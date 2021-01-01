Please
Topic: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
rafathegaffa83
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
«
Reply #160 on:
Today
at 06:07:04 pm »
RIP
naYoRHa2b
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
«
Reply #161 on:
Today
at 06:23:46 pm »
Fucking hell..rip Robbie Coltrane.
Ray K
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
«
Reply #162 on:
Today
at 06:28:00 pm »
Ah shit. He was immense as Fitz in Cracker. RIP.
