Broad should have played its that simple been our best bowler last 18 months.



It seems like the decision to bat was a computer one what the computer csnt tell you is conditions or overheads.



Smith might have had a say as well with the Ashes being 18 months away hence 2 quicks playing i've watched Wood quite abit and im not convinced he is our Cummins.



In saying all the above our batting is simply not good enough lots of 20-30's but that not win you many matches.