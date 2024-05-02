« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 380372 times)

Online oldfordie

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6960 on: May 2, 2024, 12:11:55 pm »
I think we can at least take some satisfaction in knowing Trump is s,, scared right now, nobody able to keep him awake in court.! he can't sleep at night.
It's not a compliment as I put it down to him being a narcissistic psycho but ive always wondered how he copes with all the criminal cases piling up. it's getting to him now though. maybe he believed the authorities would be too scared to prosecute him fearing civil chaos. well that theory went out the window and realty is here.
Ive heard he deleted a lot of his social media posts a few days ago after the judge mentioned Jail.
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6961 on: May 2, 2024, 01:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May  2, 2024, 11:10:06 am
The gag order stuff isn't a side show. Trump has actively engaged in witness intimidation and tried to influence the jury pool. He's also gone after the families of those running the case against him. It's mob boss behaviour. Stupid mob boss behaviour, perhaps, but that's what it is.

Glenn Kirschner pointed out that any criminal case Trump is currently indicted under (four) could now theoretically jail him.

Frankly, I think it's high time Biden started calling Trump, "Sleepy Don". Watch him lose his shit.

If it had any consequences it wouldn't be a side show, but so far it hasn't. None of the other judges have shown any willingness to take this up and he's been found to be in criminal contempt for months now under Engoron.

Even Merchan took weeks to issue his warning.

Side show.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6962 on: May 2, 2024, 02:33:29 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on May  2, 2024, 01:32:41 pm
If it had any consequences it wouldn't be a side show, but so far it hasn't. None of the other judges have shown any willingness to take this up and he's been found to be in criminal contempt for months now under Engoron.

Even Merchan took weeks to issue his warning.

Side show.

It's more complicated than that though. Yes, a regular guy would already be in jail, but it's not the judge's fault he can only fine Trump $1000 maximum per offence.

We can't really judge the effects until after the trial. However, it's clear the trial is taking  a toll on Trump in other ways. He's never had to sit still and shut up for hours on end in his entire life before. It's hitting him so bad that he can't be arsed strategizing with his campaign team when he's done. He just goes on Truth Social and rants.

It's a fine line everyone is walking. Should it be that way? Absolutely not. But is it valueless? No, not in my opinion.
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6963 on: May 2, 2024, 03:21:43 pm »
I didn't say it was valueless, I said it was a side show, which it is. The most that will happen is he'll be gaoled over a lunch time or something. When the trial is concluded no one will be commenting much on the gag order violations, they'll be talking about the verdict and sentence, if there is one.

Offline Corkboy

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6964 on: May 2, 2024, 03:22:57 pm »
Judge Merchan just read out a Michael Cohen tweet that referred to Trump as Von Shitzinpants, I would pay good money to be there.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6965 on: May 2, 2024, 03:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on May  2, 2024, 03:22:57 pm
Judge Merchan just read out a Michael Cohen tweet that referred to Trump as Von Shitzinpants, I would pay good money to be there.
:lmao
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6966 on: May 2, 2024, 03:58:32 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on May  2, 2024, 03:21:43 pm
I didn't say it was valueless, I said it was a side show, which it is. The most that will happen is he'll be gaoled over a lunch time or something. When the trial is concluded no one will be commenting much on the gag order violations, they'll be talking about the verdict and sentence, if there is one.

I disagree. Trump could be thrown in jail for the remainder of the trial if the Judge wishes. It's the political fallout he is wary of, and not without good reason. I'm sure the prosecution will be pushing for Trump to be jailed if he violates the gag order again at any point over the next three weeks, and even a weekend in a minimal security installation might be a cold bucket of reality for Trump.
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6967 on: May 2, 2024, 04:03:01 pm »
Got to say, I agree with Joyce on this one. If Cohen wants revenge he should concentrate on improving his credibility as a witness.

Offline lobsterboy

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6968 on: May 2, 2024, 04:03:50 pm »
Trump is begging to get sent to jail so he can whine even more about being unjustly politically persecuted.
You can guarantee it will boost his support as well.
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6969 on: May 2, 2024, 04:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May  2, 2024, 03:58:32 pm
I disagree. Trump could be thrown in jail for the remainder of the trial if the Judge wishes. It's the political fallout he is wary of, and not without good reason. I'm sure the prosecution will be pushing for Trump to be jailed if he violates the gag order again at any point over the next three weeks, and even a weekend in a minimal security installation might be a cold bucket of reality for Trump.

