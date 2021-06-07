I'm neither educated enough or elequent enough, to express my feelings of that day, what happened to me, my friends and my Kop family, though its the brilliance and utter dedication and humility of people like Phil, that make me proud and embarrass me in equal measure. There should be 10,000 Phils, sadly people are built for different fights, Phil, is built for this fight and as a man, is a 10,000 strong army by himself. Phil, you're not just a legend, you're not just a voice, you are hope mate, and that is the greatest thing you gave to many.
Thank you.
A knobhead from the Kop