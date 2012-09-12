« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 30354 times)

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #320 on: September 24, 2020, 09:40:06 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on September 24, 2020, 09:38:08 PM
Pleasantly surprised at how comfortable he was using his right foot.  Solid enough debut, looks a proper athlete.

Agreed, looks capable of putting dangerous crosses in to the box too
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #321 on: September 24, 2020, 09:41:25 PM »
Looks stoned. Good player though.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,044
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #322 on: September 24, 2020, 09:41:44 PM »
He's good. I'd like to see how he plays when he's more comfortable taking on the man and beating them.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,905
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #323 on: September 24, 2020, 09:41:47 PM »
Love his confidence! Very nice performance from him.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,601
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #324 on: September 24, 2020, 09:41:51 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on September 24, 2020, 09:38:08 PM
Pleasantly surprised at how comfortable he was using his right foot.  Solid enough debut, looks a proper athlete.
He played in the Community Shield, didn't he? My memory may be dull...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,662
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #325 on: September 24, 2020, 09:42:40 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on September 24, 2020, 09:41:51 PM
He played in the Community Shield, didn't he? My memory may be dull...

Classed as a friendly.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,869
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #326 on: September 24, 2020, 09:43:02 PM »
Quote from: Djozer on September 24, 2020, 09:41:25 PM
Looks stoned. Good player though.
He always looks stoned. And dehydrated. Good game, nice to have two left footed LBs
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,601
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #327 on: September 24, 2020, 09:43:47 PM »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,068
  • Dutch Class
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #328 on: September 24, 2020, 09:48:31 PM »
Looks like a good fit. Hopefully he'll be nicely bedded in by Christmas
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,748
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #329 on: September 24, 2020, 09:51:28 PM »
Quote from: Djozer on September 24, 2020, 09:41:25 PM
Looks stoned. Good player though.
;D He does seem quite laid back!

Thought he had a good game, looked confident and comfortable on the ball.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #330 on: September 24, 2020, 09:51:45 PM »
Very good debut. Pretty solid defensively, good passing with both feet, constantly available on the overlap and he likes to whip a mean cross in, what's not to like?
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,346
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #331 on: September 24, 2020, 09:52:35 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on September 24, 2020, 09:51:45 PM
What's not to like?

Tattoos look a bit ropey.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline All-Is-Bright

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #332 on: September 24, 2020, 11:32:33 PM »
Very impressive game for Tsimikas. Looks like a solid backup option for Robertson.

There was a point in the game where he did an inch perfect cross field ball to Neco Williams (I think) and it reminded me very much of how Robbo and Trent ping the ball across to each other. Would fit right in at LB whenever needed imo.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,817
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #333 on: September 25, 2020, 12:34:26 AM »
Quote from: Djozer on September 24, 2020, 09:41:25 PM
Looks stoned. Good player though.
Ha ha I thought he looked like he hadnt slept for a week. Played well though, looked comfortable on his right foot apart from his shot in the second half. Put a lovely dead ball in with his good foot and linked up well. Lots to like
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #334 on: September 25, 2020, 08:46:01 AM »
How did he play last night?
Logged
Believer

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,045
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #335 on: September 25, 2020, 09:22:22 AM »
Quote from: him_15 on September 25, 2020, 08:46:01 AM
How did he play last night?
Pretty well, Lincoln didnt get much change from him defensively - though he was caught a bit high up the field for one counter attack where the impressive Edun got in behind him - as does happen with our system but he looked quick, put some good crosses in and linked up very nicely with some neat triangles of passing with Shaqiri and Grujic.

Good stuff.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,748
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #336 on: September 25, 2020, 09:27:31 AM »
Quote from: All-Is-Bright on September 24, 2020, 11:32:33 PM
Very impressive game for Tsimikas. Looks like a solid backup option for Robertson.

There was a point in the game where he did an inch perfect cross field ball to Neco Williams (I think) and it reminded me very much of how Robbo and Trent ping the ball across to each other. Would fit right in at LB whenever needed imo.

I know the pass you mean, I thought exactly the same, you could have thought it was Robbo out there doing it. He seemed very comfortable on the ball.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,360
  • Kop 306
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #337 on: September 25, 2020, 09:40:57 AM »
Can't half cross the ball eh
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,186
  • Well Red.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #338 on: September 25, 2020, 10:01:47 AM »
Quote from: All-Is-Bright on September 24, 2020, 11:32:33 PM
Very impressive game for Tsimikas. Looks like a solid backup option for Robertson.

There was a point in the game where he did an inch perfect cross field ball to Neco Williams (I think) and it reminded me very much of how Robbo and Trent ping the ball across to each other. Would fit right in at LB whenever needed imo.
On his right foot aswell if I remember correctly. Really impressed by him.

I think once he is bedded in he will rotate with Robbo more than we think. This season the games will. Come thick and fast and players will need protecting.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,748
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #339 on: October 14, 2020, 06:14:25 PM »
Can't see Kostas in the new training pics and video and his latest Instagram pic was in Liverpool so I assume he didn't go on international duty, hopefully he's not injured.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #340 on: October 14, 2020, 10:55:14 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 14, 2020, 06:14:25 PM
Can't see Kostas in the new training pics and video and his latest Instagram pic was in Liverpool so I assume he didn't go on international duty, hopefully he's not injured.

He was injured for the Arsenal game so I assume he is still.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,748
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #341 on: October 15, 2020, 10:28:37 AM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on October 14, 2020, 10:55:14 PM
He was injured for the Arsenal game so I assume he is still.

Ah OK, that seems so long ago I'd completely forgotten!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 09:59:03 AM »
Did Klopp mention Tsimikas yesterday in the presser? Is he available for selection?
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 10:00:51 AM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 09:59:03 AM
Did Klopp mention Tsimikas yesterday in the presser? Is he available for selection?

No and no he's not.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,044
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 11:39:48 AM »
wow. he's missed the first 2 months of the season now (minus 1 game) - going to be a steep curve for him to get up to speed with the team.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,956
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #345 on: Today at 12:41:27 AM »
He's missed the Alpha but he'll be there at the Omega
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #346 on: Today at 12:43:26 AM »
Luckily Robbo is apparently invincible and a unending font of energy, but sure would be nice to have this lad in contention.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 