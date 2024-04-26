« previous next »
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9160 on: April 26, 2024, 09:16:42 pm
Stockholm Syndrome on April 26, 2024, 12:27:24 pm
He is clearly SO HAPPY to be able to wear a neck brace selling the injury.

Dare I say.....releasing the tape has worked out wonders, although maybe not how one expected. Jack Perry has come in with a lot of heat due to it, they have a good angle going, and it's even lead to AEW getting named in the NFL Draft.

They have seemingly stumbled into gold, I hope they run with it

As Brendan Rodgers once heard from a young RaheeM Sterling, "Steady"
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9161 on: April 26, 2024, 09:17:27 pm
CornerFlag on April 26, 2024, 08:56:53 pm
Alright, Tony Khan is officially mental. Just compared WWE to Harvey Weinstein...

He is AEW's biggest problem even if he seems to be one of the less bad billionaires.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9162 on: April 27, 2024, 09:35:18 am
There was a both funny and terrifying botch on SD with Carmelo Hayes and Cody Rhodes doing a completely misstimed cutter spot, with Carmelo flopping before Cody has even left the rope. Both just crashed out.

It was clearly a bitch as Carmelo turned in as if to be cluttered, so it was a flying nothing

It is hilarious because it looks hilarious

It is scary because Cody landed on, and started clutching, his shoulder. If he is injured then fuck me

Carmelo...I don't see it myself. He isn't exceptional at anything and he is like 5 foot nothing, 120 lbs soaking wet. He feels about as "can't miss" as Austin Theory
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9163 on: April 27, 2024, 05:02:00 pm
Latest TNA PPV apparently had 500 buys

500

Even by TNA standards that's bad

Compare it to the company they supposedly challenging for 2nd who's latest PPV had a drop to 120,000 buys
Samie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9164 on: April 27, 2024, 05:03:17 pm
Fuckin' Hell! Is TNA still going? I thought it was long gone.  ;D
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9165 on: April 27, 2024, 05:14:01 pm
Samie on April 27, 2024, 05:03:17 pm
Fuckin' Hell! Is TNA still going? I thought it was long gone.  ;D

It got stronger consolidating smaller for a while. Not it feels like they can go any minute now

Honestly MLW, TNA, and NWA should come together to form a super 3rd place company. Neither are healthy so it wouldn't hurt
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9166 on: April 27, 2024, 05:54:32 pm
Not too long ago, TNA was putting out the best stuff of all the wrestling companies in my view.

Hopefully it can find a way to keep going. The inadvisable collaboration with AEW came, went and suddenly they seemed to kick up a gear or three.
damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9167 on: April 27, 2024, 06:34:03 pm
I watched it for a few weeks after the rebrand but got bored. The low crowds at TV are really noticeable, especially compared to TNA's heyday. The Olympia in 08 is one of my fondest memories of a wrestling show, these days it's a world away.

The wrestling is ok but I really hate the WWE style promos. AEW have taken the purists away, and there aren't many wrestling fans willing to shell out for 2 companies PPV's in such a short space of time. I'd like them to be successful but they have no special identity, if you took the TNA logo out of the ring, you would think you're watching an episode of WWE. And when you don't have any marquee names there, no one is going to switch over.
John_P

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9168 on: April 28, 2024, 08:07:20 pm
That TNA Olympia show in 2008 was fantastic!
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9169 on: April 29, 2024, 07:57:52 am
Rather surreal conversation with my Chief Exec just now, who commented on a John Cena hoody I was using as a coat as I came in.

Her sons are wrestling fans apparently, and she is quite in to the AEW WWE rivalry as a result. Says she would have some explaining to do if she'd said what Triple H had said about the ongoing investigation  said she would be packing her stuff if she'd said what Khan said as a joke. Fascinating stuff

Would never have pegged her for a fan in any way. Should keep me off the firing list for another day I guess.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9170 on: April 29, 2024, 12:24:48 pm
Wild Romany Boy on April 29, 2024, 07:57:52 am
Rather surreal conversation with my Chief Exec just now, who commented on a John Cena hoody I was using as a coat as I came in.

Her sons are wrestling fans apparently, and she is quite in to the AEW WWE rivalry as a result. Says she would have some explaining to do if she'd said what Triple H had said about the ongoing investigation  said she would be packing her stuff if she'd said what Khan said as a joke. Fascinating stuff

Would never have pegged her for a fan in any way. Should keep me off the firing list for another day I guess.

