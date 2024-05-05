Tyldesley and Townsend. Think they are the pick both as commentator and co--commentator. Appropriate they were the Istanbul combination. Dare I say it Big Ron was also great prior to Townsend.



With the Mancs...Ron: "the big goalies coming up". Clive: "Can Man United score, they always score". "SHERINGHAM".... "Name. On. The trophy." And with us. Clive: "Hello! Hello! Here we go. Steven Gerrard puts a grain of doubt in the back of Milan minds. You never know, you never know with Liverpool."



ITV really was the dog's bollocks.



Alan Green on radio delivered one of the most spine chilling lines ever. "The Munich players are on their knees, they don't know what's hit them"....."Manchester's hit them.".



Sammy Kuffour looked like he was having an exorcism. Never seen a player as devastated.



We can all look back fondly on the Bayern robbery (since Istanbul I certainly can anyway) knowing where that trophy ended up, and where it will be forever.



Prior to this commentary team Brian Moore was the top dog (again ITV).



Martin Tyler was definitely top quality for a long time. The first 4-3, "Collymore closing innn...." Andy Gray was a damn good co commentator too.



Worst comm, Motty is up there. Nerdy stats were mildly annoying but it was his voice that grated most.







Oh dear god ,never bring that Utd Bayern game in here ,the most depressing,devastating night of non Liverpool fc football Ive ever experienced.But tyldesley did a great job on our even more famous night in instanbul.Alan green was a superb commentator on 5 live ,he described the action warts and all ,good and bad with no agenda driven bullshit .his discription and excitement of goals really jumped out the radio especially when it involved us ,particularly in Istanbul when he said at halftime this game is over  but at the end was in astonishment at what we had done saying how he had said it was over at half time.his co commentator that night Mike Ingham was superb in describing our goals ,aallll the way from Vladimir smicer was bellowed out as it was absolutely game on at that point .his comments on the dudek save and aftermath of celebration for me are legend..walk on walk on with hope in your heart were his words as everyone went mental glorious.Mottson I thought just got worse over the years until he became a parody of himself ,facts ,figures ,sheepskin coat but was a very good commentator in his early years and his love and excitement for the game was undeniable.Brian Moore worked for London weekend tv so was alway biased towards the London clubs and London players if it was an England game but he became better once he worked on games away from London.Critical as I am of motty and Moore they were outstanding compared to the clowns we have now .it was a golden era in the 70s and 80s for commentators,motson, Moore,Coleman,my favourite Barry Davies were the soundtrack to my youth football wise .if any one needs proof just go to the 1974 fa cup final thread thats open and listen to David Colemans legendary descriptions of our goals plus that great line after the third ,keegan 2 ,heighway 1 ,Liverpool 3 Newcastle NONE brilliant.Compare that with the agenda driven crap we get now