« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pep Lijnders  (Read 142632 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,242
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #920 on: February 1, 2024, 07:33:16 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on February  1, 2024, 02:19:43 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzJpmy128mE

Great little interview. I think I'll miss hearing him speak as much as when you hear Klopp speak. Really interested to see what's down for him as a manager.

So he was always going at the same time as Klopp? It sounds like they'd decided last summer to give it 'one last dance' knowing that the project was coming to an end. I must admit that I wouldn't have been surprised if Klopp would have walked last summer.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #921 on: February 2, 2024, 12:40:15 pm »
Mentioned on the BBC from an Aberdeen fan as who they'd like to be there next manager. Could be an interesting move for both sides.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #922 on: February 2, 2024, 12:42:31 pm »
I wouldn't be surprised if he goes and manages in the Portuguese league.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,236
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #923 on: February 2, 2024, 02:49:03 pm »
He always comes across really passionately in interviews. I hope he can go on to have a successful Managerial career and you never know if our paths will cross again.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,095
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #924 on: February 2, 2024, 02:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on February  2, 2024, 12:42:31 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if he goes and manages in the Portuguese league.

Think he inferred in the interview that Vitor Matos would be working with him so that might tie in with your opinion.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,664
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #925 on: February 2, 2024, 10:54:23 pm »
I'm a massive fan of Lijnders, to the point where I have always maintained that him returning in 2018 to essentially replace Buvac was the most important decision made in Klopp's time here.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,042
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #926 on: February 3, 2024, 12:30:48 am »
Quote from: ljycb on February  2, 2024, 10:54:23 pm
I'm a massive fan of Lijnders, to the point where I have always maintained that him returning in 2018 to essentially replace Buvac was the most important decision made in Klopp's time here.

and if rumours are to be believed, it was him coming back that sent Buvac into a mega-sulk, and then leaving!

But yeah, worked out fantastically for the club. It was clear that Klopp really took to Lijnders from the start, hence being so quick to promise him a return and promotion when things didnt go well in the Netherlands.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #927 on: February 3, 2024, 07:04:09 am »
Id love to know what conversations have gone on between Pep and the club.

It wouldnt surprise me if both parties took the view that managing elsewhere first for experience and then reviewing down the line, would be the best approach.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #928 on: February 3, 2024, 07:53:10 am »
It would make no sense to let Pep leave with a view to bringing him back down the line. If there was a right time to appoint him it would surely be now with everyone and everything in place hes familiar with. The chances of him going elsewhere, getting experience, being ready to manage us and that aligning with our timeline of appointing another manager are surely incredibly slim. If they rate him as a potential manager - and theres surely nobody in a better place to judge than them - then they should appoint him now as itll be his best chance of succeeding and continuing the work of Jurgen and his team.
Logged

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,715
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #929 on: February 3, 2024, 08:30:10 am »
Im really glad Pep can leave on a high.  Taking him on for his first managerial job never sat comfortably with me and I thought he would tarnish his standing
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #930 on: February 3, 2024, 09:46:17 am »
Lovely interview. Seems a great guy who genuninely loves and gets the club and city (his comment about his kids being posh Scousers made me laugh). As with all the backroom staff, massively undersung (except by Klopp) and massively important. Will be missed, and who knows he may be back one day?!
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,146
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #931 on: February 3, 2024, 09:47:59 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on February  2, 2024, 12:42:31 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if he goes and manages in the Portuguese league.

Well Amorims English seems quite good but a Portuguese speaking assistant who knows the club inside out?

You never know.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,268
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #932 on: February 3, 2024, 07:14:57 pm »
One thing is for sure, Ljinders definitely has a big football brain. I can see how he might rub people up the wrong way though - his choice of words are sometimes a bit off, and he over talks a lot. I can see how someone like Klopp can see past that though, smooth out his message, and get players to fully engage with the passion and big brain ideas of Pep. He  should enjoy a wonderful assistant career and follow Klopp into his next role. Its a dynamite combination. Or even better, just convince Klopp to allow him and Krawietz to do some of the media work. Maybe even manage all the League Cup games.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #933 on: February 4, 2024, 02:04:20 am »
Quote from: ljycb on February  2, 2024, 10:54:23 pm
I'm a massive fan of Lijnders, to the point where I have always maintained that him returning in 2018 to essentially replace Buvac was the most important decision made in Klopp's time here.

