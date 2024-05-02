Trump is begging to get sent to jail so he can whine even more about being unjustly politically persecuted.

You can guarantee it will boost his support as well.



Trump might indeed be hoping to get sent to jail, but only because he has no real clue what that's going to entail for him. He has a delusion that it will set him up as a martyr - and amongst his base it will. But he's not growing his support. Every poll conducted has said that a huge number of people on the right will not vote for Trump if he gets as much as a single criminal conviction; this is the first of four criminal trials.He's been begging his supporters to come out and protest, but the most he has had so far is 50. I don't think going to jail is going to improve Trump's standing at all.