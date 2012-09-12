Pleasantly surprised at how comfortable he was using his right foot. Solid enough debut, looks a proper athlete.
He played in the Community Shield, didn't he? My memory may be dull...
Looks stoned. Good player though.
Classed as a friendly.
What's not to like?
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.
How did he play last night?
Very impressive game for Tsimikas. Looks like a solid backup option for Robertson.There was a point in the game where he did an inch perfect cross field ball to Neco Williams (I think) and it reminded me very much of how Robbo and Trent ping the ball across to each other. Would fit right in at LB whenever needed imo.
Can't see Kostas in the new training pics and video and his latest Instagram pic was in Liverpool so I assume he didn't go on international duty, hopefully he's not injured.
He was injured for the Arsenal game so I assume he is still.
Did Klopp mention Tsimikas yesterday in the presser? Is he available for selection?
Page created in 0.056 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.47]