« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 303629 times)

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,455
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1880 on: March 27, 2022, 11:37:55 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,772
  • Truthiness
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1881 on: Yesterday at 04:23:28 pm »
I had a dream last night that myself and my cousin went and visited the ground after the ARE work was completed, but he wasn't impressed as he said that they should have added Greek style columns to the front like in Soldier Field, Chicago, and we got into a big argument about it.



Honestly, I think Sigmund Freud would have given up dream analysis if he ever encountered me.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,098
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1882 on: Yesterday at 04:29:25 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 24, 2022, 11:11:20 am



I like the gold but I'm not sure it's big enough to be honest.

I like the fact he's looking over at Goodison with a little smirk on his face though, nice touch.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:32:01 pm by redgriffin73 »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1883 on: Yesterday at 05:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 27, 2022, 11:09:10 pm


Back in the day, the Kop was always wider with its wings, so it can go a little wider by filling in the corners but because of its low rake, the wings would be too low to see the pitch and so would need to be on the Main and SKD. It can go a little further back within guideline viewing distances. In theory, you could replicate the ARE (16,000 (?) or an extra 4,000 seats at most??) but that would put you most of the way over Walton Breck Road and new roof, structural gymnastics/ cantilever over the road/ divert the road...

I'd love to see it too but the cost doesn't make a lot of sense for a few thousand extra seats (but this is football, where extra noughts can sometimes be justified in lots of different ways). Standing that's safe (rather than safe standing). Total re-build maybe (the low rake is ok for standing but not designed for the extra weight or the number of escapes that might be needed) but now you're talking. Dortmund's Sudtribune has about 25,000 in it for non-European games.

The existing seating density is about 0.4sqm per person and as far as I know, the current standing regs in the UK has a maximum of 47 spectators per 10sqm or roughly 0.2sqm per person. The existing seating capacity is about 12,400, which would be kind of 24,800 standing (ignoring stuff like weight and escapes - but it is easier/ quicker to escape from a standing area - subject to the capacity of the stairs). The steps on the Kop could be the right size too if each step of 560mm-ish is taken as two.

Not straightforward and you can see why people want good money to sort this sort of thing out.

Thanks Peter, I hope they can do something as the kop is the most famous stand in the world, so seeing it dwarfed by the other stands isnt ideal, so never say never hopefully.
Logged

Online Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1884 on: Yesterday at 07:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 05:12:13 pm
Thanks Peter, I hope they can do something as the kop is the most famous stand in the world, so seeing it dwarfed by the other stands isnt ideal, so never say never hopefully.

Did this a loooong time ago...

Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1885 on: Yesterday at 08:18:27 pm »
Whenever people fling around figures from 70-80k, apart from transport issues one thing I always wonder is at what capacity do local residents get to veto any plan purely based on the detriment to their living standards? Is there a figure? Would they ever have the power to oppose it? There was plenty of opposition to the Annie Road stand.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,021
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1886 on: Yesterday at 08:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 27, 2022, 06:12:54 pm
Unfortunately, a third tier would be too steep for the regulations (the existing upper is already at the max). So to get the right 'sightlines' it's either a total re-build, a re-build from the lower upwards (maybe) or funnily enough, raising the pitch (maybe)



I am not sure that I like the idea of raising the pitch, probably because of Old Trafford. So, you are saying that extending the upper tier is also not possible, if we can't add another tier?

Logged

Online Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1887 on: Yesterday at 10:08:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:23:38 pm
I am not sure that I like the idea of raising the pitch, probably because of Old Trafford. So, you are saying that extending the upper tier is also not possible, if we can't add another tier?


A third tier would have to be steeper than the second tier to see the nearside edge of the pitch, which as it stands can't happen because the second tier is at the maximum permitted angle (34deg).

So it's either re-build completely, re-build the second tier at say 32deg (but this will adversely affect the view and might not work) and add a third tier at 34deg or, add a third tier at 34 degrees and raise the pitch to change all the sightlines (which again, might not work because it's a long and tedious set of calculations which I haven't worked out).



Or stuff it, break the rules and build steeper than 34 deg - anybody been in the back of the Bernabeu?


Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:18:27 pm
Whenever people fling around figures from 70-80k, apart from transport issues one thing I always wonder is at what capacity do local residents get to veto any plan purely based on the detriment to their living standards? Is there a figure? Would they ever have the power to oppose it? There was plenty of opposition to the Annie Road stand.

I don't think there was actually (this time round) - like anything else you'd have to see what a planning application would bring and what other benefits there would be. Or in planning terms, what 'benefits' would justify what 'harm'.

So far, I'd argue redeveloping the ground has done more good than harm to the area however contentious that sounds.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:20:14 pm by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,021
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1888 on: Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Yesterday at 10:08:29 pm
A third tier would have to be steeper than the second tier to see the nearside edge of the pitch, which as it stands can't happen because the second tier is at the maximum permitted angle (34deg).

So it's either re-build completely, re-build the second tier at say 32deg (but this will adversely affect the view and might not work) and add a third tier at 34deg or, add a third tier at 34 degrees and raise the pitch to change all the sightlines (which again, might not work because it's a long and tedious set of calculations which I haven't worked out).



Or stuff it, break the rules and build steeper than 34 deg - anybody been in the back of the Bernabeu?

