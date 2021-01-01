Played the spirit of Xmas in the brilliant Blackadder Christmas Carol, tooReally sad news. Seemed a great bloke, and his Hagrid was perfect.

« Last Edit: Today at 07:20:10 pm by Nobby Reserve »

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"