It would make no sense to let Pep leave with a view to bringing him back down the line. If there was a right time to appoint him it would surely be now with everyone and everything in place he’s familiar with. The chances of him going elsewhere, getting experience, being ‘ready’ to manage us and that aligning with our timeline of appointing another manager are surely incredibly slim. If they rate him as a potential manager - and there’s surely nobody in a better place to judge than them - then they should appoint him now as it’ll be his best chance of succeeding and continuing the work of Jurgen and his team.