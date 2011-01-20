« previous next »
Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1840 on: March 8, 2024, 03:05:54 pm »
Quote from: RJH on March  8, 2024, 11:51:40 am
Yeah, Kelleher is doing great but it is a bit of a worry that the defence is providing him with so many opportunities to make great stops.
Would be nice if they could make things a bit more boring for him.

It was noticeable last night the difference Virg made when he came on. Kelleher didn't look half as spectacular in the second half!
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1841 on: March 8, 2024, 03:13:41 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on March  8, 2024, 03:03:50 pm
Love this stat. And let's not forget he also scored the winning pen on one of those two occasions.

Clearly this is a laughable figure but how on earth do you put a valuation on a player in his position? When you consider what he has actually contributed this season, and where we could have been without him, he's basically priceless.


Its an odd one - he's easily a £60 million keeper based on what Kepa and Onana sold for, but not got the profile of Ali or any other regular starter.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 06:01:12 pm »
If this keeps up the argument could be to cash in on Ali rather than Kelleher.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 06:04:56 pm »
He's not fazed at all. He's a top class PL goalie.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1844 on: Yesterday at 06:08:51 pm »
Brilliant keeper! Never have I been so calm about missing the World No.1.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1845 on: Yesterday at 06:10:25 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:08:51 pm
Brilliant keeper! Never have I been so calm about missing the World No.1.
Our squad depth is incredible.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1846 on: Yesterday at 06:48:07 pm »
Once again a top performance. This time vs City.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1847 on: Yesterday at 06:55:44 pm »
I think its a testament to how well hes doing that he isnt getting as much praise as he should. Weve been so used to having a near perfect keeper and hes just seamlessly and quietly kept it going. One of the most impressive team members of the season the fact hes made me not even think about Alisson coming back, who for me is our most important player.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 07:28:42 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 06:55:44 pm
I think its a testament to how well hes doing that he isnt getting as much praise as he should. Weve been so used to having a near perfect keeper and hes just seamlessly and quietly kept it going. One of the most impressive team members of the season the fact hes made me not even think about Alisson coming back, who for me is our most important player.

Agreed, he has literally taken on the gloves of the best keeper in the world and not looked out of place and he hasn't been missed. One hell of a compliment for the guy.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1849 on: Yesterday at 07:39:49 pm »
That save from foden was just class
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1850 on: Yesterday at 08:00:28 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 07:39:49 pm
That save from foden was just class

The way he closed him down... Alisson-esque.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1851 on: Yesterday at 08:03:53 pm »
He made not one but a few important saves. Even could have saved the goal had Darwin acted to unsettle Stones.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1852 on: Yesterday at 08:53:00 pm »
The question is how do we hold on to him? All domestic cup games plus a handful of league games next season might tempt him.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1853 on: Yesterday at 10:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Elisha S on Yesterday at 08:53:00 pm
The question is how do we hold on to him? All domestic cup games plus a handful of league games next season might tempt him.
We tell Alisson that we're activating a Neymar clause in his contract, so he can head back to Brazil for a month in Feb/March for carnivale, visit family and friends and he'll come back for the last 2 months of the season and be his usual superhuman self.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1854 on: Yesterday at 10:10:33 pm »
Very Proud of this man. He has been phenomenal since he has come into the team. Nerves of steel and a brilliant goalkeeper
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1855 on: Yesterday at 10:17:20 pm »
We've not really missed the best goalkeeper in the history of the sport and you can't really pay him a bigger compliment than that, he's been amazing.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1856 on: Yesterday at 10:47:13 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:17:20 pm
We've not really missed the best goalkeeper in the history of the sport and you can't really pay him a bigger compliment than that, he's been amazing.

Bloody hell.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1857 on: Yesterday at 10:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:47:13 pm
Bloody hell.
what's the problem with that? He's done as well as we expect from Ali at his best? Not sure if it will continue and that's the real question.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1858 on: Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:56:28 pm
what's the problem with that? He's done as well as we expect from Ali at his best? Not sure if it will continue and that's the real question.

Britain's finest?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1859 on: Yesterday at 11:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:06:18 pm
We tell Alisson that we're activating a Neymar clause in his contract, so he can head back to Brazil for a month in Feb/March for carnivale, visit family and friends and he'll come back for the last 2 months of the season and be his usual superhuman self.
We tell Alisson that we're activating a Neymar clause in his contract, so he can head back to Brazil for a month in Feb/March for carnivale, visit family and friends and he'll come back for the last 2 months of the season and be his usual superhuman self.
Kelleher has proved he deserves another run of league games in the future. I would hope Allison is a big enough boy to take that on the chin. Good of the team and all that.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1860 on: Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:56:28 pm
what's the problem with that? He's done as well as we expect from Ali at his best? Not sure if it will continue and that's the real question.

It's going quite some way to say that Alisson is the best there has ever been in the history of the sport. There have been some darn good keepers in the past, especially for their era. There's support, and then there's going wildly over the top.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1861 on: Yesterday at 11:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm
It's going quite some way to say that Alisson is the best there has ever been in the history of the sport. There have been some darn good keepers in the past, especially for their era. There's support, and then there's going wildly over the top.

He's been the best keeper in the world for the best part of 6yrs, he is absolutely one of the best keepers ever.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1862 on: Yesterday at 11:45:53 pm »
He is doing great. Ice cold Kelleher 🥶
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1863 on: Yesterday at 11:49:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:41:18 pm
He's been the best keeper in the world for the best part of 6yrs, he is absolutely one of the best keepers ever.

One of the best is rather different from the best goalkeeper in the history of the sport.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1864 on: Yesterday at 11:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:49:19 pm
One of the best is rather different from the best goalkeeper in the history of the sport.

He's the best I've seen anyway, who do you have ahead of him?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1865 on: Today at 12:04:14 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:49:19 pm
One of the best is rather different from the best goalkeeper in the history of the sport.

Well come on then, why isn't he the best ?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1866 on: Today at 04:48:59 am »
I think he changes our game. City in the past have pressed us back to Alisson and win back possession from his clearance. With Kelleher he is so calm on the ball that City were not able to gain back and dominate possession like they used to in greater quantities.
I think we need to have a conversation at the least about the future #1, against pressing teams he gives us an extra footballer. His shot stopping is extremely good, and he might not have the presence of Alisson but I seriously in my mind feel we need to have him on the pitch especially against pressing teams.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1867 on: Today at 05:00:34 am »
Ali is the best keeper in the world undoubtedbly, but for me Kelleher is more comfortable on the ball than Ali
