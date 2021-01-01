« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #27320 on: Today at 09:57:55 am
I seen a number of hospitality comeback for palace this week, was like 150 tickets that are gone now, I wonder will they bite the bullet and put those in the late sale today
Bapsandwaps

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #27321 on: Today at 10:02:30 am
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 09:57:55 am
I seen a number of hospitality comeback for palace this week, was like 150 tickets that are gone now, I wonder will they bite the bullet and put those in the late sale today

When you say you seen them come back, how do you see them and how are they gone? To the lay person the game is sold out until a sale window opens. So from sold out on Tuesdays sale to 2pm today the window is closed. Is this correct or are people still purchasing during that period? I ask this on the basis that I am missing a legitimate period where I could be trying to get tickets. If it is some secret door or something then fair enough.
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,748
Re: Members Sales
Reply #27322 on: Today at 10:09:24 am
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:02:30 am
When you say you seen them come back, how do you see them and how are they gone? To the lay person the game is sold out until a sale window opens. So from sold out on Tuesdays sale to 2pm today the window is closed. Is this correct or are people still purchasing during that period? I ask this on the basis that I am missing a legitimate period where I could be trying to get tickets. If it is some secret door or something then fair enough.

He'll have seen them on the 'hospitality' tab. I'm guessing he's saying they've now disappeared so either been sold or taken off to put on the sale today.
walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #27323 on: Today at 10:09:31 am
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:02:30 am
When you say you seen them come back, how do you see them and how are they gone? To the lay person the game is sold out until a sale window opens. So from sold out on Tuesdays sale to 2pm today the window is closed. Is this correct or are people still purchasing during that period? I ask this on the basis that I am missing a legitimate period where I could be trying to get tickets. If it is some secret door or something then fair enough.


No nothing like that, I was thinking about getting hospitality to the game but I am in a group where lads have season hospitality tickets and sell real cheap if they cant unload them coming up to game time, so sort of waiting game on which happens first.

This has led me to checking the hospitality section a bit to just pull the trigger if they look like selling out, so I went in to look Tuesday and there was 150 tickets between areas 227 and 228 that weren't there the week before, so I presume returned hospitality, they are gone now from the hospitality section. So either they have decided to release them as general sale today or they sold them in the last day (imo unlikely but stranger things happen).



or the better explanation from swoopy ;D ;D

Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:09:24 am
He'll have seen them on the 'hospitality' tab. I'm guessing he's saying they've now disappeared so either been sold or taken off to put on the sale today.
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,748
Re: Members Sales
Reply #27324 on: Today at 10:10:43 am
Quote from: fowler_dk on Today at 09:54:38 am
I am not sure if I am going blind or have missed a date or something but I am trying to put my tickets for the Palace game on the ticket exchange and I cannot find the link for it in my account. I did it a couple of times last season but I just cannot find the link for it this time even though I have checked all pages on my account.

Have any of you been able to put a ticket on the exchange?

The button doesn't appear to have been enabled yet. Bit strange when the sale starts in a few hours! Presumably it's only going to be STH returns or returns that people have sent back via live chat initially.
jc68

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 207
Re: Members Sales
Reply #27325 on: Today at 10:15:41 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:10:43 am
The button doesn't appear to have been enabled yet. Bit strange when the sale starts in a few hours! Presumably it's only going to be STH returns or returns that people have sent back via live chat initially.

I have got the same problem with my ST - am away on holiday, cant make the game and there is currently no option for ticket exchange
