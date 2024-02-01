I'm a massive fan of Lijnders, to the point where I have always maintained that him returning in 2018 to essentially replace Buvac was the most important decision made in Klopp's time here.



and if rumours are to be believed, it was him coming back that sent Buvac into a mega-sulk, and then leaving!But yeah, worked out fantastically for the club. It was clear that Klopp really took to Lijnders from the start, hence being so quick to promise him a return and promotion when things didnt go well in the Netherlands.