Author Topic: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread  (Read 8446 times)

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
RIP
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Fucking hell..rip Robbie Coltrane.
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Ah shit. He was immense as Fitz in Cracker. RIP.
