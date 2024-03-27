Punk is a massive hypocrite and bellend, but he's right about Tony Khan being a weak boss. But we all knew that already.
Noticeable that Punk posted support for trans rights the other day, but is more than happy to suck up to Cornette, someone who has a history of trashing Nyla Rose and was critical of AEW chucking a fan out for being transphobic.
Also, it must kill him that Hangman just no sold all his drama and carried on with his life.
I can't really disagree with any of that. With transphobia, I think a lot of, even progressive, people consider it unseemly but won't necessarily see it as a deal breaker. You can see that even on this forum.
I thought it was a great interview, I thought Punk came across really well. He told his side of the story and, whilst I can see a lot of rose tint about his own behaviour, there wasn't anything that stretched credibility. It was a flawed human being in a happy place, lyrical about AEW at times, far kinder to Tony than he was to Vince - who he savaged, whilst also giving an excellent summation of Benoit - and Triple H, but made clear that Tony wasn't boss material. He looked healthy too.
The one bum note was, as you say about Page. Page is the only one who has gotten out of this withbhis behaviour beyond reproach, I feel Punk made a mountain out of that molehill.
Great interview to watch in my eyes. Fantastic. I'm sure more than a few will see way deeper than I did where it comes to that rose tint Punk put on things though.