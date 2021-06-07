That`s a brilliant and well deserved tribute Alan.I went to the semi final the year before with my old fella and big brother and in 1989, we had 3 tickets in different parts of the ground (1 in the Leppings Lane lower). My dad didn`t want me to go into a part of the ground on my own as I was 15 at the time so he sold two of the tickets in a pub in Huyton the night before the game. Pat Van Den Hauwe had promised to get us two more (he didn`t actually get them and let us down) and My brother kept the third in the seating section above Leppings Lane.I`ve always wondered what happened to the person who bought that one ticket in the lower section.My brother ended up pulling people up from the ensuing disaster and helped the injured and saved people from dying. He, like so many was deeply affected by this for the rest of his life, never really got over it and found it difficult to talk about.I`ve always felt a deep anger with the fact the Liverpool fans and in particular, my brother, who took action and saved lives in the face of no help from the emergency services, was then abused and called a murderer by the rest of this country and beyond for decades.So I feel a deep seated gratitude to Phil and others for their dedication and tireless efforts spanning decades to finally make the world see the truth that my brother was not a murderer but was in fact a human being trying save people`s lives in the face of no help from anyone else.My big brother passed away 10th April 2017 and 5 days later on the anniversary I thought of Phil and others who cleared his name before he passed away.Thank you Phil, no words will ever really be able to explain what you did