Just watched a replay from behind the ball strike. The more a ball rotates in the air. Then the more surface friction it creates and the greater the velocity decreases.



Trent's shot had no side spin at all. It had an incredibly small amount of backspin which caused the ball to deviate less than half a rotation.



Watch the goal and have a look at the pattern on the ball for reference. It is almost the perfect strike.



Arie Haan, Johhny Metgod eat your heart out.