She sounds like a very smart and competent business woman, and she is talking about HHH and Tony Khan who are both circus clowns in suits.

So yeah under normal business etiquette yeah that wouldn't fly. But it's wrestling baby!!!

It is why Nick Khan and Chris Legentil have managed to get so far so fast - they are real serious business people playing against clowns. It's like footballers going to the Saudi league or MLS - for big money and an easy time against some shite players
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9171 on: April 29, 2024, 01:38:29 pm
Stockholm Syndrome on April 29, 2024, 12:24:48 pm
She sounds like a very smart and competent business woman, and she is talking about HHH and Tony Khan who are both circus clowns in suits.

So yeah under normal business etiquette yeah that wouldn't fly. But it's wrestling baby!!!

It is why Nick Khan and Chris Legentil have managed to get so far so fast - they are real serious business people playing against clowns. It's like footballers going to the Saudi league or MLS - for big money and an easy time against some shite players

Have to agree. Khan and HHH have their good qualities but I think both should be off camera.

I'm not sure my boss would be a great wrestling leader either, given she is a council leader and it's a different set of skills, but she is far better at answering tough questions that won't get her, or us, in trouble.

Wrestling is an off industry.
I've been a good boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9172 on: April 29, 2024, 09:39:58 pm
Wrestling is a funny industry, so far from other sports organisations. If Klopp said what Khan said, he'd be getting his P45 the next day from FSG.

Out of interest, what did HHH say? From what I recall, he was asked about it at a press conference and he dismissed the news?
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9173 on: April 30, 2024, 05:51:27 am
I've been a good boy on April 29, 2024, 09:39:58 pm
Wrestling is a funny industry, so far from other sports organisations. If Klopp said what Khan said, he'd be getting his P45 the next day from FSG.

Out of interest, what did HHH say? From what I recall, he was asked about it at a press conference and he dismissed the news?

She mentioned two things (and I am amazed how much she knew, cos I really didn't expect her to know this detail) that the answer to the allegations about Vince was stupid, because the easy answer would have been about an "ongoing investigation" and that the answer about not picking up free agents would have been something like "we only want those who opt to come" rather than stuff about the grind.

Don't get me wrong, I think Triple H has worked incredibly well, but keep him off camera where his ego seems to get ahead of itself.
damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9174 on: April 30, 2024, 09:30:45 am
I've been a good boy on April 29, 2024, 09:39:58 pm
Wrestling is a funny industry, so far from other sports organisations. If Klopp said what Khan said, he'd be getting his P45 the next day from FSG.


You reminded me of shoot interviews and how even the guys who are now out of business hold onto every little grudge for years on end, a lot of them are under developed emotionally. Don't get me wrong, they are usually funny and brilliant to listen to, some of them make an art out of it.

Then you have Punk ranting after a PPV with Tony sitting there, could you imagine Mo being allowed to sit down on Saturday and go off on one. Never in a million years would it be allowed.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9175 on: April 30, 2024, 01:09:42 pm
WWE draft looked a bit of a damp squib with the vast majority of moves being mid-carders and below. No champions moved... Smackdown still has Bianca, Randy Orton, LA Knight, The Bloodline, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens... Raw still has Drew, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Gunther, Gable etc. I guess when they're on a hot streak they don't feel they need to make massive changes.

Probably most interesting was the NXT call-ups. Carmelo Hayes now on Smackdown and Ilja Dragunov now on Raw (Gunther feud incoming, hopefully). A bunch of others have come up too - Kiana James, Blair Davenport, Lyra Valkyria... Corbin is back on Smackdown and Dijak is on Raw. And they brought Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Creed Brothers and Tyler Bate up very recently too.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9176 on: April 30, 2024, 05:37:02 pm
Barefoot Doctor on April 30, 2024, 01:09:42 pm
WWE draft looked a bit of a damp squib with the vast majority of moves being mid-carders and below. No champions moved... Smackdown still has Bianca, Randy Orton, LA Knight, The Bloodline, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens... Raw still has Drew, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Gunther, Gable etc. I guess when they're on a hot streak they don't feel they need to make massive changes.

