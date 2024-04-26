I watched it for a few weeks after the rebrand but got bored. The low crowds at TV are really noticeable, especially compared to TNA's heyday. The Olympia in 08 is one of my fondest memories of a wrestling show, these days it's a world away.



The wrestling is ok but I really hate the WWE style promos. AEW have taken the purists away, and there aren't many wrestling fans willing to shell out for 2 companies PPV's in such a short space of time. I'd like them to be successful but they have no special identity, if you took the TNA logo out of the ring, you would think you're watching an episode of WWE. And when you don't have any marquee names there, no one is going to switch over.