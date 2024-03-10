« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 266 267 268 269 270 [271]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 952352 times)

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10800 on: March 10, 2024, 09:45:56 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on March 10, 2024, 09:39:12 pm
Everything about him is box office.

Ill be speaking to the kids about him in the future the way some of our older fans speak of Shanks and Paisley.

Will support whoever comes in but Jurgen will forever be my favourite, no matter what happens.

Is the right answer football without this man is shit he really is the king for me.

Get ready for plenty of blandness next season when he has gone he is going to be badly missed.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10801 on: March 10, 2024, 10:15:47 pm »
Not to be too dramatic, but this feels like I am watching the likes of Beethoven play the piano. Just watching an absolute master at his craft at the top of his game.

There is no one else, before nor after who could have done what he has done this season. I just do not believe it to be possible.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10802 on: March 10, 2024, 10:17:48 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on March 10, 2024, 09:39:12 pm
Everything about him is box office.

Ill be speaking to the kids about him in the future the way some of our older fans speak of Shanks and Paisley.

Will support whoever comes in but Jurgen will forever be my favourite, no matter what happens.
This.

Thought Rafa and Ged couldn't be topped (Roy/Kenny were before my time) but for me Klopp is at the top of the tree.

Our modern day Shankly.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,403
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10803 on: March 11, 2024, 12:01:17 am »
Think City and theyr cheating and the bent refs are a huge part of why he's binning us.

Because let's be honest he's not retiring, he's made that clear. I just doubt he can take the bullshit in this country anymore. Clear pen today as clear as the first and you've got pundits in the studio saying it wasn't and Mike Dean being employed reversing himself

If you listen to his interviews he's very very aware of all that. He said it clearly today aswell

We have a corrupt system with huge cheats dominating while we have to play kids and still be challenging. Then you get the media in their pockets and the refs in charge are being flown round the world by them

I'd fuck it off aswell and try another league. I'm pretty certain you'll hear about his feelings more clearly after he's left

Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,697
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10804 on: March 11, 2024, 04:06:58 pm »
I'm not sure he's going to try another league; a year off with Ulla, then the German National Team gig. But forever one of us.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,279
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10805 on: March 11, 2024, 04:14:34 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on March 11, 2024, 12:01:17 am
Think City and theyr cheating and the bent refs are a huge part of why he's binning us.

Because let's be honest he's not retiring, he's made that clear. I just doubt he can take the bullshit in this country anymore. Clear pen today as clear as the first and you've got pundits in the studio saying it wasn't and Mike Dean being employed reversing himself

If you listen to his interviews he's very very aware of all that. He said it clearly today aswell

We have a corrupt system with huge cheats dominating while we have to play kids and still be challenging. Then you get the media in their pockets and the refs in charge are being flown round the world by them

I'd fuck it off aswell and try another league. I'm pretty certain you'll hear about his feelings more clearly after he's left

I'm sorry but that's nothing but speculation on your part. He's given a good reason already as to why he is going. I am not sure why people can't accept his word, his honesty is one of his biggest assets.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10806 on: March 11, 2024, 04:19:13 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on March 11, 2024, 12:01:17 am
Think City and theyr cheating and the bent refs are a huge part of why he's binning us.

Because let's be honest he's not retiring, he's made that clear. I just doubt he can take the bullshit in this country anymore. Clear pen today as clear as the first and you've got pundits in the studio saying it wasn't and Mike Dean being employed reversing himself

If you listen to his interviews he's very very aware of all that. He said it clearly today aswell

We have a corrupt system with huge cheats dominating while we have to play kids and still be challenging. Then you get the media in their pockets and the refs in charge are being flown round the world by them

I'd fuck it off aswell and try another league. I'm pretty certain you'll hear about his feelings more clearly after he's left

Hard to argue that it's not part of the reason.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10807 on: March 11, 2024, 05:06:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 11, 2024, 04:14:34 pm
I'm sorry but that's nothing but speculation on your part. He's given a good reason already as to why he is going. I am not sure why people can't accept his word, his honesty is one of his biggest assets.

So you're saying there's a chance he'll end up staying?
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,186
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10808 on: March 11, 2024, 06:02:09 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on March 11, 2024, 12:01:17 am
Think City and theyr cheating and the bent refs are a huge part of why he's binning us.

Because let's be honest he's not retiring, he's made that clear. I just doubt he can take the bullshit in this country anymore. Clear pen today as clear as the first and you've got pundits in the studio saying it wasn't and Mike Dean being employed reversing himself

If you listen to his interviews he's very very aware of all that. He said it clearly today aswell

We have a corrupt system with huge cheats dominating while we have to play kids and still be challenging. Then you get the media in their pockets and the refs in charge are being flown round the world by them

I'd fuck it off aswell and try another league. I'm pretty certain you'll hear about his feelings more clearly after he's left



I really doubt its because of anything the league, the refs, etc do.