Probably most interesting was the NXT call-ups. Carmelo Hayes now on Smackdown and Ilja Dragunov now on Raw (Gunther feud incoming, hopefully). A bunch of others have come up too - Kiana James, Blair Davenport, Lyra Valkyria... Corbin is back on Smackdown and Dijak is on Raw. And they brought Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Creed Brothers and Tyler Bate up very recently too.

Really want to see them do something with Dijak.
damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9177 on: April 30, 2024, 05:53:00 pm
They'll never get a better chance to do an Irish faction, Lyra Valkyria, Sheamus, Finn, JD and Becky all on RAW.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9178 on: April 30, 2024, 06:16:08 pm
damomad on April 30, 2024, 05:53:00 pm
They'll never get a better chance to do an Irish faction, Lyra Valkyria, Sheamus, Finn, JD and Becky all on RAW.

HHH does love to put different ethnic groups together in stables to be fair
Tonyh8su

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9179 on: April 30, 2024, 06:29:07 pm
damomad on April 30, 2024, 05:53:00 pm
They'll never get a better chance to do an Irish faction, Lyra Valkyria, Sheamus, Finn, JD and Becky all on RAW.

Would be immense. An iWo t-shirt would break records ;) haha
Scottish-Don

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9180 on: May 1, 2024, 09:32:40 am
damomad on April 30, 2024, 05:53:00 pm
They'll never get a better chance to do an Irish faction, Lyra Valkyria, Sheamus, Finn, JD and Becky all on RAW.

Starting a feud against a Scottish one, Drew, Piper Niven, The Coffey Brothers, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn & Supernova 11 Noam Dar
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9181 on: May 2, 2024, 02:47:45 am
damomad on April 30, 2024, 05:53:00 pm
They'll never get a better chance to do an Irish faction, Lyra Valkyria, Sheamus, Finn, JD and Becky all on RAW.
They seem to be gearing up to push JD, with a Judgement Day power struggle.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9182 on: May 2, 2024, 01:29:09 pm
Malaysian Kopite on May  2, 2024, 02:47:45 am
They seem to be gearing up to push JD, with a Judgement Day power struggle.

I wish they pushed the bobbled headed prick off a ladder
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9183 on: May 2, 2024, 01:55:14 pm
Caught Dynamite during the election work I was meant to be doing.

Beginning with Swerve was brilliant - not entirely sure about the story behind the guy challenging him but should be a good programme - and Omega, for the first time I have ever seen him, cut a better than boiling hot bad promo; it was a bit of a barnstormer actually, like when Miz cut that promo on the then Daniel Bryan.

The rest, I'm not sure hit at all.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9184 on: May 2, 2024, 03:05:05 pm
Wild Romany Boy on May  2, 2024, 01:55:14 pm
Caught Dynamite during the election work I was meant to be doing.

Beginning with Swerve was brilliant - not entirely sure about the story behind the guy challenging him but should be a good programme - and Omega, for the first time I have ever seen him, cut a better than boiling hot bad promo; it was a bit of a barnstormer actually, like when Miz cut that promo on the then Daniel Bryan.

The rest, I'm not sure hit at all.

Very much a filler episode. Rampage looked like the better show to be honest.

At the very least though you have a bunch of matches booked for Double or Nothing already, and clear paths to others (Copeland/Black for example).

I do hope that Ospreay challenging for the International title leads to that and the Continental Title being merged into the Intercontinental Title - could do that at Wembley, Ospreay vs Okada for the new belt, you don't get much bigger than that other than for the world title, gives Swerve time as champ too. Ospreay should win the title at All In, but it seems there's going to be plenty more All In's so doesn't have to be this one

I do have to say I love what they are doing with Jack Perry. He appears to be finding what was missing.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9185 on: May 2, 2024, 06:35:48 pm
Stockholm Syndrome on May  2, 2024, 03:05:05 pm
Very much a filler episode. Rampage looked like the better show to be honest.

At the very least though you have a bunch of matches booked for Double or Nothing already, and clear paths to others (Copeland/Black for example).

I do hope that Ospreay challenging for the International title leads to that and the Continental Title being merged into the Intercontinental Title - could do that at Wembley, Ospreay vs Okada for the new belt, you don't get much bigger than that other than for the world title, gives Swerve time as champ too. Ospreay should win the title at All In, but it seems there's going to be plenty more All In's so doesn't have to be this one

I do have to say I love what they are doing with Jack Perry. He appears to be finding what was missing.

