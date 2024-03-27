« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 443459 times)

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,027
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8920 on: March 27, 2024, 06:54:16 pm »
Camera work excellent at RAW and felt fresh and new. A ton of great shots in there.

The Punk, Drew and Rollins segment was fantastic as well. Could've watched a whole night of that.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,194
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8921 on: March 27, 2024, 07:12:38 pm »
I'm not watching any of it, obviously, but from the outside in it looks like the story is Cody vs The Rock right now, no?  But they're not fighting one on one?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,968
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8922 on: March 27, 2024, 08:03:34 pm »
The build up for Mania has been brilliant and the Rocks inclusion has no doubt elevated it to a level it couldnt have achieved otherwise. The only thing I would say is with it being this close to the end why couldnt Roman just show up to both events consistently for the past month.

I get that hes essentially part time and seen as a star attraction but surely he needed to be involved more cos hes in the main event. A Hollywood actor in his 50s has shown him up recently to the extent it comes across like it should be The Rock vs Cody Rhodes at Mania.

I do wonder if he just didnt want to work any more dates then he contractually has to or maybe the plan was to extract as much out of The Rocks probable final run, and it cant be done with both appearing too often on the same day.

All that being said, i cant remember the last time I was this hyped for Wrestlemania.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8923 on: March 27, 2024, 08:29:00 pm »
Yeah, I've booked Monday off work so I watch this live. Haven't done that in years.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,152
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8924 on: March 27, 2024, 09:43:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 27, 2024, 07:12:38 pm
I'm not watching any of it, obviously, but from the outside in it looks like the story is Cody vs The Rock right now, no?  But they're not fighting one on one?

It has changed a lot in recent times. Currently its Cody vs The Final Boss (with Mama Rhodes).

Roman Reigns is no longer involved either, been replaced by a WM28 version of the Miz.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,027
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8925 on: March 28, 2024, 07:29:03 am »
One of the best shots I've seen in wrestling:

https://twitter.com/Noahhskyy/status/1772419306791272540
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8926 on: March 28, 2024, 08:32:27 am »
WWE's booking of big angles has been on point recently so I'd be surprised if they didn't have a plan around re-elevating Roman ahead of Mania. I think I'm right in saying he's due to be on both remaining Smackdowns and on Raw next week too. But personally I don't think Roman looking like a little bro to Rock is an error... I think it's essential to the story they're telling.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8927 on: March 28, 2024, 09:55:24 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March 28, 2024, 08:32:27 am
WWE's booking of big angles has been on point recently so I'd be surprised if they didn't have a plan around re-elevating Roman ahead of Mania. I think I'm right in saying he's due to be on both remaining Smackdowns and on Raw next week too. But personally I don't think Roman looking like a little bro to Rock is an error... I think it's essential to the story they're telling.

I don't think the idea of it is an error, but I do think that it could have been hit harder. Roman subtly using Rock's power and influence to avoid matches would be fine, but it is not something that has been done enough on screen in my view. Roman's absence has been felt.

I do worry that they plan on making Roman the superface after his run ends and I don't necessarily see that ending well. They have always seen him as the face of his generation and he finally became that as a heel.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8928 on: March 30, 2024, 07:26:48 am »
Quote from: GinKop on March 26, 2024, 11:07:11 am
Where do I need to watch back to if I wanted to pick this story up from the beginning?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EEQOer7f5w
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8929 on: Yesterday at 07:15:34 am »
WWE doing Clash at the Castle again. Location TBC but rumour is the Hydro in Glasgow, to take place in June.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,152
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8930 on: Yesterday at 08:00:04 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:15:34 am
WWE doing Clash at the Castle again. Location TBC but rumour is the Hydro in Glasgow, to take place in June.

Very tempted by this, although its a pretty small arena and tickets will be expensive, they could sell out multiples of it.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8931 on: Yesterday at 08:09:36 am »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 08:00:04 am
Very tempted by this, although its a pretty small arena and tickets will be expensive, they could sell out multiples of it.

Yeah - Ive been to a house show there and its good but was hoping for something bigger at a stadium.