He's said why he's leaving, I don't get why people can't just believe him and come up with randome other explanations instead.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,279
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10809 on: March 11, 2024, 06:12:03 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 11, 2024, 05:06:11 pm
So you're saying there's a chance he'll end up staying?

He's leaving and we have to accept it I'm afraid.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10810 on: March 11, 2024, 06:13:46 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 11, 2024, 06:12:03 pm
He's leaving and we have to accept it I'm afraid.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WestieRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • BELIEVER
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10811 on: March 11, 2024, 06:27:45 pm »
What a wonderful manager and man he is. I was around for Bob, and Kennys, leavings. Nothing will ever come close to the sadness I felt for Kenny at that time, everything about it was terrible, and low. Kenny was, is, and will forever be, my hero!

Anyway, I was saying to my boy yesterday how happy Jurgen has made me feel during his time with us and that I was thankful I was on the planet when he is our Manager. He is unique, and there wont be anyone like him ever again. He is extraordinary and a one-off. I intend to enjoy every single day hes with us, win, lose or draw.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,403
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10812 on: March 12, 2024, 12:12:11 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 11, 2024, 04:14:34 pm
I'm sorry but that's nothing but speculation on your part. He's given a good reason already as to why he is going. I am not sure why people can't accept his word, his honesty is one of his biggest assets.

I don't pretend otherwise

I haven't actually spoke to the guy and am now quoting him lol

I'm pretty convinced part of his leaving is to do with how City's cheating and the referees and how fucking draining into fight. Disagree if you like that's your right

It's also my right to have that opinion
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,603
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10813 on: March 13, 2024, 02:34:18 am »
I have never seen any other manager who consistently improves players and uses them to their best as much as Klopp.
There are so many things that we are taking for granted but in the pre-Klopp era we used to regularly see players being average, whereas now we rarely have average players. I think Klopp is simply a genius in bringing out the best in all his players. Liverpool will miss this.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,561
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10814 on: March 13, 2024, 09:24:56 am »
Can he come back as a ref?  I mean he can say he's a fan of some tiny Bavarian club, so clearly there would be no bias.
Jokes aside, he'd be a badass ref. Probably eclipse Pierlugi Collina as the only ref someone not interested in football could name.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,417
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10815 on: March 13, 2024, 06:14:53 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on March 11, 2024, 12:01:17 am
Think City and theyr cheating and the bent refs are a huge part of why he's binning us.

Because let's be honest he's not retiring, he's made that clear. I just doubt he can take the bullshit in this country anymore. Clear pen today as clear as the first and you've got pundits in the studio saying it wasn't and Mike Dean being employed reversing himself

If you listen to his interviews he's very very aware of all that. He said it clearly today aswell

We have a corrupt system with huge cheats dominating while we have to play kids and still be challenging. Then you get the media in their pockets and the refs in charge are being flown round the world by them

I'd fuck it off aswell and try another league. I'm pretty certain you'll hear about his feelings more clearly after he's left



I can't agree with anything you have said there.

Take him at his word, the way he carries out his job is very draining on his mental and physical health. His body was telling him it was time for a rest last year, he decided to stay on a bit after talking to his wife (he said) and now having returned us to rude health, he has taken the sane and smart decision to quit Liverpool before his "batteries run out".

A little bit of a German decision (i.e. kind of sensible) and I respect this massively. Feck me, he might be going out in the best possible way, the likes of which we have never seen at Liverpool.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10816 on: March 13, 2024, 06:22:42 pm »
^ I agree with your last sentence.
My nagging worry with Klopp was him either being hounded out after a poor run, or health caused him to quit.

Im happy hes going on his terms, at a time of his choosing. Deserves it.
Logged

Offline Marty 85

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10817 on: March 13, 2024, 06:45:01 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on March 11, 2024, 12:01:17 am
Think City and theyr cheating and the bent refs are a huge part of why he's binning us.

Because let's be honest he's not retiring, he's made that clear. I just doubt he can take the bullshit in this country anymore. Clear pen today as clear as the first and you've got pundits in the studio saying it wasn't and Mike Dean being employed reversing himself

If you listen to his interviews he's very very aware of all that. He said it clearly today aswell

We have a corrupt system with huge cheats dominating while we have to play kids and still be challenging. Then you get the media in their pockets and the refs in charge are being flown round the world by them

I'd fuck it off aswell and try another league. I'm pretty certain you'll hear about his feelings more clearly after he's left



100%.

