have gave up; but you never gave up hope. That is a true measure of any man or woman - to fight for what is the true and never waiver in that belief.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 10, 2021, 01:56:05 am
I just watched the 'Kenny' documentary on the telly.

The Hillsborough part saw tears well up in me. I realised just how far I'd maybe pushed it to the back of my mind and why.

Just watching again and getting back in touch with those feelings again really drove home to me the sheer scale of the humanity of Kenny Dalglish and Phil Scraton, and also how both are woven forever into the fabric of this amazing city and football club.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 10, 2021, 08:23:29 am
Every football fan the world over has players or a manager as their heroes and club legends, we have a Professor.

You stood up and fought for every single person effected by the horror of that day and finally let the world know The Truth.

Thank you ❤️
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 10, 2021, 08:37:28 am
What I like about Phil (as well as what everyone else has said) is how he always puts witnesses first.

When I attended one of his lectures some students were struggling with the concept that the police were not initially helping people to escape the pens.   Tbf it is hard to get your head around.

He spotted a couple of survivors in the audience and invited us to share exactly what we witnessed.   Even though he is possibly the most knowledgeable expert on the disaster (along with a handful of barristers like Pete Wetherby and Mark George) he also has the intelligence and humility to defer (not the right word but I am not a prof.) to witnesses and let them tell their story.

A knowledgeable man but also humble with it.  A real gent and have always enjoyed the time I have spent in his company.   
 
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 10, 2021, 09:38:35 am
A giant amongst men, the giver of truth and hope. The world could do with a lot more people like Phil
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 10, 2021, 02:32:44 pm
It's difficult to know where to begin in assessing Phil's work but I'd like to highlight the debt we survivors owe him. Survivors are often the forgotten ones in any disaster, I think people find it easier to empathise with the grief of bereavement rather than the trauma of survival. At Hillsborough  uniquely  the survivors were held by many to be responsible for the disaster. By putting survivors at the forefront of his work and any public comments he made he helped people to see that we were not only innocent, but had suffered greatly ourselves.

There is a saying that you should never meet the people whose work you admire, invariably you'll be disappointed. No doubt this is true for many sport stars, musicians, actors etc, but it is emphatically not the case here. Phil is a warm, generous man. His company is a pleasure I hope I can enjoy again soon.

Thank you Phil
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 10, 2021, 03:07:12 pm
Wonderful original post and very well said. I think many on here know at close quarters the extent of how great the man is. We continue to be grateful and awe struck at his service, intelligence, and grace. 
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 10, 2021, 03:36:46 pm
As someone born after the disaster, but who grew up in its wake, I just want to say people like Phil are what gives me faith in humanity, faith in a better future and faith in the power to stand up to those much bigger then us.

If it wasn´t for Phil, and the way he underpinned the campaign for justice and provided the direction that allowed it to come this far, Hillsborough might have been confined to history for those of us born after the disaster, the blame a mere object of historical debate, the bereaved and survivors left to live on in suffering, the names of those who never made it home lost into the mists of time.

Instead for my generation Hillsborough is as relevant as its ever been. It is not just a symbol of gross injustice, horror and tragedy, but as much a symbol of indomitable spirit and determination in the face of overwhelming odds, and the power of the little guy to not just have to accept gross injustice.

As you have ensured the name of Hillsborough lives on, so will your name live on whether you like it or not!  ;)

Also very nice to read others people contributions to this thread, and from the man himself.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 10, 2021, 05:19:09 pm
The contributions have been so good and so comprehensive it's diffcult to add a great deal that hasn't already been said. Everyone on here knows what Phil has done for the campaign over the years and the praise he has recieved for it. But it's worth saying something about why the work Phil does has such power and the lessons we can all learn.

My first real interaction with Phil was at one remove when RAWK was preparing the Hillsborough booklet 'Hillsborough: Context and Consequences' in the run-up to the 20th anniversary. As Nikki's text was being finalised before it was set and the button pushed for production, it would go to Phil for comment and I remember the fundamental rule was 'if you don't have the evidence, it doesn't go in'.

Why does that matter when the fight is against lies and innuendo? Why, when the opposition has the power of the establishment behind them and access to the best lawyers and friends in the press, would you choose to fight with one hand behind your back? Because all it takes is one chink in the armour for the whole thing to be dismissed out of hand. "...Well, if they've got that wrong how can you trust any of the rest of it?..."

In his lectures Phil refers to the phrase "Speak Truth to Power". It's not his phrase and as an idea goes back to Ancient Greece. There are many famous exponents but what Phil adds to the mix is that he Speaks Truth to Power, but he also has the receipts and there will be footnotes.

The little red book that we produced on here had Professor Phil Scraton's DNA running through it. I still have a couple of copies and my own small part in it is one of the proudest things I have ever done. I used it just the other day as a reference in an exchange on social media. It's an unshakeable little thing. You can chuck it in the bin, you can ignore it, but what you can't do is find a single statement in it that isn't backed up by evidence.

And that is true a million-fold for the Hillsborough Independent Panel Report. It would have been easy to add innuendo and tempting to add a bit of snark, but by sticking to the facts and just the facts, it is another unshakeable document that stands as a bulwark against the lies of the SYP and their puppets like Goldberg.