EDIT - now been confirmed thats its the Hydro on Sat June 15. Theyre also doing Smackdown there the night before (maybe not the smartest move given Scotlands Euro 2024 campaign starts that night too).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:16:06 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,027
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8932 on: Yesterday at 09:02:42 am »
Punk's interview that's doing the rounds now is long but worth watching, goes deeper into his problems at/with AEW/The Elite and how he ended up back in WWE. Even speaks about Vince and Benoit.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y6xQo-bko00&amp;ab_channel=MMAFightingonSBN" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y6xQo-bko00&amp;ab_channel=MMAFightingonSBN</a>
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,754
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8933 on: Yesterday at 09:36:37 am »
In other AEW news they've made a round of WWE-style cuts to talent, mostly people who pop up on RoH and occasionally job on AEW TV, but the big surprise is Collision announcer Dasha going. Probably the only other surprising one is The Boys (but not Dalton Castle).

The others are Slim J, Parker Boudreaux, Antony Henry, Stu Grayson (who has already left once), Jora Johl, Gravity & Jose the Assistant.

It's a long way from the days when WWE were cutting people left right and centre during the pandemic whilst AEW were still recruiting and giving lots of indie talent bookings. I haven't seen anything yet to say if people asked for releases etc or if there are more cuts lined up. The AEW roster has been bloated for years at this point and whilst it sucks to see anyone losing a job, they could probably lose another 20 or even 30 without affecting the product.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8934 on: Yesterday at 09:47:08 am »
Clash in the Castle announced for Glasgow in June, but in the OVO arena (which is still big tbf) rather than a Stadium like Cardiff.

Can imagine Drew walking in as Champ for that
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8935 on: Yesterday at 11:33:00 am »
On the above, the tour may not be the best date available, given that the smackdown show is the same day as Scotland's first Euros match against Germany

Although it may make sense to have Drew against Ledwig Kaiser in that sense to act as a proxy battle   ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:35:03 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8936 on: Yesterday at 11:37:03 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:33:00 am
On the above, the tour may not be the best date available, given that the smackdown show is the same day as Scotland's first Euros match against Germany

Although it may make sense to have Drew against Ledwig Kaiser in that sense to act as a proxy battle   ;D

Yeah is bad timing although youd imagine this had been in the works long before the Euros schedule was announced. Im sure theyll still sell out but would have been good to avoid the clash. 
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8937 on: Yesterday at 11:40:07 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:37:03 am
Yeah is bad timing although youd imagine this had been in the works long before the Euros schedule was announced. Im sure theyll still sell out but would have been good to avoid the clash.

Would be fucking mayhem in Glasgow like with an (I assume) sold out show and everyone out watching the match
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,714
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8938 on: Yesterday at 03:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 09:02:42 am
Punk's interview that's doing the rounds now is long but worth watching, goes deeper into his problems at/with AEW/The Elite and how he ended up back in WWE. Even speaks about Vince and Benoit.


Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alverez are really trying to spin it to protect AEW and The Elite and did not like being called goofs
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,194
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8939 on: Yesterday at 03:45:06 pm »
Punk is a massive hypocrite and bellend, but he's right about Tony Khan being a weak boss.  But we all knew that already.

Noticeable that Punk posted support for trans rights the other day, but is more than happy to suck up to Cornette, someone who has a history of trashing Nyla Rose and was critical of AEW chucking a fan out for being transphobic.

Also, it must kill him that Hangman just no sold all his drama and carried on with his life.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,968
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8940 on: Yesterday at 04:10:21 pm »
First one to publicly call Vince out for his disgusting behaviour as far as I'm aware. Was refreshing to see someone not toe the company line.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8941 on: Yesterday at 04:17:11 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 04:10:21 pm
First one to publicly call Vince out for his disgusting behaviour as far as I'm aware. Was refreshing to see someone not toe the company line.

Whatever you want to say about what he has said, you really can't take that away, he gave by far the best response, it was legitimately refreshing. Didn't hide away from it or try to bury it, spoke well and seemingly genuine
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8942 on: Yesterday at 04:18:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:45:06 pm
Punk is a massive hypocrite and bellend, but he's right about Tony Khan being a weak boss.  But we all knew that already.

Noticeable that Punk posted support for trans rights the other day, but is more than happy to suck up to Cornette, someone who has a history of trashing Nyla Rose and was critical of AEW chucking a fan out for being transphobic.

Also, it must kill him that Hangman just no sold all his drama and carried on with his life.

I love punk. Decent bloke in general from what I see. You're proving his point from the interview hating on him so much.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8943 on: Yesterday at 04:20:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:45:06 pm
Punk is a massive hypocrite and bellend, but he's right about Tony Khan being a weak boss.  But we all knew that already.

