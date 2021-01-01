« previous next »
And, as has been pointed out, I know I shouldn't listen because some of his views are shocking.

I get that too, I just love the rants. Always have done since the early Youtube days when RF would upload his shoot interviews which were legendary. I put him in the same category as Paul Heyman, legendary wrestling personality, amazing promo but not someone I would trust or agree with all perspectives on. Certainly if Last wasn't on the podcast, I don't think Cornette would still be on the air with some of his takes.

There's a large amount of time spent separating the art from the artist in wrestling.
I really thought Sue was about to eat a Superkick here...

Good Dynamite overall, can't really go wrong with Ospreay & Danielson matches on the card but this one is the sort of stupid fun wrestling match I really enjoy.
I really thought Sue was about to eat a Superkick here...

Good Dynamite overall, can't really go wrong with Ospreay & Danielson matches on the card but this one is the sort of stupid fun wrestling match I really enjoy.

People are having an absolute normal one on Twitter about the Copeland promo and the Billy Gunn match (which tbf shouldn't have gone that way). Most people ignoring the fact that you had some really good matches and a great finishing promo I felt.

There isn't anyone as critical of AEW as the fucking crazy AEW fans, bordering on requesting a public apology over that Gunn/White match
Most people ignoring the fact that you had some really good matches and a great finishing promo I felt.

Yeah, that last one was great too. They're really giving Swerve the chances to look great ahead of a presumed win, and he's taking them. I thought his victorious rematch would be later on in the year but no reason not to pull the trigger now, I don't have a problem with Joe as a monster heel champ but any extended reign would just be for the sake of giving other Faces placeholder title shots ahead of Swerve.

One (minor) criticism I have from this week:

2024 AEW: "Wins and losses matter again as the rankings are back"
Mercedes Moné: "I've just got here and have had no matches but I've booked myself a TBS title shot for Double or Nothing"

What was the issue people have with the Edge promo (even as someone who hasn't watched WWE for 24 years I refuse to call him anything else)?
What was the issue people have with the Edge promo (even as someone who hasn't watched WWE for 24 years I refuse to call him anything else)?
Think it was just that it was meant to be a riposte of the CM Punk interview recently.  It seemed fine to be honest, I'd be more pissy at the way one of the Bucks came down the aisle going "Yo, Scapegoat, I love your work..." which felt kind of small-time to me, but then again that's right in the Bucks' wheelhouse to be honest.
Think it was just that it was meant to be a riposte of the CM Punk interview recently.  It seemed fine to be honest, I'd be more pissy at the way one of the Bucks came down the aisle going "Yo, Scapegoat, I love your work..." which felt kind of small-time to me, but then again that's right in the Bucks' wheelhouse to be honest.

Thought it was a good promo on another good Dynamite. But I didn't think it was needed. TNA made the mistake of doing too many promos like this and I hope AEW doesn't go down that route.
Thought it was a good promo on another good Dynamite. But I didn't think it was needed. TNA made the mistake of doing too many promos like this and I hope AEW doesn't go down that route.

It was completely unnecessary and 100% a reference to the Punk interview. Punk never had a go at the AEW roster (excl the usual suspects) or the wrestling. I think one of his lines was they don't care about making money, it's about putting on good matches. Who can argue with that? I'm hoping that's a line drawn under the BS now either way.

Should of just had Ospreay/Hobbs open the show.
Dax cut a promo on CM Punk after collision too (off camera)

Either Tony is gone hard and holding that gun charge over Cash's head, or Punk has fell out with another mate
Dax cut a promo on CM Punk after collision too (off camera)

Either Tony is gone hard and holding that gun charge over Cash's head, or Punk has fell out with another mate

If he has fallen out with FTR then it's happened in 3 days because he said they were his friends during the live interview.

Hope it is the last promo like this for a while, on camera or off.
