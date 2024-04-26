« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9160 on: April 26, 2024, 09:16:42 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April 26, 2024, 12:27:24 pm
He is clearly SO HAPPY to be able to wear a neck brace selling the injury.

Dare I say.....releasing the tape has worked out wonders, although maybe not how one expected. Jack Perry has come in with a lot of heat due to it, they have a good angle going, and it's even lead to AEW getting named in the NFL Draft.

They have seemingly stumbled into gold, I hope they run with it

As Brendan Rodgers once heard from a young RaheeM Sterling, "Steady"
Reply #9161 on: April 26, 2024, 09:17:27 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on April 26, 2024, 08:56:53 pm
Alright, Tony Khan is officially mental. Just compared WWE to Harvey Weinstein...

He is AEW's biggest problem even if he seems to be one of the less bad billionaires.
Reply #9162 on: April 27, 2024, 09:35:18 am
There was a both funny and terrifying botch on SD with Carmelo Hayes and Cody Rhodes doing a completely misstimed cutter spot, with Carmelo flopping before Cody has even left the rope. Both just crashed out.

It was clearly a bitch as Carmelo turned in as if to be cluttered, so it was a flying nothing

It is hilarious because it looks hilarious

It is scary because Cody landed on, and started clutching, his shoulder. If he is injured then fuck me

Carmelo...I don't see it myself. He isn't exceptional at anything and he is like 5 foot nothing, 120 lbs soaking wet. He feels about as "can't miss" as Austin Theory
Reply #9163 on: April 27, 2024, 05:02:00 pm
Latest TNA PPV apparently had 500 buys

500

Even by TNA standards that's bad

Compare it to the company they supposedly challenging for 2nd who's latest PPV had a drop to 120,000 buys
Reply #9164 on: April 27, 2024, 05:03:17 pm
Fuckin' Hell! Is TNA still going? I thought it was long gone.  ;D
Reply #9165 on: April 27, 2024, 05:14:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 27, 2024, 05:03:17 pm
Fuckin' Hell! Is TNA still going? I thought it was long gone.  ;D

It got stronger consolidating smaller for a while. Not it feels like they can go any minute now

Honestly MLW, TNA, and NWA should come together to form a super 3rd place company. Neither are healthy so it wouldn't hurt
Reply #9166 on: April 27, 2024, 05:54:32 pm
Not too long ago, TNA was putting out the best stuff of all the wrestling companies in my view.

Hopefully it can find a way to keep going. The inadvisable collaboration with AEW came, went and suddenly they seemed to kick up a gear or three.
Reply #9167 on: April 27, 2024, 06:34:03 pm
I watched it for a few weeks after the rebrand but got bored. The low crowds at TV are really noticeable, especially compared to TNA's heyday. The Olympia in 08 is one of my fondest memories of a wrestling show, these days it's a world away.

The wrestling is ok but I really hate the WWE style promos. AEW have taken the purists away, and there aren't many wrestling fans willing to shell out for 2 companies PPV's in such a short space of time. I'd like them to be successful but they have no special identity, if you took the TNA logo out of the ring, you would think you're watching an episode of WWE. And when you don't have any marquee names there, no one is going to switch over.
Reply #9168 on: April 28, 2024, 08:07:20 pm
That TNA Olympia show in 2008 was fantastic!
Reply #9169 on: April 29, 2024, 07:57:52 am
Rather surreal conversation with my Chief Exec just now, who commented on a John Cena hoody I was using as a coat as I came in.

Her sons are wrestling fans apparently, and she is quite in to the AEW WWE rivalry as a result. Says she would have some explaining to do if she'd said what Triple H had said about the ongoing investigation  said she would be packing her stuff if she'd said what Khan said as a joke. Fascinating stuff

Would never have pegged her for a fan in any way. Should keep me off the firing list for another day I guess.
Reply #9170 on: April 29, 2024, 12:24:48 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on April 29, 2024, 07:57:52 am
Rather surreal conversation with my Chief Exec just now, who commented on a John Cena hoody I was using as a coat as I came in.

Her sons are wrestling fans apparently, and she is quite in to the AEW WWE rivalry as a result. Says she would have some explaining to do if she'd said what Triple H had said about the ongoing investigation  said she would be packing her stuff if she'd said what Khan said as a joke. Fascinating stuff

Would never have pegged her for a fan in any way. Should keep me off the firing list for another day I guess.

She sounds like a very smart and competent business woman, and she is talking about HHH and Tony Khan who are both circus clowns in suits.

So yeah under normal business etiquette yeah that wouldn't fly. But it's wrestling baby!!!

It is why Nick Khan and Chris Legentil have managed to get so far so fast - they are real serious business people playing against clowns. It's like footballers going to the Saudi league or MLS - for big money and an easy time against some shite players
Reply #9171 on: April 29, 2024, 01:38:29 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April 29, 2024, 12:24:48 pm
She sounds like a very smart and competent business woman, and she is talking about HHH and Tony Khan who are both circus clowns in suits.

So yeah under normal business etiquette yeah that wouldn't fly. But it's wrestling baby!!!

It is why Nick Khan and Chris Legentil have managed to get so far so fast - they are real serious business people playing against clowns. It's like footballers going to the Saudi league or MLS - for big money and an easy time against some shite players

Have to agree. Khan and HHH have their good qualities but I think both should be off camera.

