« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Down

Author Topic: Álisson Ramsés Becker  (Read 945304 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,931
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8000 on: Yesterday at 10:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:24:13 pm

It's not a Peloton. Klopp and the sponsors won't be happy.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,281
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8001 on: Yesterday at 10:24:31 pm »
I reckon even Alisson baulks at a Pelatons prices.
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8002 on: Today at 04:40:07 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:41:41 pm
Sammy Lee? What's that Allardyce loving blueshite doing on there?
LOL! Leave off, Fro.

Sammy Lee's a LEGEND of our Club, a Kopite and is sound as a pound, he is.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,387
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8003 on: Today at 06:59:22 am »
Please Ali, just take whatever placenta shakes you need.

KK is doing great but we need the Beard back in April.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Frizzo

  • Having a Bad Hair Life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8004 on: Today at 07:28:19 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 06:59:22 am
Please Ali, just take whatever placenta shakes you need.

KK is doing great but we need the Beard back in April.

I've got my first baby coming next week. Happy to donate. Is that taking things too far?



EDIT: To clarify, happy to donate the placenta, not the baby...
« Last Edit: Today at 07:33:44 am by Frizzo »
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,501
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8005 on: Today at 08:53:43 am »
well thats just what I wanted to read gulping the morning coffee

oh well

Good luck to you
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8006 on: Today at 08:54:45 am »
Can tell he's been skipping leg days recently!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Frizzo

  • Having a Bad Hair Life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8007 on: Today at 09:04:00 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:53:43 am
well thats just what I wanted to read gulping the morning coffee

oh well

Good luck to you

Hey I didn't start it.

But thank you!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,799
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8008 on: Today at 10:12:23 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:53:43 am
well thats just what I wanted to read gulping the morning coffee

oh well

Good luck to you

You've not lived until you've seen a placenta flop out of a fanny ;D
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,387
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8009 on: Today at 10:35:30 am »
Quote from: Frizzo on Today at 07:28:19 am
I've got my first baby coming next week. Happy to donate. Is that taking things too far?



EDIT: To clarify, happy to donate the placenta, not the baby...

You are just the heroine the club needs right now!


Best of luck to you with everything.....a wonderful time, hopefully brought on by a win at Anfield on Sunday lol
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,387
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8010 on: Today at 10:36:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:12:23 am
You've not lived until you've seen a placenta flop out of a fanny ;D

Mate anyone who spent any time in the Transfer thread has felt similar!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,501
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8011 on: Today at 03:12:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:12:23 am
You've not lived until you've seen a placenta flop out of a fanny ;D
I definitely didnt look south when my lad was born
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,931
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8012 on: Today at 03:21:12 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:12:44 pm
I definitely didnt look south when my lad was born
Definitely not a spectator sport.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,244
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8013 on: Today at 03:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Frizzo on Today at 07:28:19 am
I've got my first baby coming next week. Happy to donate. Is that taking things too far?



EDIT: To clarify, happy to donate the placenta, not the baby...

Congrats! You must be on bedrest by now!!!
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,135
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8014 on: Today at 05:17:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:12:23 am
You've not lived until you've seen a placenta flop out of a fanny ;D
Flopped in my own hands... my daughter was born in the car right in front of a hospital (couldn't quite make it).
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,235
  • JFT 97
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8015 on: Today at 05:21:56 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:17:57 pm
Flopped in my own hands... my daughter was born in the car right in front of a hospital (couldn't quite make it).

The same place as the conception by any chance?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Up
« previous next »
 