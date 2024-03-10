« previous next »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2024, 09:45:56 pm
Quote from: amir87 on March 10, 2024, 09:39:12 pm
Everything about him is box office.

Ill be speaking to the kids about him in the future the way some of our older fans speak of Shanks and Paisley.

Will support whoever comes in but Jurgen will forever be my favourite, no matter what happens.

Is the right answer football without this man is shit he really is the king for me.

Get ready for plenty of blandness next season when he has gone he is going to be badly missed.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2024, 10:15:47 pm
Not to be too dramatic, but this feels like I am watching the likes of Beethoven play the piano. Just watching an absolute master at his craft at the top of his game.

There is no one else, before nor after who could have done what he has done this season. I just do not believe it to be possible.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2024, 10:17:48 pm
Quote from: amir87 on March 10, 2024, 09:39:12 pm
Everything about him is box office.

Ill be speaking to the kids about him in the future the way some of our older fans speak of Shanks and Paisley.

Will support whoever comes in but Jurgen will forever be my favourite, no matter what happens.
This.

Thought Rafa and Ged couldn't be topped (Roy/Kenny were before my time) but for me Klopp is at the top of the tree.

Our modern day Shankly.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 11, 2024, 12:01:17 am
Think City and theyr cheating and the bent refs are a huge part of why he's binning us.

Because let's be honest he's not retiring, he's made that clear. I just doubt he can take the bullshit in this country anymore. Clear pen today as clear as the first and you've got pundits in the studio saying it wasn't and Mike Dean being employed reversing himself

If you listen to his interviews he's very very aware of all that. He said it clearly today aswell

We have a corrupt system with huge cheats dominating while we have to play kids and still be challenging. Then you get the media in their pockets and the refs in charge are being flown round the world by them

I'd fuck it off aswell and try another league. I'm pretty certain you'll hear about his feelings more clearly after he's left

Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 11, 2024, 04:06:58 pm
I'm not sure he's going to try another league; a year off with Ulla, then the German National Team gig. But forever one of us.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 11, 2024, 04:14:34 pm
Quote from: rushyman on March 11, 2024, 12:01:17 am
Think City and theyr cheating and the bent refs are a huge part of why he's binning us.

Because let's be honest he's not retiring, he's made that clear. I just doubt he can take the bullshit in this country anymore. Clear pen today as clear as the first and you've got pundits in the studio saying it wasn't and Mike Dean being employed reversing himself

If you listen to his interviews he's very very aware of all that. He said it clearly today aswell

We have a corrupt system with huge cheats dominating while we have to play kids and still be challenging. Then you get the media in their pockets and the refs in charge are being flown round the world by them

I'd fuck it off aswell and try another league. I'm pretty certain you'll hear about his feelings more clearly after he's left

I'm sorry but that's nothing but speculation on your part. He's given a good reason already as to why he is going. I am not sure why people can't accept his word, his honesty is one of his biggest assets.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 11, 2024, 04:19:13 pm
Quote from: rushyman on March 11, 2024, 12:01:17 am
Think City and theyr cheating and the bent refs are a huge part of why he's binning us.

Because let's be honest he's not retiring, he's made that clear. I just doubt he can take the bullshit in this country anymore. Clear pen today as clear as the first and you've got pundits in the studio saying it wasn't and Mike Dean being employed reversing himself

If you listen to his interviews he's very very aware of all that. He said it clearly today aswell

We have a corrupt system with huge cheats dominating while we have to play kids and still be challenging. Then you get the media in their pockets and the refs in charge are being flown round the world by them

I'd fuck it off aswell and try another league. I'm pretty certain you'll hear about his feelings more clearly after he's left

Hard to argue that it's not part of the reason.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 11, 2024, 05:06:11 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 11, 2024, 04:14:34 pm
I'm sorry but that's nothing but speculation on your part. He's given a good reason already as to why he is going. I am not sure why people can't accept his word, his honesty is one of his biggest assets.

So you're saying there's a chance he'll end up staying?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 11, 2024, 06:02:09 pm
Quote from: rushyman on March 11, 2024, 12:01:17 am
Think City and theyr cheating and the bent refs are a huge part of why he's binning us.

Because let's be honest he's not retiring, he's made that clear. I just doubt he can take the bullshit in this country anymore. Clear pen today as clear as the first and you've got pundits in the studio saying it wasn't and Mike Dean being employed reversing himself

If you listen to his interviews he's very very aware of all that. He said it clearly today aswell

We have a corrupt system with huge cheats dominating while we have to play kids and still be challenging. Then you get the media in their pockets and the refs in charge are being flown round the world by them

I'd fuck it off aswell and try another league. I'm pretty certain you'll hear about his feelings more clearly after he's left



I really doubt its because of anything the league, the refs, etc do.

He's said why he's leaving, I don't get why people can't just believe him and come up with randome other explanations instead.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 11, 2024, 06:12:03 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 11, 2024, 05:06:11 pm
So you're saying there's a chance he'll end up staying?

He's leaving and we have to accept it I'm afraid.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 11, 2024, 06:13:46 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 11, 2024, 06:12:03 pm
He's leaving and we have to accept it I'm afraid.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 11, 2024, 06:27:45 pm
What a wonderful manager and man he is. I was around for Bob, and Kennys, leavings. Nothing will ever come close to the sadness I felt for Kenny at that time, everything about it was terrible, and low. Kenny was, is, and will forever be, my hero!

Anyway, I was saying to my boy yesterday how happy Jurgen has made me feel during his time with us and that I was thankful I was on the planet when he is our Manager. He is unique, and there wont be anyone like him ever again. He is extraordinary and a one-off. I intend to enjoy every single day hes with us, win, lose or draw.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 11, 2024, 12:12:11 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 11, 2024, 04:14:34 pm
I'm sorry but that's nothing but speculation on your part. He's given a good reason already as to why he is going. I am not sure why people can't accept his word, his honesty is one of his biggest assets.

I don't pretend otherwise

I haven't actually spoke to the guy and am now quoting him lol

I'm pretty convinced part of his leaving is to do with how City's cheating and the referees and how fucking draining into fight. Disagree if you like that's your right

It's also my right to have that opinion
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 02:34:18 am
I have never seen any other manager who consistently improves players and uses them to their best as much as Klopp.
There are so many things that we are taking for granted but in the pre-Klopp era we used to regularly see players being average, whereas now we rarely have average players. I think Klopp is simply a genius in bringing out the best in all his players. Liverpool will miss this.
