WWE draft looked a bit of a damp squib with the vast majority of moves being mid-carders and below. No champions moved... Smackdown still has Bianca, Randy Orton, LA Knight, The Bloodline, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens... Raw still has Drew, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Gunther, Gable etc. I guess when they're on a hot streak they don't feel they need to make massive changes.
Probably most interesting was the NXT call-ups. Carmelo Hayes now on Smackdown and Ilja Dragunov now on Raw (Gunther feud incoming, hopefully). A bunch of others have come up too - Kiana James, Blair Davenport, Lyra Valkyria... Corbin is back on Smackdown and Dijak is on Raw. And they brought Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Creed Brothers and Tyler Bate up very recently too.