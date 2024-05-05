« previous next »
Author Topic: Football commentator/pundits  (Read 53291 times)

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #720 on: May 5, 2024, 05:41:26 pm »
At least three times theyve mentioned the Salah incident from last weekend. Absolutely detest these sensationalist pricks

Neville is depressed, barely even speaking above 1db.

The other Egg that commentates with him just had a little giggle about the "narrative" of the disallowed goal in the reverse fixture.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #721 on: May 5, 2024, 05:46:41 pm »
Tyldesley and Townsend. Think they are the pick both as commentator and co--commentator. Appropriate they were the Istanbul combination. Dare I say it Big Ron was also great prior to Townsend.

With the Mancs...Ron: "the big goalies coming up". Clive: "Can Man United score, they always score". "SHERINGHAM".... "Name. On. The trophy." And with us. Clive: "Hello! Hello! Here we go. Steven Gerrard puts a grain of doubt in the back of Milan minds. You never know, you never know with Liverpool."

ITV really was the dog's bollocks.

Alan Green on radio delivered one of the most spine chilling lines ever. "The Munich players are on their knees, they don't know what's hit them"....."Manchester's hit them.".

Sammy Kuffour looked like he was having an exorcism. Never seen a player as devastated.

We can all look back fondly on the Bayern robbery (since Istanbul I certainly can anyway) knowing where that trophy ended up, and where it will be forever.

Prior to this commentary team Brian Moore was the top dog (again ITV).

Martin Tyler was definitely top quality for a long time. The first 4-3, "Collymore closing innn...." Andy Gray was a damn good co commentator too.

Worst comm, Motty is up there. Nerdy stats were mildly annoying but it was his voice that grated most.

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #722 on: May 5, 2024, 07:40:27 pm »
Neville is depressed, barely even speaking above 1db.

The other Egg that commentates with him just had a little giggle about the "narrative" of the disallowed goal in the reverse fixture.

They love a narrative. In their view, The 90 minutes of football is simply an undercard from their discussion points/narrative/definitely not forced banter.

Martin Tyler was definitely top quality for a long time. The first 4-3, "Collymore closing innn...." Andy Gray was a damn good co commentator too.

Tyler definitely became a victim of the new Sky post 2015(ish), focused on narratives and drama rather than actual quality coverage. He rather sadly went from adding spectacle to the occasion to quite frankly being a professional shit stirrer, and its the fault of his paymasters.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #723 on: May 5, 2024, 07:48:57 pm »
Tyldesley and Townsend. Think they are the pick both as commentator and co--commentator. Appropriate they were the Istanbul combination. Dare I say it Big Ron was also great prior to Townsend.

With the Mancs...Ron: "the big goalies coming up". Clive: "Can Man United score, they always score". "SHERINGHAM".... "Name. On. The trophy." And with us. Clive: "Hello! Hello! Here we go. Steven Gerrard puts a grain of doubt in the back of Milan minds. You never know, you never know with Liverpool."

ITV really was the dog's bollocks.

Alan Green on radio delivered one of the most spine chilling lines ever. "The Munich players are on their knees, they don't know what's hit them"....."Manchester's hit them.".

Sammy Kuffour looked like he was having an exorcism. Never seen a player as devastated.

We can all look back fondly on the Bayern robbery (since Istanbul I certainly can anyway) knowing where that trophy ended up, and where it will be forever.

Prior to this commentary team Brian Moore was the top dog (again ITV).

Martin Tyler was definitely top quality for a long time. The first 4-3, "Collymore closing innn...." Andy Gray was a damn good co commentator too.

Worst comm, Motty is up there. Nerdy stats were mildly annoying but it was his voice that grated most.


