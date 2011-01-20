One thing is for sure, Ljinders definitely has a big football brain. I can see how he might rub people up the wrong way though - his choice of words are sometimes a bit off, and he over talks a lot. I can see how someone like Klopp can see past that though, smooth out his message, and get players to fully engage with the passion and big brain ideas of Pep. He should enjoy a wonderful assistant career and follow Klopp into his next role. Its a dynamite combination. Or even better, just convince Klopp to allow him and Krawietz to do some of the media work. Maybe even manage all the League Cup games.