Must admit, cards have been built better and this appears to be no exception.

They can take their time with Ospreay winning, Swerve gets his time for now I hope.

And yeah, whilst I don't agree that leaking the tape has been good for them, it has brought Perry back to tv and, from first reflections, to a role that he seems supremely comfortable in.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9186 on: May 2, 2024, 07:53:34 pm
Wild Romany Boy on May  2, 2024, 06:35:48 pm
Must admit, cards have been built better and this appears to be no exception.

They can take their time with Ospreay winning, Swerve gets his time for now I hope.

And yeah, whilst I don't agree that leaking the tape has been good for them, it has brought Perry back to tv and, from first reflections, to a role that he seems supremely comfortable in.

Still got a month to build so see how it goes, we know the card so now you can build it hopefully.

After the whole hair thing I hope Swerve makes it a hair match at Double or Nothing. Would say he should get to Nicks hair too in the build up, give Swerve that evil streak that put him over to begin with
RedDeadRejection

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9187 on: Yesterday at 12:51:19 pm
Reckon Trent? Is underrated personally. Anyone else think so or just me? Heel turn could be decent
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9188 on: Yesterday at 12:58:46 pm
He is good and bumps like a motherfucker, one of the most selfless wrestlers of this era. But even a fool like Dolph Ziggler has had his time in the sun unlike him. I hope this push gets him something memorable.
Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9189 on: Yesterday at 01:59:59 pm
On a similar 'AEW midcarders' theme, Ethan Page is now gone from the AEW roster page. Always a bit weird that he basically just disappeared into RoH for ages but is now seemingly gone from the company entirely. Certainly, like Trent, another one that AEW could have gotten more out of. He was decent in everything he did, but never quite had that breakout match or feud to push him out of the midcard. Having him prop up Scorpio Sky in MOTY was certainly a mistake, although at least he got to wrestle Sting out of it.
RedDeadRejection

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9190 on: Yesterday at 02:23:15 pm
OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 12:58:46 pm
He is good and bumps like a motherfucker, one of the most selfless wrestlers of this era. But even a fool like Dolph Ziggler has had his time in the sun unlike him. I hope this push gets him something memorable.

Fair. Trent originally came back looking like a million bucks. Some charisma can't be taught.
RedDeadRejection

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9191 on: Yesterday at 02:24:49 pm
Riquende on Yesterday at 01:59:59 pm
On a similar 'AEW midcarders' theme, Ethan Page is now gone from the AEW roster page. Always a bit weird that he basically just disappeared into RoH for ages but is now seemingly gone from the company entirely. Certainly, like Trent, another one that AEW could have gotten more out of. He was decent in everything he did, but never quite had that breakout match or feud to push him out of the midcard. Having him prop up Scorpio Sky in MOTY was certainly a mistake, although at least he got to wrestle Sting out of it.

Agree on Page. Good on the mic too. Never seemed happy to just be taking the money. Odd one.
John_P

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9192 on: Yesterday at 11:54:46 pm
RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 02:24:49 pm
Agree on Page. Good on the mic too. Never seemed happy to just be taking the money. Odd one.

I enjoyed the Men of the Year stuff with Scorpio Sky and Dan Lambert. He sort of bounced around after that with that weird faction that was aligned with MJF for about 2 weeks. Then him in a comedy type bit with Matt Hardy.

Really enjoyed his toy shop vlogs on YouTube with plenty of other wrestlers showing up. Thought they had big plans for him when he shelved the channel, moved him to ROH as a singles star, and had a big match against Kenny Omega. Currently the last man Kenny wrestled as well.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9193 on: Today at 10:42:10 am
Gable Stevenson binned by WWE. They had big hopes for him clearly but looked like a charisma vacuum, presumably wasnt doing well in training and everyone on social media hated him over the sexual assault allegations. Good riddance, by the sounds of it.

A bunch of other NXT releases but the only other Id heard of was Drew Gulak, who faced some allegations himself recently from Ronda Rousey.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9194 on: Today at 11:15:04 am
There's been so much pushback on Ronda from WWE insiders since she left as well. In general seems quite a toxic personality.
