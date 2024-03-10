What a wonderful manager and man he is. I was around for Bob, and Kennys, leavings. Nothing will ever come close to the sadness I felt for Kenny at that time, everything about it was terrible, and low. Kenny was, is, and will forever be, my hero!
Anyway, I was saying to my boy yesterday how happy Jurgen has made me feel during his time with us and that I was thankful I was on the planet when he is our Manager. He is unique, and there wont be anyone like him ever again. He is extraordinary and a one-off. I intend to enjoy every single day hes with us, win, lose or draw.