Oh dear god ,never bring that Utd Bayern game in here ,the most depressing,devastating night of non Liverpool fc football Ive ever experienced.
But tyldesley did a great job on our even more famous night in instanbul.
Alan green was a superb commentator on 5 live ,he described the action warts and all ,good and bad with no agenda driven bullshit .his discription and excitement of goals really jumped out the radio especially when it involved us ,particularly in Istanbul when he said at halftime this game is over  but at the end was in astonishment at what we had done saying how he had said it was over at half time.his co commentator that night Mike Ingham was superb in describing our goals ,aallll the way from Vladimir smicer was bellowed out as it was absolutely game on at that point .his comments on the dudek save and aftermath of celebration for me are legend..walk on walk on with hope in your heart were his words as everyone went mentalglorious.
Mottson I thought just got worse over the years until he became a parody of himself ,facts ,figures ,sheepskin coat but was a very good commentator in his early years and his love and excitement for the game was undeniable.
Brian Moore worked for London weekend tv so was alway biased towards the London clubs and London players if it was an England game but he became better once he worked on games away from London.
Critical as I am of motty and Moore they were outstanding compared to the clowns we have now .it was a golden era in the 70s and 80s for commentators,motson, Moore,Coleman,my favourite Barry Davies were the soundtrack to my youth football wise .if any one needs proof just go to the 1974 fa cup final thread thats open and listen to David Colemans legendary descriptions of our goals plus that great line after the third ,keegan 2 ,heighway 1 ,Liverpool 3 Newcastle NONE brilliant.
Compare that with the agenda driven crap we get now

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #724 on: May 5, 2024, 10:16:49 pm »
Hopefully, Neville is nowhere near the Wolves game. I will be carefully choosing my channel and Comms.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #725 on: May 5, 2024, 10:32:11 pm »
Hopefully, Neville is nowhere near the Wolves game. I will be carefully choosing my channel and Comms.
all the games kick off at the same time that day so I assume he'd be on a different game?
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #726 on: May 5, 2024, 11:48:09 pm »
all the games kick off at the same time that day so I assume he'd be on a different game?

Yeah Arsenal/City thank fcuk absolute tosser of a man
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #727 on: May 6, 2024, 12:13:48 am »
Tyldesley and Townsend. Think they are the pick both as commentator and co--commentator. Appropriate they were the Istanbul combination. Dare I say it Big Ron was also great prior to Townsend.

With the Mancs...Ron: "the big goalies coming up". Clive: "Can Man United score, they always score". "SHERINGHAM".... "Name. On. The trophy." And with us. Clive: "Hello! Hello! Here we go. Steven Gerrard puts a grain of doubt in the back of Milan minds. You never know, you never know with Liverpool."

ITV really was the dog's bollocks.

Alan Green on radio delivered one of the most spine chilling lines ever. "The Munich players are on their knees, they don't know what's hit them"....."Manchester's hit them.".

Sammy Kuffour looked like he was having an exorcism. Never seen a player as devastated.

We can all look back fondly on the Bayern robbery (since Istanbul I certainly can anyway) knowing where that trophy ended up, and where it will be forever.

Prior to this commentary team Brian Moore was the top dog (again ITV).

Martin Tyler was definitely top quality for a long time. The first 4-3, "Collymore closing innn...." Andy Gray was a damn good co commentator too.

Worst comm, Motty is up there. Nerdy stats were mildly annoying but it was his voice that grated most.

Not to mention Mike Ingham's commentary for Istanbul as Kemlyn Road mentions. On the day he retired, Ingham was asked what his greatest, most enduring memory will be, and he said without hesitation Istanbul.

As painful as it is, even hearing Tyldsley or Green describing Man Utd's win in '99 is iconic, not just for the moment, but these are guys who speak it with passion and articulate the moment so brilliantly. Never had Sky in the house growing up, but had a crappy radio in my bedroom on long wave listening to the Liverpool/Olympiakos match in December 2004. Always remember me and my brother playing the Playstation listening to that match and then pausing the game in anticipation for something big to happen. You could just feel it building, and Alan Green was expert in building that sense of anticipation, and then, bang, 'WHAT A GOAL!!!' he screams when Gerrard leathered it. That might be my favourite individual moment as a fan, could only imagine the pandemonium at Anfield when that noise came through the radio!

Now we have 'Fletch' calling the shots or, god forbid, Sam Matterface. TV commentary is in the doledrums.

As for radio, or rather 5Live, yeah it still does it. Ian Dennis needs no introduction given his and Shearer's commentary against Barcelona five years ago. Conor McNamara is also excellent. You have John Murray too who speaks with such enthusiasm and real joy for the game. Although Alistair Bruce Ball is 'Fletch' territory, in it for false hysteria and sloganeering.