Think you've been watching too much MSNBC.

And by the way, they only wheel Kirschner out when they can't find anyone else.

Anyway, I normally don't engage with you, but in this instance you directly contradicted me. At the end of the trial, if gag orders are not a side show I will own up and be happy to be proved wrong. But I don't think I will be. I can't imagine you doing the same thing, but again, happy to be proved wrong.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6970 on: May 2, 2024, 04:13:37 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on May  2, 2024, 04:08:40 pm
Think you've been watching too much MSNBC.

And by the way, they only wheel Kirschner out when they can't find anyone else.

Anyway, I normally don't engage with you, but in this instance you directly contradicted me. At the end of the trial, if gag orders are not a side show I will own up and be happy to be proved wrong. But I don't think I will be. I can't imagine you doing the same thing, but again, happy to be proved wrong.

Strangely antagonistic tone there  :o
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6971 on: May 2, 2024, 04:34:03 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on May  2, 2024, 04:08:40 pm
Think you've been watching too much MSNBC.

And by the way, they only wheel Kirschner out when they can't find anyone else.

Anyway, I normally don't engage with you, but in this instance you directly contradicted me. At the end of the trial, if gag orders are not a side show I will own up and be happy to be proved wrong. But I don't think I will be. I can't imagine you doing the same thing, but again, happy to be proved wrong.

I don't watch MSNBC.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6972 on: May 2, 2024, 04:37:21 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on May  2, 2024, 04:03:50 pm
Trump is begging to get sent to jail so he can whine even more about being unjustly politically persecuted.
You can guarantee it will boost his support as well.

Trump might indeed be hoping to get sent to jail, but only because he has no real clue what that's going to entail for him. He has a delusion that it will set him up as a martyr - and amongst his base it will. But he's not growing his support. Every poll conducted has said that a huge number of people on the right will not vote for Trump if he gets as much as a single criminal conviction; this is the first of four criminal trials.

He's been begging his supporters to come out and protest, but the most he has had so far is 50. I don't think going to jail is going to improve Trump's standing at all.
Offline TSC

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6973 on: May 2, 2024, 06:00:29 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on May  2, 2024, 04:08:40 pm
Think you've been watching too much MSNBC.

And by the way, they only wheel Kirschner out when they can't find anyone else.

Anyway, I normally don't engage with you, but in this instance you directly contradicted me. At the end of the trial, if gag orders are not a side show I will own up and be happy to be proved wrong. But I don't think I will be. I can't imagine you doing the same thing, but again, happy to be proved wrong.

Side show or not, a gag order in this case is aimed at safeguarding members of the jury.  Trumps base includes a bunch of loons lets not forget.
Offline PaulF

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6974 on: May 2, 2024, 09:44:27 pm »
Could he claim stuff posted on his platform was from a hacked account?
By the dems obviously. Not the Russians nor the Chinese as he does great business by them. No by sleepy Joe himself.
Offline John C

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6975 on: Yesterday at 11:04:31 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on May  2, 2024, 04:08:40 pm
Think you've been watching too much MSNBC.

And by the way, they only wheel Kirschner out when they can't find anyone else.

Anyway, I normally don't engage with you, but in this instance you directly contradicted me. At the end of the trial, if gag orders are not a side show I will own up and be happy to be proved wrong. But I don't think I will be. I can't imagine you doing the same thing, but again, happy to be proved wrong.
Why are you being a bad knobhead?
And fyi MSNBC is brilliant. They have some of the best presenters - Melber; O'Donnell; Hayes; Maddow; plus morning Joe.
Glen Kirschner is an extremely experienced prosecutor. I understand he can be over exuberant on his desires to indite Trump but he is very interesting.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6976 on: Yesterday at 11:51:13 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:04:31 am
Why are you being a bad knobhead?
And fyi MSNBC is brilliant. They have some of the best presenters - Melber; O'Donnell; Hayes; Maddow; plus morning Joe.
Glen Kirschner is an extremely experienced prosecutor. I understand he can be over exuberant on his desires to indite Trump but he is very interesting.
O'Donnell can be insufferable.* Maddow has returned to her say everything three times in a different way for effect shtick.** Morning Joe is generally very good, with many good guests. And Chris Hayes is quite brilliant - an all-round excellent presenter.

