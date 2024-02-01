« previous next »
Pep Lijnders

Yosser0_0

Re: Pep Lijnders
February 1, 2024, 07:33:16 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on February  1, 2024, 02:19:43 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzJpmy128mE

Great little interview. I think I'll miss hearing him speak as much as when you hear Klopp speak. Really interested to see what's down for him as a manager.

So he was always going at the same time as Klopp? It sounds like they'd decided last summer to give it 'one last dance' knowing that the project was coming to an end. I must admit that I wouldn't have been surprised if Klopp would have walked last summer.
Wullie160975

Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 12:40:15 pm
Mentioned on the BBC from an Aberdeen fan as who they'd like to be there next manager. Could be an interesting move for both sides.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 12:42:31 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if he goes and manages in the Portuguese league.
Persephone

Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 02:49:03 pm
He always comes across really passionately in interviews. I hope he can go on to have a successful Managerial career and you never know if our paths will cross again.
Dougle

Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 02:51:57 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 12:42:31 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if he goes and manages in the Portuguese league.

Think he inferred in the interview that Vitor Matos would be working with him so that might tie in with your opinion.
ljycb

Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 10:54:23 pm
I'm a massive fan of Lijnders, to the point where I have always maintained that him returning in 2018 to essentially replace Buvac was the most important decision made in Klopp's time here.
Dim Glas

Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 12:30:48 am
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:54:23 pm
I'm a massive fan of Lijnders, to the point where I have always maintained that him returning in 2018 to essentially replace Buvac was the most important decision made in Klopp's time here.

and if rumours are to be believed, it was him coming back that sent Buvac into a mega-sulk, and then leaving!

But yeah, worked out fantastically for the club. It was clear that Klopp really took to Lijnders from the start, hence being so quick to promise him a return and promotion when things didnt go well in the Netherlands.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 07:04:09 am
Id love to know what conversations have gone on between Pep and the club.

It wouldnt surprise me if both parties took the view that managing elsewhere first for experience and then reviewing down the line, would be the best approach.
