Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan

Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 12:56:47 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:46:43 PM
I don't like this being characterised as an England collapse, I don't think it recognises just how good the WI's have been bowling.

Aye, certainly doesn't look like a 400 run pitch at the moment.
bradders1011

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 01:26:54 PM
Stat on TMS earlier that Burns is the first England opener to get 1000 runs in tests since Cook did it, which is probably 12/13 years ago now.

That's astonishingly bad and hints at bad coaching.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 03:05:30 PM
Holder is brilliant. Good skipper, excellent bowler and good reviewer.
Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 03:08:56 PM
Good to see the Windies on the up. World cricket needs a strong W.I test team.
Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 03:22:38 PM
Posted at 15:2015:20
How's stat?!

Andy Zaltzman

Test Match Special statistician on Test Match Special

Holder averages 11.80 in his last 10 Tests. No bowler has averaged less than 13 over a 10-Test period since Tony Lock in the 1950s. Other than him the only other bowler since the First World War to have done it is Jim Laker.

The guys on fire. Cutting through the English batters.
Bangin Them In

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 03:23:57 PM
Yes great to see the West Indies like this, fast bowlers steaming in

Hit out or get out England, use some of these conditions today, weather starts to turn tomorrow, batting much easier
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 03:35:57 PM
Quite like Josephs action too. Very athletic looking fast bowler, maybe needs a pound or 2 more muscle but he generates very easy pace. Should keep him going for a long while.
rawcusk8

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 03:37:25 PM
Would be good to see the Windies batsman put up a good score to make a real test match, dont want to see one sided drubbings, so far the bowlers have done a great job, hopefully the batsmen follow suit.
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 03:40:10 PM
So do you reckon Anderson, Wood and Archer will have just as much fun this evening, or will they bowl too short and disappear to all corners?
Durlmints

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 03:46:17 PM
Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 03:47:40 PM
Quote from: Durlmints on Yesterday at 03:46:17 PM
Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper

:lmao
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 03:49:07 PM
Quote from: Durlmints on Yesterday at 03:46:17 PM
Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper

What a way to spend a few weeks that was ;D
Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 03:50:07 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 03:40:10 PM
So do you reckon Anderson, Wood and Archer will have just as much fun this evening, or will they bowl too short and disappear to all corners?

Test cricket IS BACK!
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 03:52:42 PM
Good work from Bess in particular and Jimmy here. Something to bowl at at least. Windies stronger suit is clearly their bowling so this may yet be a half decent score.

Feels like Holder is only good against us but seeing that stat above hes obviously done well against others recently too. Fair play.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 04:40:36 PM
Umpires aren't covering themselves in glory. 3 bad uns and they've all been against the West Indies. Good reviewers at least.
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 04:56:58 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:40:36 PM
Umpires aren't covering themselves in glory. 3 bad uns and they've all been against the West Indies. Good reviewers at least.

Theyre English umpires as well, so theyre (not intentionally, Im sure) maintaining the case for neutral umpires.
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 05:01:03 PM
Chris Read looks like Fenella the Witch from Chorlton and The Wheelies.
Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 05:08:13 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 05:01:03 PM
Chris Read looks like Fenella the Witch from Chorlton and The Wheelies.

For a moment I thought you were saying that Read is one of the umpires. Who is the most recently playing Test cricketer to be a Test umpire?
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 05:12:33 PM
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:08:13 PM
For a moment I thought you were saying that Read is one of the umpires. Who is the most recently playing Test cricketer to be a Test umpire?

Has Paul Rieffel umpired a test match? If so Id say him.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 05:16:41 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 05:12:33 PM
Has Paul Rieffel umpired a test match? If so Id say him.

I think Dharmasena might be more recent.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 05:18:05 PM
Another shocker. The fuck are they playing at here? They're not even close to umpire call. They're either crashing into the stumps, pitching outside leg or missing by an inch.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 05:18:53 PM
Wow. Seems like we've been lucky not having English umpires...
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 05:21:29 PM
What's that saying? Fifth time lucky I think. A poor review in hindsight but when they've been that bad how can you have confidence in their decisions?
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #103 on: Today at 09:47:42 AM
weather looks sunny today so expect them to bat all day and build up a massive lead.


to be fair they've helped out a lot by agreeing to even fulfil this tour so letting them win is very hospitable.
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #104 on: Today at 11:59:47 AM
100-1. Trail by 104.

West Indies looking by far the better in every department so far.

England are seemingly slow starters in every series these days.

Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #105 on: Today at 12:01:04 PM
...and a wicket off a no-ball.

All the greatest hits are coming out.
fucking appalled

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #106 on: Today at 12:01:58 PM
Sake
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #107 on: Today at 12:11:39 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:59:47 AM
100-1. Trail by 104.

West Indies looking by far the better in every department so far.

England are seemingly slow starters in every series these days.



I can understand the batsmen being rusty having had no time in the middle at all. Less excuses for the bowlers though Id say.
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #108 on: Today at 12:21:25 PM
Liquorice all sorts being bowled.  Like they just want to have a try of everything after the lay off instead of trying to do one or two things well.

RobinHood

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #109 on: Today at 01:39:40 PM
Ive been a bit disappointed with the umpiring, whenever I watch other teams and the coverage normally says that our umpires are the best of the elite panel, unfortunately they havent shown it so far.

There hasnt been any real Joel Wilson style shockers but theyve been overturned in the Windies favour a lot.
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #110 on: Today at 03:06:39 PM
Decent economy from Archer but still no wicket. Anderson as ever has just been class.
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #111 on: Today at 03:08:41 PM
Quote from: RobinHood on Today at 01:39:40 PM
Ive been a bit disappointed with the umpiring, whenever I watch other teams and the coverage normally says that our umpires are the best of the elite panel, unfortunately they havent shown it so far.

There hasnt been any real Joel Wilson style shockers but theyve been overturned in the Windies favour a lot.

To be fair to them theyve not been out in the middle for several months either.  Perhaps there might be a case that they need to get their eyes back in too?

I dunno, Im not an umpire.
