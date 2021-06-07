« previous next »
As someone who was at Hillsborough that day, I, like many of my fellow reds fans, witnessed the real truth of what happened. It makes me cold to think of what might have been had we not had someone like Phil fighting our corner throughout the past 30+ years. I think we all agree that he's much more deserving of just our gratitude & thanks. As a collective unit here on RAWK, could we not maybe communicate with the club, or the council, to put something in place to commemorate Phil for his tireless work in exposing the people who would have happily taken their grubby lies & deflections to the grave ?

The whole world believed the lie that manifested itself in the aftermath of Hillsborough. Phil Scraton was the pioneer of truth that helped drag the 'factual' events of what actually happened that day, & even more importantly, helped heap shame on those who's only agenda was to hide their scurrilous activities in the dirt.

Thanks for everything Phil.

Quote from: Oldmanmick on June  7, 2021, 12:09:50 pm
As a collective unit here on RAWK, could we not maybe communicate with the club, or the council, to put something in place to commemorate Phil for his tireless work in exposing the people who would have happily taken their grubby lies & deflections to the grave ?
Can't say more right now Mick but watch this space, we're already on it......
Great OP Timbo.

Good stuff indeed.
Quote from: 24∗7 on June  7, 2021, 03:41:44 pm
Can't say more right now Mick but watch this space, we're already on it......

Nice one.
Listened to TAW podcast with him this morning. Always comes across so well and I can't believe the way the government, police and courts have handled this.
I'm neither educated enough or elequent enough, to express my feelings of that day, what happened to me, my friends and my Kop family,  though its the brilliance and utter dedication and humility of people like Phil, that make me proud and embarrass me in equal measure. There should be 10,000 Phils, sadly people are built for different fights, Phil, is built for this fight and as a man, is a 10,000 strong army by himself. Phil, you're not just a legend, you're not just a voice,  you are hope mate, and that is the greatest thing you gave to many.

Thank you.

A knobhead from the Kop
Some brilliant, brilliant posts on here to describe what is a brilliant, courageous and remarkable man.

Others have put it more eloquently than myself but as a fanbase we indebted to people like Phil.
That`s a brilliant and well deserved tribute Alan.

I went to the semi final the year before with my old fella and big brother and in 1989, we had 3 tickets in different parts of the ground (1 in the Leppings Lane lower). My dad didn`t want me to go into a part of the ground on my own as I was 15 at the time so he sold two of the tickets in a pub in Huyton the night before the game. Pat Van Den Hauwe had promised to get us two more (he didn`t actually get them and let us down) and My brother kept the third in the seating section above Leppings Lane.

I`ve always wondered what happened to the person who bought that one ticket in the lower section.

My brother ended up pulling people up from the ensuing disaster and helped the injured and saved people from dying. He, like so many was deeply affected by this for the rest of his life, never really got over it and found it difficult to talk about.

I`ve always felt a deep anger with the fact the Liverpool fans and in particular, my brother, who took action and saved lives in the face of no help from the emergency services, was then abused and called a murderer by the rest of this country and beyond for decades.

So I feel a deep seated gratitude to Phil and others for their dedication and tireless efforts spanning decades to finally make the world see the truth that my brother was not a murderer but was in fact a human being trying save people`s lives in the face of no help from anyone else.

My big brother passed away 10th April 2017 and 5 days later on the anniversary I thought of Phil and others who cleared his name before he passed away.

Thank you Phil, no words will ever really be able to explain what you did  :wave
Listened to the Anfield Wrap interview with Phil last week and was as impressed as I always am when I hear him speak.

Thanks for everything, Phil.
Quote from: CHOPPER on June  8, 2021, 07:07:24 pm
I'm neither educated enough or elequent enough, to express my feelings of that day, what happened to me, my friends and my Kop family,  though its the brilliance and utter dedication and humility of people like Phil, that make me proud and embarrass me in equal measure. There should be 10,000 Phils, sadly people are built for different fights, Phil, is built for this fight and as a man, is a 10,000 strong army by himself. Phil, you're not just a legend, you're not just a voice,  you are hope mate, and that is the greatest thing you gave to many.

Thank you.

A knobhead from the Kop

I think you've expressed it as eloquently as anyone could.

As long as we have Phil in our corner, there's always been hope, there'll always be hope.
Thanks again everyone, unbelievable and so thoughtful x ... Someone sent this to me ... incredible to think it was filmed two decades ago ... and, given my comments in the interview about the Club then it's good to note that eventually they stepped up to the plate.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIa1lwpmPMs&t=350s
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 12:36:06 pm
I think you've expressed it as eloquently as anyone could.

As long as we have Phil in our corner, there's always been hope, there'll always be hope.
In my observation, Chopper has a habit of selling himself short. He often nails something in just a few words though, as he has here.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:42:29 pm
In my observation, Chopper has a habit of selling himself short. He often nails something in just a few words though, as he has here.
+1
I and many appreciate what you have done Phil - many would have gave up; but you never gave up hope. That is a true measure of any man or woman - to fight for what is the true and never waiver in that belief.
I just watched the 'Kenny' documentary on the telly.

The Hillsborough part saw tears well up in me. I realised just how far I'd maybe pushed it to the back of my mind and why.

Just watching again and getting back in touch with those feelings again really drove home to me the sheer scale of the humanity of Kenny Dalglish and Phil Scraton, and also how both are woven forever into the fabric of this amazing city and football club.
Every football fan the world over has players or a manager as their heroes and club legends, we have a Professor.

You stood up and fought for every single person effected by the horror of that day and finally let the world know The Truth.

Thank you ❤️
What I like about Phil (as well as what everyone else has said) is how he always puts witnesses first.

When I attended one of his lectures some students were struggling with the concept that the police were not initially helping people to escape the pens.   Tbf it is hard to get your head around.

He spotted a couple of survivors in the audience and invited us to share exactly what we witnessed.   Even though he is possibly the most knowledgeable expert on the disaster (along with a handful of barristers like Pete Wetherby and Mark George) he also has the intelligence and humility to defer (not the right word but I am not a prof.) to witnesses and let them tell their story.

A knowledgeable man but also humble with it.  A real gent and have always enjoyed the time I have spent in his company.   
 
