Homelander cameo which makes sense since the PR bitch was in trouble and the shit hit the fan, but what doesn't make sense is how he can lazer Moreau without killing her. Unless he was deliberately pulling his punches to spare them on purpose for some reason which will come out in the next season of Boys or Gen V.

Spoiler

Homelander has lasered a few people without killing them; Stormfront, Butcher and now Moreau. It's been suggested numerous times that she's stronger than she realises so her surviving that hit is another hint at that.



Gen V seemed to take place after the events of the last season of The Boys, so I think we might see little to no overlap between the two next season, other than maybe a teaser at the end. Them getting locked in that room seems a neat way of saying they won't be involved for a bit at least.