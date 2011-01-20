I wouldnt put Wan Bissaka on that list. Shocking he even gets mentioned in the same sentence as Trent. It used to be so that the media could hype his defensive and tackling capabilities in the most inane comparisons which somehow always favoured him over Trent. Now that United are getting battered all over the place, leaking goals like the Titanic, and he looks a shadow of the player he used to be at Palace, United fans (Gary Nevill especially) dont have cojones to admit that it was a stupid comparison in the first place.