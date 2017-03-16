« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 678 679 680 681 682 [683]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1329038 times)

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,808
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27280 on: Yesterday at 03:12:50 pm »
Weird, the button to add another family member is there for a friend of mine, but mine and the wifes account the button is missing
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27281 on: Yesterday at 03:17:05 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 03:12:50 pm
Weird, the button to add another family member is there for a friend of mine, but mine and the wifes account the button is missing

Was that account created in the last 2 weeks?
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,808
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27282 on: Yesterday at 03:21:46 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:17:05 pm
Was that account created in the last 2 weeks?

yup

mine and my wifes was a few months ago

friends was a couple weeks ago

Edit: i just created a new account for my son, it lets you add friends and family on new accounts  :wave
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27283 on: Yesterday at 03:25:05 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 03:21:46 pm
yup

mine and my wifes was a few months ago

friends was a couple weeks ago

Edit: i just created a new account for my son, it lets you add friends and family on new accounts  :wave

They did say in the FAQs that new accounts would allow you to add for 2 weeks from creation date

Another work around for F&F

Person A wants to give a ticket to Person B, but aren't on each others friends list

Solution:

Get a random person you know (Person C) to create a new account, add both Person A and B to F&F
Transfer the ticket from Person A to Person C, then Person C to Person B

This works as the ticket can be forwarded 3 times
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27284 on: Yesterday at 03:33:52 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:25:05 pm
They did say in the FAQs that new accounts would allow you to add for 2 weeks from creation date

Another work around for F&F

Person A wants to give a ticket to Person B, but aren't on each others friends list

Solution:

Get a random person you know (Person C) to create a new account, add both Person A and B to F&F
Transfer the ticket from Person A to Person C, then Person C to Person B

This works as the ticket can be forwarded 3 times

I can see how Person C can add Persons A & B, but doesn't Person A also have to add Person C in order to transfer a ticket to C (i.e. it's a two way process)?  Wouldn't the cut-off prevent Person A from doing that?
Logged

Offline WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27285 on: Yesterday at 03:55:30 pm »
Surely they'll have to bin off the F&F closure if its that easy to turn it back on
Logged

Offline Bapsandwaps

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27286 on: Yesterday at 04:00:20 pm »
Anyone got an estimate of how many may be available for the Thursday 2pm sale at all? Will this be less than todays sale?
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27287 on: Yesterday at 04:03:43 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Yesterday at 03:55:30 pm
Surely they'll have to bin off the F&F closure if its that easy to turn it back on

Try it and see what happens, you will probably get a letter from the sanctions team.
Logged

Offline WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27288 on: Yesterday at 04:05:38 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 04:03:43 pm
Try it and see what happens, you will probably get a letter from the sanctions team.

That's why I haven't lol - some will though.

Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27289 on: Yesterday at 04:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:33:52 pm
I can see how Person C can add Persons A & B, but doesn't Person A also have to add Person C in order to transfer a ticket to C (i.e. it's a two way process)?  Wouldn't the cut-off prevent Person A from doing that?

No once person A has transfered the ticket they have no control over it'd final destination and cannot recall it, person B is free to do what they want with it

Attend
Send to someone on their list
Sell back to club
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27290 on: Yesterday at 04:24:39 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 04:03:43 pm
Try it and see what happens, you will probably get a letter from the sanctions team.

I can't see them keeping their finger on the pulse on this one, given they don't with anything else

Pyro letters went out fast though to their credit, almost as fast as the pictures they post promoting the use of it on social media
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,687
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27291 on: Yesterday at 04:43:14 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:25:05 pm
They did say in the FAQs that new accounts would allow you to add for 2 weeks from creation date

Another work around for F&F

Person A wants to give a ticket to Person B, but aren't on each others friends list

Solution:

Get a random person you know (Person C) to create a new account, add both Person A and B to F&F
Transfer the ticket from Person A to Person C, then Person C to Person B

This works as the ticket can be forwarded 3 times

Thanks, I'll give it a go.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27292 on: Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:24:39 pm
I can't see them keeping their finger on the pulse on this one, given they don't with anything else

Pyro letters went out fast though to their credit, almost as fast as the pictures they post promoting the use of it on social media

Try it....
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27293 on: Yesterday at 04:51:10 pm »
Logged

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27294 on: Yesterday at 05:06:42 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:25:05 pm
They did say in the FAQs that new accounts would allow you to add for 2 weeks from creation date

Another work around for F&F

Person A wants to give a ticket to Person B, but aren't on each others friends list

Solution:

Get a random person you know (Person C) to create a new account, add both Person A and B to F&F
Transfer the ticket from Person A to Person C, then Person C to Person B

This works as the ticket can be forwarded 3 times
You are so on this,this information has really helped me thanks very much.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,674
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27295 on: Yesterday at 10:53:20 pm »
30Fiver is the Joker to Sonofkenny's Batman.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27296 on: Today at 07:20:49 am »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 10:53:20 pm
30Fiver is the Joker to Sonofkenny's Batman.