Why the 5Live commentators don't get the TV gig is anyone's guess.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #728 on: May 7, 2024, 02:47:39 pm »
Football could do with having a look at the Snooker and just how good their co-comms are. Hendry is brilliant and its the first time Ive hear him but so is Neil Robertson. I thought I knew snooker quite well then you hear these fellas explain why players take certain shots. Really good.

I think having commentators who have actually played against the players adds a nice dimension to things. I quite like Conor Coady being on the Five Live thing he does sometimes because it means they have someone on who's played against the player or under the manager they're discussing. Though I did think 'I'm sure you DO know why Ben White left the camp, Conor...'  Tom Lockyer a bit less so as he's not been around the PL/Championship as much.

Andros Townsend was pretty good commentating on a game last year as well.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #729 on: May 7, 2024, 02:50:43 pm »
As for radio, or rather 5Live, yeah it still does it. Ian Dennis needs no introduction given his and Shearer's commentary against Barcelona five years ago. Conor McNamara is also excellent. You have John Murray too who speaks with such enthusiasm and real joy for the game. Although Alistair Bruce Ball is 'Fletch' territory, in it for false hysteria and sloganeering.

Why the 5Live commentators don't get the TV gig is anyone's guess.

I really, really hope they get Pat Nevin in for TV for the Euros. Really like him with John Murray.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #730 on: May 7, 2024, 02:54:20 pm »
Fact is, the vast majority of ex-players are thick as two short planks so it's no surprise they talk annoying repetitive bollocks.  The inventor of the mute button deserves a Nobel prize.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #731 on: May 7, 2024, 03:33:51 pm »
Tyler definitely became a victim of the new Sky post 2015(ish), focused on narratives and drama rather than actual quality coverage. He rather sadly went from adding spectacle to the occasion to quite frankly being a professional shit stirrer, and its the fault of his paymasters.

Tylers commentary style was always just shouting the name of the fella whod had a shot. Depending on how far out the shot was determined how long he held the last vowel sound in their name, then if it went in hed hold it a bit longer still.  He topped out at Agueroooooooooooooooooooowwwww and then pretty much phoned it in after that as he had his moment that would get played for ever.

Its actually quite insulting to some of the masters of the craft that agueroooooo is this great moment of commentary. Its shit. Although he obviously thought it was brilliant as he tried doing it again when he scored against us in title decider a few years back.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #732 on: May 7, 2024, 05:03:10 pm »
Tylers commentary style was always just shouting the name of the fella whod had a shot. Depending on how far out the shot was determined how long he held the last vowel sound in their name, then if it went in hed hold it a bit longer still.  He topped out at Agueroooooooooooooooooooowwwww and then pretty much phoned it in after that as he had his moment that would get played for ever.

Its actually quite insulting to some of the masters of the craft that agueroooooo is this great moment of commentary. Its shit. Although he obviously thought it was brilliant as he tried doing it again when he scored against us in title decider a few years back.

The "and it's live" line was so shit
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #733 on: May 7, 2024, 09:21:44 pm »
The "and it's live" line was so shit

