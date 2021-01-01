« previous next »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #160 on: Today at 06:07:04 pm »
RIP
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #161 on: Today at 06:23:46 pm »
Fucking hell..rip Robbie Coltrane.
Offline Ray K

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #162 on: Today at 06:28:00 pm »
Ah shit. He was immense as Fitz in Cracker. RIP.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #163 on: Today at 06:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:58:06 pm
Gutted at that. Absolutely loved Cracker back in the day. RIP

What a great show, copied by many shows later on

He was marvellous as Samuel Johnson in Blackadder. One of my favourite episodes

Really sad news
Offline liverbloke

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #164 on: Today at 06:36:45 pm »
wha? man that's sad rip

i don't know why he did fraiser but i'll forgive him for that as he was a top actor
Online FlashingBlade

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #165 on: Today at 06:40:34 pm »
Boss fella...very sad news.
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #166 on: Today at 06:41:35 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yezUD8FU8qE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yezUD8FU8qE</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hq8BPGn7Wk8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hq8BPGn7Wk8</a>

Get yourself an actor who can do both comedy and drama to the highest level.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #167 on: Today at 07:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:34:51 pm
What a great show, copied by many shows later on

He was marvellous as Samuel Johnson in Blackadder. One of my favourite episodes

Really sad news

Played the spirit of Xmas in the brilliant Blackadder Christmas Carol, too

Really sad news. Seemed a great bloke, and his Hagrid was perfect.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #168 on: Today at 07:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 07:03:49 pm
Played the spirit of Xmas in the brilliant Blackadder Christmas Carol, too

Also worked with Ade Edmonton and Rick Mayall on Kevin Turkey investigates.
Online Red Berry

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #169 on: Today at 07:15:11 pm »
I remember his walk along the sea wall in "The Supergrass" from The Comic Strip. Fucking epic. No safety backup at all.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FX51mwWyVFY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FX51mwWyVFY</a>
Offline Red Ol

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #170 on: Today at 07:42:47 pm »
R I P big man.  He was fantastic in many things but, as mentioned above, a highlight for me was his Samuel Johnson in Blackadder 
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #171 on: Today at 07:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:15:11 pm
I remember his walk along the sea wall in "The Supergrass" from The Comic Strip. Fucking epic. No safety backup at all.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FX51mwWyVFY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FX51mwWyVFY</a>

Fucking hell! Id forgotten about that. Epic!
