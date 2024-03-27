The build up for Mania has been brilliant and the Rocks inclusion has no doubt elevated it to a level it couldnt have achieved otherwise. The only thing I would say is with it being this close to the end why couldnt Roman just show up to both events consistently for the past month.



I get that hes essentially part time and seen as a star attraction but surely he needed to be involved more cos hes in the main event. A Hollywood actor in his 50s has shown him up recently to the extent it comes across like it should be The Rock vs Cody Rhodes at Mania.



I do wonder if he just didnt want to work any more dates then he contractually has to or maybe the plan was to extract as much out of The Rocks probable final run, and it cant be done with both appearing too often on the same day.



All that being said, i cant remember the last time I was this hyped for Wrestlemania.