I'm not sure my boss would be a great wrestling leader either, given she is a council leader and it's a different set of skills, but she is far better at answering tough questions that won't get her, or us, in trouble.

Wrestling is an off industry.
Reply #9172 on: April 29, 2024, 09:39:58 pm
Wrestling is a funny industry, so far from other sports organisations. If Klopp said what Khan said, he'd be getting his P45 the next day from FSG.

Out of interest, what did HHH say? From what I recall, he was asked about it at a press conference and he dismissed the news?
Reply #9173 on: April 30, 2024, 05:51:27 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on April 29, 2024, 09:39:58 pm
Wrestling is a funny industry, so far from other sports organisations. If Klopp said what Khan said, he'd be getting his P45 the next day from FSG.

Out of interest, what did HHH say? From what I recall, he was asked about it at a press conference and he dismissed the news?

She mentioned two things (and I am amazed how much she knew, cos I really didn't expect her to know this detail) that the answer to the allegations about Vince was stupid, because the easy answer would have been about an "ongoing investigation" and that the answer about not picking up free agents would have been something like "we only want those who opt to come" rather than stuff about the grind.

Don't get me wrong, I think Triple H has worked incredibly well, but keep him off camera where his ego seems to get ahead of itself.
Reply #9174 on: April 30, 2024, 09:30:45 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on April 29, 2024, 09:39:58 pm
Wrestling is a funny industry, so far from other sports organisations. If Klopp said what Khan said, he'd be getting his P45 the next day from FSG.


You reminded me of shoot interviews and how even the guys who are now out of business hold onto every little grudge for years on end, a lot of them are under developed emotionally. Don't get me wrong, they are usually funny and brilliant to listen to, some of them make an art out of it.

Then you have Punk ranting after a PPV with Tony sitting there, could you imagine Mo being allowed to sit down on Saturday and go off on one. Never in a million years would it be allowed.
Reply #9175 on: April 30, 2024, 01:09:42 pm
WWE draft looked a bit of a damp squib with the vast majority of moves being mid-carders and below. No champions moved... Smackdown still has Bianca, Randy Orton, LA Knight, The Bloodline, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens... Raw still has Drew, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Gunther, Gable etc. I guess when they're on a hot streak they don't feel they need to make massive changes.

Probably most interesting was the NXT call-ups. Carmelo Hayes now on Smackdown and Ilja Dragunov now on Raw (Gunther feud incoming, hopefully). A bunch of others have come up too - Kiana James, Blair Davenport, Lyra Valkyria... Corbin is back on Smackdown and Dijak is on Raw. And they brought Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Creed Brothers and Tyler Bate up very recently too.
Reply #9176 on: April 30, 2024, 05:37:02 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 30, 2024, 01:09:42 pm
WWE draft looked a bit of a damp squib with the vast majority of moves being mid-carders and below. No champions moved... Smackdown still has Bianca, Randy Orton, LA Knight, The Bloodline, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens... Raw still has Drew, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Gunther, Gable etc. I guess when they're on a hot streak they don't feel they need to make massive changes.

Probably most interesting was the NXT call-ups. Carmelo Hayes now on Smackdown and Ilja Dragunov now on Raw (Gunther feud incoming, hopefully). A bunch of others have come up too - Kiana James, Blair Davenport, Lyra Valkyria... Corbin is back on Smackdown and Dijak is on Raw. And they brought Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Creed Brothers and Tyler Bate up very recently too.

Really want to see them do something with Dijak.
Reply #9177 on: April 30, 2024, 05:53:00 pm
They'll never get a better chance to do an Irish faction, Lyra Valkyria, Sheamus, Finn, JD and Becky all on RAW.
Reply #9178 on: April 30, 2024, 06:16:08 pm
Quote from: damomad on April 30, 2024, 05:53:00 pm
They'll never get a better chance to do an Irish faction, Lyra Valkyria, Sheamus, Finn, JD and Becky all on RAW.

HHH does love to put different ethnic groups together in stables to be fair
Reply #9179 on: April 30, 2024, 06:29:07 pm
Quote from: damomad on April 30, 2024, 05:53:00 pm
They'll never get a better chance to do an Irish faction, Lyra Valkyria, Sheamus, Finn, JD and Becky all on RAW.

Would be immense. An iWo t-shirt would break records ;) haha
Reply #9180 on: Yesterday at 09:32:40 am
Quote from: damomad on April 30, 2024, 05:53:00 pm
They'll never get a better chance to do an Irish faction, Lyra Valkyria, Sheamus, Finn, JD and Becky all on RAW.

Starting a feud against a Scottish one, Drew, Piper Niven, The Coffey Brothers, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn & Supernova 11 Noam Dar
Reply #9181 on: Today at 02:47:45 am
Quote from: damomad on April 30, 2024, 05:53:00 pm
They'll never get a better chance to do an Irish faction, Lyra Valkyria, Sheamus, Finn, JD and Becky all on RAW.
They seem to be gearing up to push JD, with a Judgement Day power struggle.
Reply #9182 on: Today at 01:29:09 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 02:47:45 am
They seem to be gearing up to push JD, with a Judgement Day power struggle.

I wish they pushed the bobbled headed prick off a ladder
