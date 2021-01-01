When you say you seen them come back, how do you see them and how are they gone? To the lay person the game is sold out until a sale window opens. So from sold out on Tuesdays sale to 2pm today the window is closed. Is this correct or are people still purchasing during that period? I ask this on the basis that I am missing a legitimate period where I could be trying to get tickets. If it is some secret door or something then fair enough.



He'll have seen them on the 'hospitality' tab. I'm guessing he's saying they've now disappeared so either been sold or taken off to put on the sale today.



No nothing like that, I was thinking about getting hospitality to the game but I am in a group where lads have season hospitality tickets and sell real cheap if they cant unload them coming up to game time, so sort of waiting game on which happens first.This has led me to checking the hospitality section a bit to just pull the trigger if they look like selling out, so I went in to look Tuesday and there was 150 tickets between areas 227 and 228 that weren't there the week before, so I presume returned hospitality, they are gone now from the hospitality section. So either they have decided to release them as general sale today or they sold them in the last day (imo unlikely but stranger things happen).or the better explanation from swoopy