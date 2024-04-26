Caught Dynamite during the election work I was meant to be doing.



Beginning with Swerve was brilliant - not entirely sure about the story behind the guy challenging him but should be a good programme - and Omega, for the first time I have ever seen him, cut a better than boiling hot bad promo; it was a bit of a barnstormer actually, like when Miz cut that promo on the then Daniel Bryan.



The rest, I'm not sure hit at all.



Very much a filler episode. Rampage looked like the better show to be honest.At the very least though you have a bunch of matches booked for Double or Nothing already, and clear paths to others (Copeland/Black for example).I do hope that Ospreay challenging for the International title leads to that and the Continental Title being merged into the Intercontinental Title - could do that at Wembley, Ospreay vs Okada for the new belt, you don't get much bigger than that other than for the world title, gives Swerve time as champ too. Ospreay should win the title at All In, but it seems there's going to be plenty more All In's so doesn't have to be this oneI do have to say I love what they are doing with Jack Perry. He appears to be finding what was missing.