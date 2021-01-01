Genuinely have to leave the room if someone fries an egg.
Mostly I just dont like any British breakfast products very much. I think I have German dna. Theyve got breakfast sorted
I mean, Chips and gravy is just odd, a British fry up is mostly inedible. Fried egg? Urgh. Mushrooms? Urgh. Bacon? Acrid. Tinned tomato? Almost impossible to ruin a tomato, but they managed it. Black pudding? Why? Its usually like rock and doesnt taste of much anyway. Scrambled egg? Nope. Omelette? Nope.
Saved only by sausages and baked beans, but these sickos put them in little pots.
Breakfast is about the worst thing Germans do food wise.
The main thing is Bread rolls with meat and cheese - ie. a basic packed lunch
If you want cereal - that'll be Muesli, the Michael Owen of breakfast cereals.
Or you can play it safe and have a piece of toast, which will initially appear to be some kind of optical illusion until you realise it really is the size of a drinks coaster.
All washed down with a cup of tea - though sadly there's a good chance it's fruit or herbal tea.