Gutted at that. Absolutely loved Cracker back in the day. RIP
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
What a great show, copied by many shows later onHe was marvellous as Samuel Johnson in Blackadder. One of my favourite episodesReally sad news
Played the spirit of Xmas in the brilliant Blackadder Christmas Carol, too
I remember his walk along the sea wall in "The Supergrass" from The Comic Strip. Fucking epic. No safety backup at all.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FX51mwWyVFY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FX51mwWyVFY</a>
