Haggis too.
You like tomatoes having slagged off all that. Youre a monster!
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:43:52 pm
Genuinely have to leave the room if someone fries an egg.

Mostly I just dont like any British breakfast products very much.  I think I have German dna. Theyve got breakfast sorted

I mean, Chips and gravy is just odd, a British fry up is mostly inedible.  Fried egg? Urgh.  Mushrooms? Urgh. Bacon? Acrid.  Tinned tomato? Almost impossible to ruin a tomato, but they managed it. Black pudding? Why? Its usually like rock and doesnt taste of much anyway.  Scrambled egg? Nope.  Omelette? Nope.
Saved only by sausages and baked beans, but these sickos put them in little pots.


Breakfast is about the worst thing Germans do food wise.

The main thing is Bread rolls with meat and cheese - ie. a basic packed lunch
If you want cereal - that'll be Muesli, the Michael Owen of breakfast cereals.

Or you can play it safe and have a piece of toast, which will initially appear to be some kind of optical illusion until you realise it really is the size of a drinks coaster.

All washed down with a cup of tea - though sadly there's a good chance it's fruit or herbal tea.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:22:38 pm
Every year around this time I'll get a run to Carlisle or Scotland and every year I'll look at the little lambs in the fields and feel horrible for eating them. Then a few weeks later, I'll either make a Moroccan Lamb Stew in the slow cooker, or be in Crete and will order Lamb Kebabs or Lamb Kleftiko...

If we all go veggie, we'll never see a Lamb, Calf, Chicken Chick, Kid, piglet again, there will be no cows, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys or pigs on farms and in the fields, as there will be no need for them
I'm a total T-Rex when it comes to food.
Soz abar me.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:23:42 pm
I dont like fried  eggs either.


The smell of them turns my stomach
fries eggs have a smell?
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:40:36 pm

Breakfast is about the worst thing Germans do food wise.

The main thing is Bread rolls with meat and cheese - ie. a basic packed lunch
If you want cereal - that'll be Muesli, the Michael Owen of breakfast cereals.

Or you can play it safe and have a piece of toast, which will initially appear to be some kind of optical illusion until you realise it really is the size of a drinks coaster.

All washed down with a cup of tea - though sadly there's a good chance it's fruit or herbal tea.


I lived in a Marriott in Kopenick for a month and breakfast was the worst meal of the day, the bacon and sausages were gross. At least at dinner we went out to the local Imbiss and used to get currywurst. Evening meal was a lot better, especially when it was rabbit and wild boar from the Black Forest
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:40:36 pm

Breakfast is about the worst thing Germans do food wise.

The main thing is Bread rolls with meat and cheese - ie. a basic packed lunch
If you want cereal - that'll be Muesli, the Michael Owen of breakfast cereals.

Or you can play it safe and have a piece of toast, which will initially appear to be some kind of optical illusion until you realise it really is the size of a drinks coaster.

All washed down with a cup of tea - though sadly there's a good chance it's fruit or herbal tea.

Bread rolls meat and cheese and hard boiled eggs  superb brekkie. A nutty Emmental, or some Morbier!  Oh my god! Yes!  On rye bread..  Christ!

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:42:34 pm
fries eggs have a smell?
Yeah, a very pronounced smell, really dislike it, I doubt you notice it if you like them.  And bacon has a really acrid smell (along with the bacony) smell which is the chemicals they add to it (farm bacon doesnt have it).
Still, the smell of cooking mushrooms cancels all that out as I wont have left just the room, Ill have left the house..


 
