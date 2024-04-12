« previous next »
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3360 on: April 12, 2024, 08:45:54 pm »
Haggis too.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3361 on: April 12, 2024, 08:52:31 pm »
You like tomatoes having slagged off all that. Youre a monster!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3362 on: April 12, 2024, 09:40:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 12, 2024, 08:43:52 pm
Genuinely have to leave the room if someone fries an egg.

Mostly I just dont like any British breakfast products very much.  I think I have German dna. Theyve got breakfast sorted

I mean, Chips and gravy is just odd, a British fry up is mostly inedible.  Fried egg? Urgh.  Mushrooms? Urgh. Bacon? Acrid.  Tinned tomato? Almost impossible to ruin a tomato, but they managed it. Black pudding? Why? Its usually like rock and doesnt taste of much anyway.  Scrambled egg? Nope.  Omelette? Nope.
Saved only by sausages and baked beans, but these sickos put them in little pots.


Breakfast is about the worst thing Germans do food wise.

The main thing is Bread rolls with meat and cheese - ie. a basic packed lunch
If you want cereal - that'll be Muesli, the Michael Owen of breakfast cereals.

Or you can play it safe and have a piece of toast, which will initially appear to be some kind of optical illusion until you realise it really is the size of a drinks coaster.

All washed down with a cup of tea - though sadly there's a good chance it's fruit or herbal tea.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3363 on: April 12, 2024, 09:41:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 12, 2024, 05:22:38 pm
Every year around this time I'll get a run to Carlisle or Scotland and every year I'll look at the little lambs in the fields and feel horrible for eating them. Then a few weeks later, I'll either make a Moroccan Lamb Stew in the slow cooker, or be in Crete and will order Lamb Kebabs or Lamb Kleftiko...

If we all go veggie, we'll never see a Lamb, Calf, Chicken Chick, Kid, piglet again, there will be no cows, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys or pigs on farms and in the fields, as there will be no need for them
I'm a total T-Rex when it comes to food.
Soz abar me.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3364 on: April 12, 2024, 09:42:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 12, 2024, 08:23:42 pm
I dont like fried  eggs either.


The smell of them turns my stomach
fries eggs have a smell?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3365 on: April 12, 2024, 10:04:55 pm »
Quote from: RJH on April 12, 2024, 09:40:36 pm

Breakfast is about the worst thing Germans do food wise.

The main thing is Bread rolls with meat and cheese - ie. a basic packed lunch
If you want cereal - that'll be Muesli, the Michael Owen of breakfast cereals.

Or you can play it safe and have a piece of toast, which will initially appear to be some kind of optical illusion until you realise it really is the size of a drinks coaster.

All washed down with a cup of tea - though sadly there's a good chance it's fruit or herbal tea.


I lived in a Marriott in Kopenick for a month and breakfast was the worst meal of the day, the bacon and sausages were gross. At least at dinner we went out to the local Imbiss and used to get currywurst. Evening meal was a lot better, especially when it was rabbit and wild boar from the Black Forest
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3366 on: April 12, 2024, 10:18:41 pm »
Quote from: RJH on April 12, 2024, 09:40:36 pm

Breakfast is about the worst thing Germans do food wise.

The main thing is Bread rolls with meat and cheese - ie. a basic packed lunch
If you want cereal - that'll be Muesli, the Michael Owen of breakfast cereals.

Or you can play it safe and have a piece of toast, which will initially appear to be some kind of optical illusion until you realise it really is the size of a drinks coaster.

All washed down with a cup of tea - though sadly there's a good chance it's fruit or herbal tea.

Bread rolls meat and cheese and hard boiled eggs  superb brekkie. A nutty Emmental, or some Morbier!  Oh my god! Yes!  On rye bread..  Christ!

Quote from: SamLad on April 12, 2024, 09:42:34 pm
fries eggs have a smell?
Yeah, a very pronounced smell, really dislike it, I doubt you notice it if you like them.  And bacon has a really acrid smell (along with the bacony) smell which is the chemicals they add to it (farm bacon doesnt have it).
Still, the smell of cooking mushrooms cancels all that out as I wont have left just the room, Ill have left the house..


 
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3367 on: April 12, 2024, 10:27:10 pm »
Will anyone be shocked when we find out tepid is a serial killer?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3368 on: April 12, 2024, 10:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on April 12, 2024, 10:27:10 pm
Will anyone be shocked when we find out tepid is a serial killer?

Nope. The school might be though
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3369 on: April 12, 2024, 10:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on April 12, 2024, 10:27:10 pm
Will anyone be shocked when we find out tepid is a serial killer?
Not a big fan of cereal either.

This comes down to milk which Im not a fan of.

As a kid I got to the crate of milk first.  Sucked my milk up through a straw and then the whole lot came back up with interest.

The smell of Milk now reminds me a bit of the smell of puke.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3370 on: April 12, 2024, 10:37:08 pm »
kinell Tepid, what DO you eat?   :)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3371 on: April 12, 2024, 10:38:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April 12, 2024, 10:37:08 pm
kinell Tepid, what DO you eat?   :)

The organs of his victims.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3372 on: April 12, 2024, 10:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 12, 2024, 10:38:49 pm
The organs of his victims.
no way will he like liver!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3373 on: April 12, 2024, 10:39:52 pm »
Many dogs  should be banned.

There are criteria which I use to deem if a dog is acceptable or not.  Those dogs not fitting, should be outlawed

1. It must be tall enough to stroke with out having to bend over significantly. Otherwise just get a cat. Selusiy, why bother?