Being fucked off or "tired" as he put it is a symptom and the cause is the bent league. If he wasn't already debating it, then i'm sure the spurs game was the final straw. The laughing and smiles when asked about the doku handball to me reinforced that the league is a fucking joke and he knew he made the right decidsion and i don't blame him. The league is a fucking joke and if it pisses us off as supporters, imagine what affect it has on the boss? I don't blame him.
Logged

Offline Ski

  • daddle. Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10818 on: March 14, 2024, 09:58:37 pm »
7 homes games left max for the boss 🥲
Logged
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10819 on: March 15, 2024, 03:22:21 am »
Quote from: Ski on March 14, 2024, 09:58:37 pm
7 homes games left max for the boss 🥲
wish you hadn't posted that. I'd pushed it to the back of my mind the last week or two ....

Logged

Offline itihasas

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10820 on: March 15, 2024, 06:04:30 am »
Feels like yesterday he was appointed. Where did the time go?
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10821 on: March 15, 2024, 07:15:32 am »
Quote from: itihasas on March 15, 2024, 06:04:30 am
Feels like yesterday he was appointed. Where did the time go?

It does tend to fly when you're having fun.
Logged

Offline andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10822 on: March 15, 2024, 07:20:13 am »
or you're the driver of a train
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,823
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10823 on: March 15, 2024, 07:52:04 am »
Quote from: Kalito on March 10, 2024, 10:17:48 pm
This.

Thought Rafa and Ged couldn't be topped (Roy/Kenny were before my time) but for me Klopp is at the top of the tree.

Our modern day Shankly.
Although in was young I was around in the early 70s for Shankly, and the sight of sound of the man still gives me goosebumps to this day. I was at an age then to fully experience and appreciate Paisley. What amazing times they were, and what a modest, humble, yet ruthless winner he was.

I put Klopp right up there with the two of them. No hesitation. No hesitation at all.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,308
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10824 on: March 15, 2024, 11:31:19 am »
I keep laughing at the quote from Piers Moron - he was enraged when we got Klopp as he was desperate for Arsenal to get him:

"Now Liverpool will have all the fun".

He's rarely right - but he knew. So many people knew. So so many people.

And that's why it's even funnier when they now try to criticize Klopp or find fault with his actions or behavior. All of them would've been dying to have him as their manager.
« Last Edit: March 15, 2024, 11:38:59 am by newterp »
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10825 on: Yesterday at 01:23:55 am »
Since Jurgens departure was announced its felt like shades of Kennys situation to me, a burned out man who needs a break that I dont believe wants to leave themselves but hasnt the energy. I live in fantasy land where Lijnders takes charge for next season and Jurgen comes back the following one.

The fantasy might be fading though as looking at Spurs under Postecoglou he has them playing the way we play, hes trying to get them to a similar brand of football as ours. The pressing against Villa was a carbon copy of our style. If he gets a Champions League place hes a contender for me.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10826 on: Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 13, 2024, 06:22:42 pm
^ I agree with your last sentence.
My nagging worry with Klopp was him either being hounded out after a poor run, or health caused him to quit.

Im happy hes going on his terms, at a time of his choosing. Deserves it.

I agree with your sentiments. If I remember right (and no doubt other posters will tell me) but Klopp was planning to take time out when he left Dortmund? But felt that the chance of managing Liverpool was to great an opportunity to turn down.  So no doubt Klopp has been wanting to take time-out for some time. I expect the last unhappy year at Dortmund had a bearing upon his decision.  Leave on a high like the greatest Liverpool managers like Shankly, Paisley and Dalglish. 
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,534
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10827 on: Today at 12:23:31 am »
Klopp did what set out to do when he came to Liverpool and more. Much, much more. As sad as it is, we certainly owe it to him to allow him to leave the club on his own terms. And he is also leaving the club in a good shapesimilar to Shankly handing over the club to Paisley. The only different, he gave us and everyone ample notice in advance

He promised that he will not manage another English club and that is good enough for me. Most likely Germany would be next. And perhaps another underdog German club as his subsequent project. Vfb Stuggart probably
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10828 on: Today at 10:28:20 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 01:23:55 am
Since Jurgens departure was announced its felt like shades of Kennys situation to me, a burned out man who needs a break that I dont believe wants to leave themselves but hasnt the energy. I live in fantasy land where Lijnders takes charge for next season and Jurgen comes back the following one.

The fantasy might be fading though as looking at Spurs under Postecoglou he has them playing the way we play, hes trying to get them to a similar brand of football as ours. The pressing against Villa was a carbon copy of our style. If he gets a Champions League place hes a contender for me.

you need to move out of the State of Denial.  it simply isn't gonna happen.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 266 267 268 269 270 [271]   Go Up
« previous next »
 