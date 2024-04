The build up for Mania has been brilliant and the Rocks inclusion has no doubt elevated it to a level it couldn’t have achieved otherwise. The only thing I would say is with it being this close to the end why couldn’t Roman just show up to both events consistently for the past month.



I get that he’s essentially part time and seen as a star attraction but surely he needed to be involved more cos he’s in the main event. A Hollywood actor in his 50s has shown him up recently to the extent it comes across like it should be The Rock vs Cody Rhodes at Mania.



I do wonder if he just didn’t want to work any more dates then he contractually has to or maybe the plan was to extract as much out of The Rocks probable final run, and it can’t be done with both appearing too often on the same day.



All that being said, i can’t remember the last time I was this hyped for Wrestlemania.