It's shameful  that the lies that were started while Liverpool supporters were dying still have a ready audience even today. But that audience is smaller than it was. It's a stain on this country's judicial system that no one was held to account in a court of law for the unlawful killing of 96 people and the distress of countless others, but history will record the truth because of the work of people like Phil.

The legal fight might be over but there is still work to be done to make sure what happened can't happen again.

Phil is a far better man than I am. I have no idea how he maintains his composure, knowing the things he knows.


Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 10, 2021, 05:35:28 pm
It's hard to put in to words just exactly the feeling of gratitude many of us have towards Phil. The fact that you fought tirelessly against the establishment and brought to light their lies and gave all you had for the cause shows the mark of the man. For the likes of myself that are not from the area or have anyone directly involved with the disaster in terms of family or friends then your work has really shed so much detail on exactly what happened on that day. Sincere thanks from myself and many like me that frequent these boards that have been kept in the loop thanks to your great selfless work. Plenty of nice words being said about you Phil and by all accounts you're a modest man that will not want to read them but you deserve all the words of praise.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 10, 2021, 07:15:18 pm
He's a legend. I did my dissertation on the media coverage of Hillsborough and went to one of his talks in London with Margaret Aspinall, he was kind enough to look through what I had written and answer some questions directly so I could include them within my piece. A fantastic human being.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 11, 2021, 12:15:15 pm
The most important voice of all is the one the speaks up for others...and I Phil Scraton has done an unbelievable job in doing just that. A brilliant man, who had done a brilliant job.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 11, 2021, 03:57:39 pm
Will forever be in awe of Prof. Scraton.

A lot more posts have it better than I can put it, but a truly remarkable person.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 11, 2021, 04:13:56 pm
Quote from: reddebs on June 10, 2021, 08:23:29 am
Every football fan the world over has players or a manager as their heroes and club legends, we have a Professor.

You stood up and fought for every single person effected by the horror of that day and finally let the world know The Truth.

Thank you ❤️

He probably wouldn't want it, but I sometimes wonder whether his face should be on the 'faces' banner as the ultimate mark of respect.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
Yesterday at 08:03:09 am
I'm not very good at words but I've seen some of the "behind the scenes" work that a number of people on RAWK have done/are doing.

Phil being one of them, an amazing man who will always reply to you if you with an explanation regardless.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
Yesterday at 09:27:15 am
Wonderful opening post Timbo; very well written with lots of stuff that I find myself unable to express properly.
Phil Scraton; quite simply put, you sir, are a true hero.
Thank you for all your hard work and dedication in helping to show the truth to the world.

To quote Timbo... RAWK salutes you Phil.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
Yesterday at 01:26:31 pm
Lovely OP Timbo, and echo all the comments in here since. An absolute hero.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
Today at 10:07:45 pm
There is very little I could say that hasnt been said already, or as eloquently, but suffice to say that we will always owe the greatest debt of gratitude to this man.

Truly a legend who deserves the many plaudits given him.

Thank you doesnt seem enough.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
Today at 11:42:00 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on June 10, 2021, 05:19:09 pm
The contributions have been so good and so comprehensive it's diffcult to add a great deal that hasn't already been said. Everyone on here knows what Phil has done for the campaign over the years and the praise he has recieved for it. But it's worth saying something about why the work Phil does has such power and the lessons we can all learn.

My first real interaction with Phil was at one remove when RAWK was preparing the Hillsborough booklet 'Hillsborough: Context and Consequences' in the run-up to the 20th anniversary. As Nikki's text was being finalised before it was set and the button pushed for production, it would go to Phil for comment and I remember the fundamental rule was 'if you don't have the evidence, it doesn't go in'.

Why does that matter when the fight is against lies and innuendo? Why, when the opposition has the power of the establishment behind them and access to the best lawyers and friends in the press, would you choose to fight with one hand behind your back? Because all it takes is one chink in the armour for the whole thing to be dismissed out of hand. "...Well, if they've got that wrong how can you trust any of the rest of it?..."

In his lectures Phil refers to the phrase "Speak Truth to Power". It's not his phrase and as an idea goes back to Ancient Greece. There are many famous exponents but what Phil adds to the mix is that he Speaks Truth to Power, but he also has the receipts and there will be footnotes.

The little red book that we produced on here had Professor Phil Scraton's DNA running through it. I still have a couple of copies and my own small part in it is one of the proudest things I have ever done. I used it just the other day as a reference in an exchange on social media. It's an unshakeable little thing. You can chuck it in the bin, you can ignore it, but what you can't do is find a single statement in it that isn't backed up by evidence.

And that is true a million-fold for the Hillsborough Independent Panel Report. It would have been easy to add innuendo and tempting to add a bit of snark, but by sticking to the facts and just the facts, it is another unshakeable document that stands as a bulwark against the lies of the SYP and their puppets like Goldberg.

It's shameful  that the lies that were started while Liverpool supporters were dying still have a ready audience even today. But that audience is smaller than it was. It's a stain on this country's judicial system that no one was held to account in a court of law for the unlawful killing of 96 people and the distress of countless others, but history will record the truth because of the work of people like Phil.

The legal fight might be over but there is still work to be done to make sure what happened can't happen again.

Phil is a far better man than I am. I have no idea how he maintains his composure, knowing the things he knows.




Great booklet. I remember getting a few copies from yourself to hand out and educate people with. I still have it and use it to this day. Phil should be immensely proud, he's a giant of a man for the work he has done over the years and it'll never be forgotten.