Its interesting how his return coincided with us playing a more refined and patient version of gegenpressing. The chaotic heavy metal football was seemed more associated with Buvac.

Surprised hes been out the limelight and not taken a more high profile assistant job. I see hes currently managing in the German third division.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,042
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #934 on: February 4, 2024, 05:18:10 am »
Quote from: mattD on February  4, 2024, 02:04:20 am
Its interesting how his return coincided with us playing a more refined and patient version of gegenpressing. The chaotic heavy metal football was seemed more associated with Buvac.

Surprised hes been out the limelight and not taken a more high profile assistant job. I see hes currently managing in the German third division.


Buvac? Hes been the sporting director of Dynamo Moscow for a few years.
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,596
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #935 on: February 4, 2024, 06:58:11 am »
loved that interview, class guy, wish him all the best
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #936 on: February 4, 2024, 08:53:47 am »
Let him go somewhere else & learn. If he does well say at a top 8 PL club then we can bring him back

we saw with how Gerrard has been found out.
Pep seems a great a coach he just needs some success as a manger first
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,471
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #937 on: February 4, 2024, 12:28:58 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on February  4, 2024, 08:53:47 am

Pep seems a great a coach he just needs some success as a manger first


Possibly why he's going away...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,095
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #938 on: Today at 01:27:45 pm »
That was a very good press conference today. He's gone be missed is our Pep. I will watch with interest how he gets on wherever he and Vitor Matos end up.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #939 on: Today at 05:11:05 pm »
I think Leverkusen should be looking at Pep if there manager was to leave this summer.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #940 on: Today at 05:42:50 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 05:11:05 pm
I think Leverkusen should be looking at Pep if there manager was to leave this summer.

Not being funny, but why? Hes a great assistant, clearly very good tactically, very innovative. But hes so far had a failed six months at a middling Dutch side and thats it. He needs to pretty much start where Xabi did at Sociedad B, not a big club who are likely to be champions of one of the biggest leagues in the world.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,114
  • JFT 97
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #941 on: Today at 05:50:49 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 05:42:50 pm
Not being funny, but why? Hes a great assistant, clearly very good tactically, very innovative. But hes so far had a failed six months at a middling Dutch side and thats it. He needs to pretty much start where Xabi did at Sociedad B, not a big club who are likely to be champions of one of the biggest leagues in the world.

Alonso went from getting relegated with Sociedad B to Leverkusen who had finished 3rd the season before he joined.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #942 on: Today at 06:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:50:49 pm
Alonso went from getting relegated with Sociedad B to Leverkusen who had finished 3rd the season before he joined.

He went from getting them promoted for the first time in like 60 years, then relegated. 98 games to at least get an idea of what he is as a manager. Pep had 22 at NEC six years ago :D Im not quite sure thats the sort of experience youd want to replace the only title winning manager in your history with, but well see I guess. Id wager he probably starts again a little lower than that.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,114
  • JFT 97
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #943 on: Today at 06:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 06:00:42 pm
He went from getting them promoted for the first time in like 60 years, then relegated. 98 games to at least get an idea of what he is as a manager. Pep had 22 at NEC six years ago :D Im not quite sure thats the sort of experience youd want to replace the only title winning manager in your history with, but well see I guess. Id wager he probably starts again a little lower than that.

How many games as a manager did Arteta have before he got the Arsenal manager's job though?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #944 on: Today at 07:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:46:51 pm
How many games as a manager did Arteta have before he got the Arsenal manager's job though?

Did Arteta get the Arsenal job, or did Guardiola's much-touted acolyte get the Arsenal job?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,114
  • JFT 97
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #945 on: Today at 07:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:05:12 pm
Did Arteta get the Arsenal job, or did Guardiola's much-touted acolyte get the Arsenal job?

Hopefully, Kloppo's much-touted acolyte gets a top job as well ;)
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #946 on: Today at 07:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:46:51 pm
How many games as a manager did Arteta have before he got the Arsenal manager's job though?

Arsenal won the league and hired Arteta? Or were they you know, more like 12th?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,114
  • JFT 97
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #947 on: Today at 07:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 07:27:27 pm
Arsenal won the league and hired Arteta? Or were they you know, more like 12th?

They finished 3rd and then appointed Alonso who had only ever managed in the 2nd and 3rd tiers of Spanish Football. