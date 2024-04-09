Yes, TV was saying the same. put it this way, I don't think theres anyway he's found not guilty by this Jury. not with 3 lawyers sat on the Jury, they will be impartial, all the evidence points to Trump being guilty and I can see them arguing and wining any Jurors arguments over why they think Trump is innocent.

I think it will be a guilty verdict or a mistrial on this occasion.



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/bxY76ZHosUI?si=eN-4SLB8PsEp1aoj" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/bxY76ZHosUI?si=eN-4SLB8PsEp1aoj</a>

How do you know that? For some reason I find it a bit odd to see a significant amount of lawyers on a panel, maybe that's just what the system has thrown up.I don't know the details of jury selection rules in the US but I wouldn't imagine it would be massively different to the rules in the UK in which jurors are selected from a cross section of the community making the panel balanced and impartial (they also check on that when being sworn in).Having said all of that I have served as a juror at Crown court and I have noticed that our company which is a very large engineering company does seem to have an unusually high number of its employees being called for jury service. It is a large company so I suppose there is a big population to choose from and also employees must not have a criminal record, so I suppose everybody there will be eligible.I actually avoided my first call up on medical grounds as I was in the middle of a hip replacement but it wasn't a given and needed cast iron medical evidence and they stated quite clearly it did not provide an exemption. Sure enough, 12 months to the day I was summoned again with a very firm letter, but I actually enjoyed the experience. I believe you can actually be summoned twice but can opt out on the second occasion, I don't think you can have a third call up though, might be wrong on that.Slightly off topic but I've also been following the Post Office Inquiry and found some of these legal rules fascinating. In this clip the witness had not provided a written witness statement so they sent round the Sheriff's with a Section 21 notice - which focused his mind! (I think he shit himself).