He tried and tried and tried to make that a thing and it was dropped as soon as he was.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #734 on: May 7, 2024, 10:54:05 pm »
I thought Brian Moore was great although some thought he was pro Manc . But I guess its how they commentate on a game. Whilst Im no fan of England I remember Brian Moore commentating on the England v Argentina game in France 98. When Owen scores his worldie he goes for it.. . . . Oh a wonderful goal!!!! Brilliant. Later he sets king kev up when Batty comes up to take a pen is he going to score, yes Brian ..Noooooo
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #735 on: May 8, 2024, 11:37:45 am »
I thought Brian Moore was great although some thought he was pro Manc . But I guess its how they commentate on a game. Whilst Im no fan of England I remember Brian Moore commentating on the England v Argentina game in France 98. When Owen scores his worldie he goes for it.. . . . Oh a wonderful goal!!!! Brilliant. Later he sets king kev up when Batty comes up to take a pen is he going to score, yes Brian ..Noooooo
I always thought of Brian Moore as London / southern teams biased but as he worked for London weekend tv in his early tv days its not surprising.
The trouble with that was when there was a big occasion like the fa cup final ,LWT would be the broadcaster for the whole country on the ITV network and if it involved a London/ southern side then he struggled with his neutrality.
I read an article where Jimmy hill was being interviewed and we were playing arsenal in the 71 final and hill at the time was the head of sport at LWT .
In the weeks leading up to the final they decided they had to favour arsenal and give more coverage to them as the local team.this included ,according to hill ,him coming up with that dirge  of a chant  good old arsenal were proud to say that name  to the tune of rule Britannia,knowing that Liverpool fans would be belting out YNWA .so they get into the minds of arsenal fans mentioning it and playing for them on the local broadcasts so they indeed take it up and of course thats the only chant they had that day .
So for me an early example of agenda driven psychology by LWT.very unprofessional considering that they were broadcasting on behalf of the entire nation who wanted to watch ITV that day .but Jimmy hill was a snidely twat whose arrogance and ego allowed himto get away with stuff like this .Sunderland fans will understand this .
I think once Brian Moore started doing broadcasts away from London and was commentating on live games from all over the country that they shared with bbc before sky got their grubby hands on it ,he became a far better commentator for it and his comentry excellent.apart from his  up for grabs now  line ..that was shit 😥
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #736 on: May 8, 2024, 11:57:45 am »
And its in there!

Also loved the way he emphasised the scorer without sounding forced like when Peter Drury does it. A goal for Liverpool, from John Barnes!
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #737 on: May 8, 2024, 01:43:51 pm »
And its in there!

Also loved the way he emphasised the scorer without sounding forced like when Peter Drury does it. A goal for Liverpool, from John Barnes!
I remember him getting quite excited with a few Kevin Keegan goals.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #738 on: May 8, 2024, 02:33:45 pm »
And its in there!

Also loved the way he emphasised the scorer without sounding forced like when Peter Drury does it. A goal for Liverpool, from John Barnes!
Was that the Barnes goal at OT?
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #739 on: May 8, 2024, 05:19:52 pm »
And its in there!

Also loved the way he emphasised the scorer without sounding forced like when Peter Drury does it. A goal for Liverpool, from John Barnes!

https://youtu.be/AUIg5glvwdU?si=P4FWprceLCFSDzWf


Especially like the times he says *player-name* is in there..and its in there!
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #740 on: May 8, 2024, 06:10:23 pm »
https://youtu.be/AUIg5glvwdU?si=P4FWprceLCFSDzWf


Especially like the times he says *player-name* is in there..and its in there!

Not just me then. :D

Dennis Bailey hat trick at Old Trafford for QPR in there.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #741 on: May 8, 2024, 07:23:38 pm »
I always thought of Brian Moore as London / southern teams biased but as he worked for London weekend tv in his early tv days its not surprising.
The trouble with that was when there was a big occasion like the fa cup final ,LWT would be the broadcaster for the whole country on the ITV network and if it involved a London/ southern side then he struggled with his neutrality.
I read an article where Jimmy hill was being interviewed and we were playing arsenal in the 71 final and hill at the time was the head of sport at LWT .
In the weeks leading up to the final they decided they had to favour arsenal and give more coverage to them as the local team.this included ,according to hill ,him coming up with that dirge  of a chant  good old arsenal were proud to say that name  to the tune of rule Britannia,knowing that Liverpool fans would be belting out YNWA .so they get into the minds of arsenal fans mentioning it and playing for them on the local broadcasts so they indeed take it up and of course thats the only chant they had that day .
So for me an early example of agenda driven psychology by LWT.very unprofessional considering that they were broadcasting on behalf of the entire nation who wanted to watch ITV that day .but Jimmy hill was a snidely twat whose arrogance and ego allowed himto get away with stuff like this .Sunderland fans will understand this .
I think once Brian Moore started doing broadcasts away from London and was commentating on live games from all over the country that they shared with bbc before sky got their grubby hands on it ,he became a far better commentator for it and his comentry excellent.apart from his  up for grabs now  line ..that was shit 😥

