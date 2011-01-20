« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 811055 times)

Offline Morgana

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8560 on: November 20, 2021, 08:49:24 pm »
Baller.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8561 on: November 20, 2021, 09:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 20, 2021, 07:57:17 pm
If he was Spanish or Italian, everyone would be crying out for a player like him.  Hes a brilliant player, not that it bothers me, but Southgate is ridiculously out of his depth if he cant find a role for him.

I'd love to ask Thiago what he thinks of the kid. I believe I know the answer, but it'd be nice to hear it from the maestro himself.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8562 on: November 20, 2021, 09:23:53 pm »
Offline Sangria

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8563 on: November 20, 2021, 09:29:38 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on November 20, 2021, 09:23:53 pm


A tad overrated TBF. Pads his stats with bunches of assists against minnows like San Marino and Arsenal.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8564 on: November 20, 2021, 09:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on November 20, 2021, 07:23:42 pm
He's no Reece James though

Honestly theyre probably the top 2 right backs in the world right now (now kimmich isnt one)
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8565 on: November 20, 2021, 09:32:56 pm »
Insane that people dont appreciate him for England. Fuck em.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8566 on: November 20, 2021, 10:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 20, 2021, 09:21:08 pm
I'd love to ask Thiago what he thinks of the kid. I believe I know the answer, but it'd be nice to hear it from the maestro himself.

I thought this as Thiago went off today and he went up to Trent on his way off
Offline The G in Gluhwein

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8567 on: November 21, 2021, 02:56:33 pm »
Best player in league after Mo. Better going forward than KDB.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8568 on: November 21, 2021, 09:20:02 pm »
Literally assisting at a rate of 1 in 2 in the league this season
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8569 on: November 21, 2021, 09:57:22 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on November 21, 2021, 09:20:02 pm
Literally assisting at a rate of 1 in 2 in the league this season

Yep. But, as previously mentioned, he's no Reece James.
Online Al 666

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8570 on: November 21, 2021, 10:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 21, 2021, 09:57:22 pm
Yep. But, as previously mentioned, he's no Reece James.

Would that be the Reece James who has 4 goals and 4 assists in 9 League games this season. They are both incredible young players.
Offline ljycb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8571 on: November 21, 2021, 11:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on November 21, 2021, 10:04:42 pm
Would that be the Reece James who has 4 goals and 4 assists in 9 League games this season. They are both incredible young players.

I agree with this. Trent is currently the better player with a higher ceiling in my opinion, but James is very good also and has gone up another level this season.
Online farawayred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8572 on: November 21, 2021, 11:57:30 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on November 21, 2021, 11:37:09 pm
I agree with this. Trent is currently the better player with a higher ceiling in my opinion, but James is very good also and has gone up another level this season.
I agree. Both are excellent players in different systems. James suits the England setup better for the way they play; that doesn't make him a better player. Put him in our setup and he won't do that well, and he'd be definitely far less productive than Trent.
Offline Jwils21

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8573 on: November 22, 2021, 12:16:24 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November 21, 2021, 11:57:30 pm
I agree. Both are excellent players in different systems. James suits the England setup better for the way they play; that doesn't make him a better player. Put him in our setup and he won't do that well, and he'd be definitely far less productive than Trent.

Agreed, England are spoilt for full backs at the moment. Trent, James, Walker, Trippier, even Wan-Bissaka (if they ever needed him for a dead rubber against San Marino) are all competent right backs and then there's Shaw and Chilwell for the left. Add to that the likes of Lamptey, Walker-Peters, Justin and Cresswell and you've got plenty of options to choose from to align with the style.

Trent is absolutely perfect for the way we play and he could become a key player for England, but James/Walker are preferred. At least there's less chance of him getting injured.
Offline Morgana

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8574 on: November 22, 2021, 03:54:06 pm »
I wouldnt put Wan Bissaka on that list. Shocking he even gets mentioned in the same sentence as Trent. It used to be so that the media could hype his defensive and tackling capabilities in the most inane comparisons which somehow always favoured him over Trent. Now that United are getting battered all over the place, leaking goals like the Titanic, and he looks a shadow of the player he used to be at Palace, United fans (Gary Nevill especially) dont have cojones to admit that it was a stupid comparison in the first place.
Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8575 on: November 22, 2021, 04:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on November 22, 2021, 03:54:06 pm
I wouldnt put Wan Bissaka on that list. Shocking he even gets mentioned in the same sentence as Trent.

