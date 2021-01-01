Most people ignoring the fact that you had some really good matches and a great finishing promo I felt.



Yeah, that last one was great too. They're really giving Swerve the chances to look great ahead of a presumed win, and he's taking them. I thought his victorious rematch would be later on in the year but no reason not to pull the trigger now, I don't have a problem with Joe as a monster heel champ but any extended reign would just be for the sake of giving other Faces placeholder title shots ahead of Swerve.One (minor) criticism I have from this week:2024 AEW: "Wins and losses matter again as the rankings are back"Mercedes Moné: "I've just got here and have had no matches but I've booked myself a TBS title shot for Double or Nothing"What was the issue people have with the Edge promo (even as someone who hasn't watched WWE for 24 years I refuse to call him anything else)?