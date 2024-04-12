Many dogs should be banned.



There are criteria which I use to deem if a dog is acceptable or not. Those dogs not fitting, should be outlawed



1. It must be tall enough to stroke with out having to bend over significantly. Otherwise just get a cat. Selusiy, why bother?



2. It should not have those neon droll marks round its mouth or be susceptible to drooling excessively



3. Its fur should not be wiry, but should be smooth to enable a pleasant stroking experience.



4. The ears should not stand up. This is just plain weird on a dog, they either look very aggressive or like some fucked up cat.



5. The dog should not have a face that looks like its run into the back of a car at high speed.



6. The dogs tail should be of such a design that it obscures the digs anus for the vast majority of the time. No one wants to be looking at a dogs ring piece half the time do they?