 :lmao
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27297 on: Today at 08:51:35 am »

So can anyone actually see the seat map page? I had a link which worked before the members sale but it now just says Error, please log in to proceed. It may be that they havent loaded the available seats onto the map yet but if anyone can see them it would be good to know how much is there.

I would think virtually all available seats will be STH returns. The members sale was only 3 weeks ago so no reason why anyone would return them or not pass on to F&F.
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 66
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27298 on: Today at 10:04:09 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:51:35 am
So can anyone actually see the seat map page? I had a link which worked before the members sale but it now just says Error, please log in to proceed. It may be that they havent loaded the available seats onto the map yet but if anyone can see them it would be good to know how much is there.

I would think virtually all available seats will be STH returns. The members sale was only 3 weeks ago so no reason why anyone would return them or not pass on to F&F.

I think they remove the seat maps now between sales
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27299 on: Today at 11:47:43 am »
Someone on twitter selling services to get tickets on your own cards at £20 per ticket + FV  :lmao
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,589
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27300 on: Today at 11:52:33 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:47:43 am
Someone on twitter selling services to get tickets on your own cards at £20 per ticket + FV  :lmao
I had somebody inbox me on twitter earlier in the summer claiming he could get me every game for £100.. but he would need to create me a "fresh" membership
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27301 on: Today at 11:59:59 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:52:33 am
I had somebody inbox me on twitter earlier in the summer claiming he could get me every game for £100.. but he would need to create me a "fresh" membership

If they know how to bypass the queue then they probably can. Not that its wise to trust anyone on twatter
Logged

Online chris90

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27302 on: Today at 12:02:14 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:47:43 am
Someone on twitter selling services to get tickets on your own cards at £20 per ticket + FV  :lmao

This is where we are :butt a select few know how to beat the system. Tbf £20 on top of FV may be a small price to pay for some, to ensure they have credits going forwards
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,341
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27303 on: Today at 12:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:59:59 am
If they know how to bypass the queue then they probably can. Not that its wise to trust anyone on twatter

Sounds like a tout that has multiple memberships and would just transfer from the existing ones to the new one
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Bapsandwaps

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27304 on: Today at 12:54:29 pm »
To be honest fellas, we have been incredible for a number of years now. It is not going to last forever, it is a once in a generation team. As soon as we are not in top two this will not be as bad. Maybe the extreme but remember roy hodgeson!! Half the stadium was empty regularly.
Logged

Online ianrush79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27305 on: Today at 01:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 12:54:29 pm
To be honest fellas, we have been incredible for a number of years now. It is not going to last forever, it is a once in a generation team. As soon as we are not in top two this will not be as bad. Maybe the extreme but remember roy hodgeson!! Half the stadium was empty regularly.

Hodgson was for about 4 months out of the last 20 years. Itll be like this for good now
Logged
Phil Brown just off the phone. Stupid sod didn't know what 'Gardening Leave' meant. He's spent the past week planting fucking roses.

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27306 on: Today at 01:55:32 pm »
Why is the palace sale on so late, leaves less time for the random drops
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27307 on: Today at 02:07:31 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:55:32 pm
Why is the palace sale on so late, leaves less time for the random drops

But more for the initial sale

Doesn't affect how many tickets are available overall
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27308 on: Today at 02:11:04 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:07:31 pm
But more for the initial sale

Doesn't affect how many tickets are available overall

No, but it increases the difficulty of getting oneunless you know a way to get ahead of the queue  ;)
Logged

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 466
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27309 on: Today at 02:17:05 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:24:39 pm
I can't see them keeping their finger on the pulse on this one, given they don't with anything else

Pyro letters went out fast though to their credit, almost as fast as the pictures they post promoting the use of it on social media

Brilliant on the pyros ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 678 679 680 681 682 [683]   Go Up
« previous next »
 