Breakfast is about the worst thing Germans do food wise.



The main thing is Bread rolls with meat and cheese - ie. a basic packed lunch

If you want cereal - that'll be Muesli, the Michael Owen of breakfast cereals.



Or you can play it safe and have a piece of toast, which will initially appear to be some kind of optical illusion until you realise it really is the size of a drinks coaster.



All washed down with a cup of tea - though sadly there's a good chance it's fruit or herbal tea.





fries eggs have a smell?



Bread rolls meat and cheese …and hard boiled eggs … superb brekkie. A nutty Emmental, or some Morbier! Oh my god! Yes! On rye bread.. Christ!Yeah, a very pronounced smell, really dislike it, I doubt you notice it if you like them. And bacon has a really acrid smell (along with the bacony) smell which is the chemicals they add to it (farm bacon doesn’t have it).Still, the smell of cooking mushrooms cancels all that out as I won’t have left just the room, I’ll have left the house..