This might be a stupid question, but can we extend the 2nd tier at present 34 degrees, so the SKD stand looks like the upgraded ARE stand?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:46:32 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1889 on: Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm
This might be a stupid question, but can we extend the 2nd tier at present 34 degrees, so the SKD stand looks like the upgraded ARE stand?

Only maybe - depends on doing the calculations but I do seem to recall from the dim and distant past that it doesn't work. The geometry of the Lower ARE and Lower Centenary are different, I think.

You can see from that bottom image that the bottom of the Upper Centenary SKD is higher than the bottom of the Upper ARE, thus squeezing the sightlines but then the new ARE is at a lower angle (presumably to keep the height down vs overshadowing the park). Also depends on how close the Upper SKD is to the pitch

Just noticed something doesn't seem right. The existing Lower ARE has changed angle?? Distorted images?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:32:41 pm by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1890 on: Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Yesterday at 07:59:42 pm
Did this a loooong time ago...



That would look fantastic Peter, any idea what that would add capacity wise, and is it still possible to do something like that in the future. And in your opinion what would a guesstimate of the cost be.
Logged

Online Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1891 on: Yesterday at 11:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm
That would look fantastic Peter, any idea what that would add capacity wise, and is it still possible to do something like that in the future. And in your opinion what would a guesstimate of the cost be.

As I said above, about an extra 4,000 but my guess not opinion (!) is anywhere between £10,000 and £20,000 a seat or a 12 to 25 year pay back. Anything is possible - depends on how hard you want it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:34:44 pm by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,021
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1892 on: Yesterday at 11:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm
Only maybe - depends on doing the calculations but I do seem to recall from the dim and distant past that it doesn't work. The geometry of the Lower ARE and Lower Centenary are different, I think.

You can see from that bottom image that the bottom of the Upper Centenary SKD is higher than the bottom of the Upper ARE, thus squeezing the sightlines but then the new ARE is at a lower angle (presumably to keep the height down vs overshadowing the park). Also depends on how close the Upper SKD is to the pitch

Just noticed something doesn't seem right. The existing Lower ARE has changed angle?? Distorted images?

Thank you for the explanation. I hope that the club will take a good look at it. I don't think that the houses on Skerries Rd would be such a big problem, if the extension of the upper tier of the SKD stand (not a new tier) is possible ...

Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1893 on: Today at 08:56:12 am »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 27, 2022, 06:12:54 pm
Unfortunately, a third tier would be too steep for the regulations (the existing upper is already at the max). So to get the right 'sightlines' it's either a total re-build, a re-build from the lower upwards (maybe) or funnily enough, raising the pitch (maybe)



Always think this is really dangerous and I'm surprised it's allowed - players can't stop themselves when they run off the pitch. It also makes taking corners more difficult.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,926
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1894 on: Today at 10:25:34 am »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 27, 2022, 06:12:54 pm
Unfortunately, a third tier would be too steep for the regulations (the existing upper is already at the max). So to get the right 'sightlines' it's either a total re-build, a re-build from the lower upwards (maybe) or funnily enough, raising the pitch (maybe)



I went in the Upper when it first opened and was amazed at how steep it was, felt if you tripped on the steps you'd end up rolling all the way down into the lower
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,338
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1895 on: Today at 11:09:04 am »
Would be opening in a couple of months if it werent for covid
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1896 on: Today at 11:42:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:25:34 am
I went in the Upper when it first opened and was amazed at how steep it was, felt if you tripped on the steps you'd end up rolling all the way down into the lower

All the more reason to expect that just adding on at the same angle doesn't work if it had to be made that steep in the first place.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,926
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1897 on: Today at 05:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 11:42:16 am
All the more reason to expect that just adding on at the same angle doesn't work if it had to be made that steep in the first place.

Yeah, the only way we can extend the Kenny is by removing the Upper and going back at a shallower angle, but that isn't happening while Skerries Rd still has houses on it.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,021
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1898 on: Today at 06:06:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:48:30 pm
Yeah, the only way we can extend the Kenny is by removing the Upper and going back at a shallower angle, but that isn't happening while Skerries Rd still has houses on it.

Any upgrade on the SKD stand would require for that row of houses on the Skerries Rd to be bought end removed. Anyway, I think that we are all speculating now. I am sure that the club are already making the calculations what are the options for further increase of the capacity, what is technically possible, and how much it would cost. At the moment, I am delighted with the ARE upgrade ...
Logged

Online Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1899 on: Today at 06:16:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:06:45 pm
Any upgrade on the SKD stand would require for that row of houses on the Skerries Rd to be bought end removed. Anyway, I think that we are all speculating now. I am sure that the club are already making the calculations what are the options for further increase of the capacity, what is technically possible, and how much it would cost. At the moment, I am delighted with the ARE upgrade ...

Yes, speculation but a man can dream else whats a heaven for?

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:48:30 pm
Yeah, the only way we can extend the Kenny is by removing the Upper and going back at a shallower angle, but that isn't happening while Skerries Rd still has houses on it.

Maybe just to round it off then dont have to go further back to lower the angle but if you did, you probably wouldnt be able to see the whole pitch.

Whichever way, both sides of Skerries would need to go for safety margin outside of the ground
« Last Edit: Today at 06:20:38 pm by Peter McGurk »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 