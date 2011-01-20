Broad should have played its that simple been our best bowler last 18 months.
It seems like the decision to bat was a computer one what the computer csnt tell you is conditions or overheads.
Smith might have had a say as well with the Ashes being 18 months away hence 2 quicks playing i've watched Wood quite abit and im not convinced he is our Cummins.
In saying all the above our batting is simply not good enough lots of 20-30's but that not win you many matches.
Yeah, in what was likely to be a low scoring game and in seam friendly conditions I think you have to pick Broad (and possibly Woakes) in your attack, although I can see why they want to look at Archer and Wood together at some point.
As for the batting, how many established Test class players do we have? Only really Root and Stokes and obviously Stokes and Root isnt around.
On a separate note I wish we could sign Keane Roach to play for England. Imagine a team with Stokes, Foakes, Woakes and Roach.