Noticeable that Punk posted support for trans rights the other day, but is more than happy to suck up to Cornette, someone who has a history of trashing Nyla Rose and was critical of AEW chucking a fan out for being transphobic.

Also, it must kill him that Hangman just no sold all his drama and carried on with his life.

I can't really disagree with any of that. With transphobia, I think a lot of, even progressive, people consider it unseemly but won't necessarily see it as a deal breaker. You can see that even on this forum.

I thought it was a great interview, I thought Punk came across really well. He told his side of the story and, whilst I can see a lot of rose tint about his own behaviour, there wasn't anything that stretched credibility. It was a flawed human being in a happy place, lyrical about AEW at times, far kinder to Tony than he was to Vince - who he savaged, whilst also giving an excellent summation of Benoit - and Triple H, but made clear that Tony wasn't boss material. He looked healthy too.

The one bum note was, as you say  about Page. Page is the only one who has gotten  out of this withbhis behaviour beyond reproach, I feel Punk made a mountain out of that molehill.

Great interview to watch in my eyes. Fantastic. I'm sure more than a few will see way deeper than I did where it comes to that rose tint Punk put on things though.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,194
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8944 on: Yesterday at 04:22:52 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 04:18:09 pm
I love punk. Decent bloke in general from what I see. You're proving his point from the interview hating on him so much.

He's a brilliant promo, and a very good wrestler, plus he does campaign for and highlights worthy causes.  I don't hate the guy, I just think he's a massive hypocrite.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8945 on: Yesterday at 04:40:12 pm »
Isn't Cornette a really progressive bloke?
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,194
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8946 on: Yesterday at 04:50:20 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 04:40:12 pm
Isn't Cornette a really progressive bloke?

He's weird in that he's left leaning, but also racist and anti-progressive with it.  So he hates Trump and Republicans, but he also has no problems being extremely derogatory about Japanese wrestlers, for example.

He also was happy to say Penelope Ford has "had more dicks in her than the urinals at Madison Square Garden".
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8947 on: Yesterday at 05:25:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:50:20 pm
He's weird in that he's left leaning, but also racist and anti-progressive with it.  So he hates Trump and Republicans, but he also has no problems being extremely derogatory about Japanese wrestlers, for example.

He also was happy to say Penelope Ford has "had more dicks in her than the urinals at Madison Square Garden".

Also has a lot of allegations against him if making wrestlers sleep with his wife

Also is happy to call any female wrestlers as Whores
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,194
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8948 on: Yesterday at 05:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:25:30 pm
Also has a lot of allegations against him if making wrestlers sleep with his wife

Also is happy to call any female wrestlers as Whores

Yeah they're apparently swingers, which is fine, whatever.  But I do remember him getting upset that people were saying things about his wife, when he's fine with going on about female wrestlers the way he does.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,152
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8949 on: Yesterday at 05:53:10 pm »
Listened to the Punk interview earlier. Seemed genuinely humble about his UFC experience, even saying what was I thinking? at one stage. Was a shame they got bogged down in the AEW backstage stuff, Im absolutely done hearing about it. Would loved to hear more about who he enjoyed working with over there or who he feels has the best potential.

WWE with the 13th consecutive sold out TV taping, the highest RAW gate ever on Monday night past. Ive noticed the crowds are older as of late and the opening promo really had an attitude era feel with the reactions, makes for engaging TV. The big test is whether it continues post Mania when the Rock heads into the sunset presumably again for a while.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8950 on: Yesterday at 06:07:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:27:23 pm
Yeah they're apparently swingers, which is fine, whatever.  But I do remember him getting upset that people were saying things about his wife, when he's fine with going on about female wrestlers the way he does.

It's fine being swingers. When you are allegedly manipulating talent to be a part of it though, or they won't get booked that's obviously not fine
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,968
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8951 on: Today at 12:09:57 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 06:07:43 pm
It's fine being swingers. When you are allegedly manipulating talent to be a part of it though, or they won't get booked that's obviously not fine

Sometimes its the only way to explain what a hot tag is.
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,027
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8952 on: Today at 02:23:41 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H1XChxtvv-w&amp;ab_channel=WWE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H1XChxtvv-w&amp;ab_channel=WWE</a>

Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:09:57 am
Sometimes its the only way to explain what a hot tag is.
Or a comeback
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Up
« previous next »
 