* O'Donnell is still miles ahead of most presenters at CNN, for example.
** Maddow switched way from this shtick during the Trump presidency (maybe because there was too much to get through). But she returned to it since then. I end up just shouting at the screen for her to 'get on with it!' :) Away from The Rachel Maddow Show, she's excellent too.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6977 on: Yesterday at 11:56:13 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on May  2, 2024, 03:22:57 pm
Judge Merchan just read out a Michael Cohen tweet that referred to Trump as Von Shitzinpants, I would pay good money to be there.

The whole episode was a massive self-own, prompted (of course) by the disgraced former president. His lawyer showed slides of tweets and memes that were mean about the orange crook and snapped at his assistant to slide past the image of Trump as an obese super-hero, quickly, please.

With regards to locking the creepy lumbering oaf up: why not sentence him to house arrest, without access to the internet if necessary, for the duration of the trial? Im sure his secret service detachment could protect him in one of his tacky homes. Perhaps not from the missus though
Offline Robinred

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6978 on: Yesterday at 05:59:15 pm »
Didn't know where to post this, so Ive put it here. Why do so many Americans support a neofascist? So many lightbulb moments from Reich, well worth a watch:

https://youtu.be/UQp8Lj7jPvQ?si=lWXw7LzGfZ5Knutw
Offline John C

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6979 on: Yesterday at 06:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:51:13 am
O'Donnell can be insufferable.* Maddow has returned to her say everything three times in a different way for effect shtick.** Morning Joe is generally very good, with many good guests. And Chris Hayes is quite brilliant - an all-round excellent presenter.

* O'Donnell is still miles ahead of most presenters at CNN, for example.
** Maddow switched way from this shtick during the Trump presidency (maybe because there was too much to get through). But she returned to it since then. I end up just shouting at the screen for her to 'get on with it!' :) Away from The Rachel Maddow Show, she's excellent too.
What about Ari Mellber mate - he's superb.
Online SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6980 on: Yesterday at 06:26:55 pm »
I generally like MSNBC but Joe Scarborough drives me up the effing wall, as does Rachel Maddow.  both of them are totally in love with the sound of their own voice.
Online SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6981 on: Yesterday at 06:27:12 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:22:34 pm
What about Ari Mellber mate - he's superb.
he is good, for sure.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6982 on: Yesterday at 06:43:34 pm »
Hope Hicks is burying the orange turd.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6983 on: Yesterday at 06:50:37 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 06:43:34 pm
Hope Hicks is burying the orange turd.
Link to anything Salacious?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6984 on: Yesterday at 06:56:36 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:22:34 pm
What about Ari Mellber mate - he's superb.
Sorry. Yeah, I like him. (My wife actively dislikes him.) Sometimes I just laugh at the way he crowbars-in a quote from a rapper. (And probably why my wife dislikes him.) It is kinda stupid, but I cannot but help laugh. He also seems to know his legal onions. I also like most (if not all) of their legal experts.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6985 on: Yesterday at 06:59:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:26:55 pm
I generally like MSNBC but Joe Scarborough drives me up the effing wall, as does Rachel Maddow.  both of them are totally in love with the sound of their own voice.
I can understand that. But I think he is a very good fit for the show. And I do like some of his off-the-wall rants.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6986 on: Yesterday at 07:00:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:50:37 pm
Link to anything Salacious?
I'm just going to watch now. This stream is pretty reliable.

https://livenewschat.eu/politics/

Edit: if you leave it playing for a long time, it times out and forwards to another page. Just back page and restart.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6987 on: Yesterday at 07:14:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:50:37 pm
Link to anything Salacious?

Told how her and Trump personally called Pecker on the stories getting out and how to suppress them.   
Online SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6988 on: Yesterday at 10:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:59:15 pm
I can understand that. But I think he is a very good fit for the show. And I do like some of his off-the-wall rants.
I find him performative and endlessly repetitious - and worst of all he is incredibly rude to his guests.  not in what he says to them or how he talks to them - but in the way he monopolizes the show while they sit for minutes on end like bookends staring into the camera, waiting for him to STFU.

plus he constantly interrupts a serious / interesting discussion by chiming in about baseball or basketball with no warning at all.

that all said, he is a great LFC fan so he's not a totally lost cause. :)
Online SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6989 on: Yesterday at 10:30:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:50:37 pm
Link to anything Salacious?
nope. but what she said does support the prosecution's case that Trump paid Stormy to help his campaign.  commentators saying she was very credible.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6990 on: Today at 12:34:02 am »
The horror of AI. Trump in a church. Six fingers and all.