I always liked Barry Davies. :)
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #742 on: May 8, 2024, 07:27:27 pm »
Brian Moore was great compared to the shite we have these days, however the way he pronounced Souness would have had me kicking my telly in if I we had wall to wall coverage back in the day
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #743 on: May 8, 2024, 10:20:57 pm »
Well Rio. What do you think will happen this second half. More of the same or will something change
Bayern will want to be more clinical here in this 2nd half

We all know what Bayern want you clown. The game was 0-0. They were asking what you think will happen. You know that thing that happens when you engage that pea sized thing inside your head

McManaman. Only time I've heard him sound like he enjoys a game of football was when Madrid went 2-1 up
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #744 on: May 8, 2024, 10:40:53 pm »
I always liked Barry Davies. :)
Barry Davies was great .loved that line when Peter Beardsley scored against the bitters  ohh thats a lovely goal a lovely goal.and he gets a kiss for it from a man incidentally wearing a blue striped shirt ,just look at it again.
Just purely reacting to whats happening in front of him unscripted and completely enjoying his work.
Special shout for the great David Coleman,only one team he was talking about when he frequently said toshak ,keegan ONE NIL..
And here we are decades later and how many on here say they watch the game with the sound turned off ?
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #745 on: May 8, 2024, 10:43:12 pm »
Barry Davies was great .loved that line when Peter Beardsley scored against the bitters  ohh thats a lovely goal a lovely goal.and he gets a kiss for it from a man incidentally wearing a blue striped shirt ,just look at it again.
Just purely reacting to whats happening in front of him unscripted and completely enjoying his work.
Special shout for the great David Coleman,only one team he was talking about when he frequently said toshak ,keegan ONE NIL..
And here we are decades later and how many on here say they watch the game with the sound turned off ?

I do.

On our games, I sync the LFCTV commentary.

Games like tonight, I just have it muted.

Logged
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #746 on: Yesterday at 09:09:52 pm »
https://www.facebook.com/reel/975499607309249?fs=e&s=TIeQ9V

Stephen warnock has always come across as a bit of a bellend to me and this video slagging Rafa over just about confirms it. Weve had some right idiots place for this team now gracing the media with their presence
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #747 on: Yesterday at 09:43:36 pm »
Well Rio. What do you think will happen this second half. More of the same or will something change
Bayern will want to be more clinical here in this 2nd half

We all know what Bayern want you clown. The game was 0-0. They were asking what you think will happen. You know that thing that happens when you engage that pea sized thing inside your head

McManaman. Only time I've heard him sound like he enjoys a game of football was when Madrid went 2-1 up

Reactionary Rio, the stupidest man in sports entertainment.
Logged
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #748 on: Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm »
https://www.facebook.com/reel/975499607309249?fs=e&s=TIeQ9V

Stephen warnock has always come across as a bit of a bellend to me and this video slagging Rafa over just about confirms it. Weve had some right idiots place for this team now gracing the media with their presence
Theres so many ex players taking part in these interviews telling non stories about nothing ,theyre all at it.
What did he want Rafa to do ,put  everyone on the playing staff on the the team sheet.you didnt make it so deal with it .anyway did stevie gerrard sort out that 100 grand for him like he said because I think that was at the heart of all his bad mouthing of Rafa
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #749 on: Yesterday at 10:29:32 pm »
Not even a sliver of sympathy though? Told you're in the squad, tell the whole family, then get a call you're out, we made a mistake - separate flights back - miss the parade. That's all a bit shit to be honest.

Rafa was a horrible man manager, plain and simple.  ;D
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #750 on: Today at 07:15:21 am »
No I havent .Rafa had a very difficult job to do which involved upsetting more than just one player by choosing his final squad .it was the biggest game in our history for over 20 years at the time so he chose the squad of players he thought would do the job.
We all know Rafa wasnt the touchy ,feelly kind of man manager but it worked for him and he got results and I think he had a lot more to think about that week than whether or not some squad player was having a sulk about it not being in the team.and lets face it the decisions Rafa made that/night and changes he made during the game gave us the greatest night in our history .
Rafas the one who has a banner with his face on being waved on the kop and his name sung loud and proud for what he did that night .I think Rafa got it right ,not Stephen  I wanted a hundred grand  warnock.