2. It should not have those neon droll marks round its mouth or be susceptible to drooling excessively

3. Its fur should not be wiry, but should be smooth to enable a pleasant stroking experience.

4. The ears should not stand up.  This is just plain weird on a dog, they either look very aggressive or like some fucked up cat.

5. The dog should not have a face that looks like its run into the back of a car at high speed.

6. The dogs tail should be of such a design that it obscures the digs anus for the vast majority of the time. No one wants to be looking at a dogs ring piece half the time do they?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3374 on: April 12, 2024, 10:40:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April 12, 2024, 10:37:08 pm
kinell Tepid, what DO you eat?   :)
Everything apart form milk, breakfast stuff and haggis to be honest
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3375 on: April 12, 2024, 10:41:07 pm »
no mention of how they taste?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3376 on: April 12, 2024, 10:41:29 pm »
Is this thread your manifesto?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3377 on: April 12, 2024, 10:56:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 12, 2024, 10:40:36 pm
Everything apart form milk, breakfast stuff and haggis to be honest

As long as you like bread, water, and toilet booze, given where youre going.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 12, 2024, 10:41:29 pm
Is this thread your manifesto?

That tracks.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3378 on: April 18, 2024, 11:03:47 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 12, 2024, 08:43:52 pm
Genuinely have to leave the room if someone fries an egg.

Mostly I just dont like any British breakfast products very much.  I think I have German dna. Theyve got breakfast sorted

I mean, Chips and gravy is just odd, a British fry up is mostly inedible.  Fried egg? Urgh.  Mushrooms? Urgh. Bacon? Acrid.  Tinned tomato? Almost impossible to ruin a tomato, but they managed it. Black pudding? Why? Its usually like rock and doesnt taste of much anyway.  Scrambled egg? Nope.  Omelette? Nope.
Saved only by sausages and baked beans, but these sickos put them in little pots.

Cant believe I missed this - the last line aside, its horrific

Or turned on its head an absolute thread winner of shit opinion
'Not only would I rather go round to  the Sunaks for dinner, Id rather go to Hanibal Lectors or Julian Assanges'





Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3379 on: April 18, 2024, 02:06:43 pm »
I generally have to agree with this really. I get the post-hangover factor but in general, Ive never understood loading up with greasy red meat as a breakfast. You'd never see Mona recommending it.


Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3380 on: April 18, 2024, 09:42:27 pm »
Shiraz in the city centre; best breakfast in town ? i will never go back..
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3381 on: April 18, 2024, 10:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on April 18, 2024, 09:42:27 pm
Shiraz in the city centre; best breakfast in town ? i will never go back..

Why? I've never had a bad meal there.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3382 on: April 18, 2024, 10:37:08 pm »
The nutter in your workplace is great if you just ask them questions in a Louis Theroux approach and see the mad shite they spout.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3383 on: April 27, 2024, 09:33:48 am »
Basketball was more watchable in ye olden days when everyone on a team wore the same kit. Now theyre all in leggings, one long sleeve etc and it looks a mess. Hurts my head too much for some reason, cant get into it at all.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3384 on: April 27, 2024, 10:28:03 am »
Brits who watch American sports should be forced to take a citizenship test
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3385 on: April 27, 2024, 10:47:33 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 27, 2024, 10:28:03 am
Brits who watch American sports should be forced to take a citizenship test

:D

Lets not pretend you wont be polishing your Chiefs helmet cheering on Rees-Zamett. Like the way the Welsh always vote for their compatriots on X Factor. I see you Kenneth.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3386 on: April 27, 2024, 11:18:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 27, 2024, 10:47:33 am
:D

Lets not pretend you wont be polishing your Chiefs helmet cheering on Rees-Zamett. Like the way the Welsh always vote for their compatriots on X Factor. I see you Kenneth.
Kenny, if you are like me, you wont have the first idea what this means ;D

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3387 on: April 27, 2024, 11:19:17 am »
Radio 4 is massively exclusive to all those who are not white middle, class and university educated.  It should be shut down and they should start again.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3388 on: April 27, 2024, 01:34:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 27, 2024, 11:19:17 am
Radio 4 is massively exclusive to all those who are not white middle, class and university educated.  It should be shut down and they should start again.

The BBC have channels aimed at all different target audiences. Having a channel try and meet all audiences would be mad.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3389 on: April 27, 2024, 03:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April 27, 2024, 01:34:22 pm
The BBC have channels aimed at all different target audiences. Having a channel try and meet all audiences would be mad.
It just feels exclusive, not inclusive. No need for that really
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3390 on: April 28, 2024, 11:56:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 27, 2024, 11:19:17 am
Radio 4 is massively exclusive to all those who are not white middle, class and university educated.  It should be shut down and they should start again.


Starmer talked  about working class kids learning Latin or something like that, I think it was aimed at improving Oracy
I thought it was a very good point and a way to elevate  working class kids
Do you not think Radio 4 could provide similar in Adults.

I  think your comments came from a good place, but if we play up to class stereotypes it will reinforce them.



Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3391 on: April 28, 2024, 03:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 28, 2024, 11:56:53 am

Starmer talked  about working class kids learning Latin or something like that, I think it was aimed at improving Oracy
I thought it was a very good point and a way to elevate  working class kids
Do you not think Radio 4 could provide similar in Adults.

I  think your comments came from a good place, but if we play up to class stereotypes it will reinforce them.

Im a big advocate of classics and Latin for all kids.  Dont want anyone being talked down to by lord snooty types. Knowledge is universal


Radio 4 could do the same, its parts are good. But as a whole its suffocatingly white middle class oxbridge type
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3392 on: Today at 10:48:43 pm »
I dont like Kes.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3393 on: Today at 10:59:17 pm »