Wan Bishocking?
Online Kashinoda

« Reply #8576 on: November 22, 2021, 08:55:17 pm »
Offline vivabobbygraham

« Reply #8577 on: November 22, 2021, 09:15:02 pm »
He's Alexander Arnold
He's Alexander Arnold
He's Alexander Arnold
..............................A Scouser in our team.
Online stockdam

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8578 on: November 22, 2021, 09:49:38 pm »
His positioning and crosses are fantastic. He just fizzes crosses over into the perfect spot.
Offline Sangria

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8579 on: November 22, 2021, 09:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on November 21, 2021, 10:04:42 pm
Would that be the Reece James who has 4 goals and 4 assists in 9 League games this season. They are both incredible young players.

I wouldn't mind if an RB gets 2 fewer assists if he scores 4. Trent is underrated by many, James is underrated by our fans.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8580 on: November 22, 2021, 10:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 22, 2021, 09:56:22 pm
I wouldn't mind if an RB gets 2 fewer assists if he scores 4. Trent is underrated by many, James is underrated by our fans.

Trent will get a few this season and not just set pieces. James is a hell of a footballer. Play hime anyehere. I reckon he'd make a great number 6. But he's no Trent. He couldn't play in the areas Trent does. But Trent could play like James does. No doubt. What I would say is these two are streets ahead of everyone else.
Offline Morgana

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8581 on: November 23, 2021, 11:55:27 am »
Offline rocco

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8582 on: November 23, 2021, 01:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 22, 2021, 08:55:17 pm


So your saying sign De Bruyne and Son
Offline newterp

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8583 on: November 23, 2021, 02:15:43 pm »
Whats crazy is Salah is 4 behind De Bruyne. And no one in the media seems to mention it. Though they jump when they think hes being selfish.
Online Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8584 on: November 23, 2021, 05:25:40 pm »
Good point re Salah. Although considering how many games De Bruyne misses these days those are some pretty crazy numbers from him.
Online farawayred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8585 on: November 23, 2021, 06:36:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on November 23, 2021, 02:15:43 pm
Whats crazy is Salah is 4 behind De Bruyne. And no one in the media seems to mention it. Though they jump when they think hes being selfish.
That may have been taken out of context, it may have been a reference to a Sean Connery accent "shellfish", meaning that he's hard on the outside and soft on the inside.
Offline Jwils21

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8586 on: November 23, 2021, 11:45:41 pm »
Trent and James will be the new Gerrard and Lampard for England, both exceptionally talented with a never ending debate around who should be playing and whos better. Meanwhile as per usual United fans will be sat screaming into the void trying to convince themselves Aaron Wan-Scholes is better.
Offline Morgana

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8587 on: November 28, 2021, 03:35:28 am »
Quietly got another assist yesterday. No biggie.
Online Kopenhagen

« Reply #8588 on: November 28, 2021, 05:04:33 am »
10 assists in 14 appearances.   :)
Online Kopenhagen

« Reply #8589 on: December 10, 2021, 12:17:36 pm »
PL POTM for November: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/trent-alexander-arnold-wins-premier-league-player-month

Quote
The Liverpool right-back was in magnificent form, contributing one goal  a pinpoint free-kick away at West Ham United  and four assists to help his team continue a strong push at the top of the table.

Alexander-Arnold, who played every minute of the Reds three top-flight games, also aided the securing of two clean sheets.

He emerged as the winner of the prize  for the second time in his Premier League career  from a shortlist that also included teammate Diogo Jota, plus Joao Cancelo, Emmanuel Dennis, John McGinn and Bernardo Silva.
Online SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8590 on: December 10, 2021, 03:55:57 pm »
Christ we are sooo lucky to have him.
Offline Morgana

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8591 on: December 10, 2021, 07:55:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 10, 2021, 03:55:57 pm
Christ we are sooo lucky to have him.
Yep.
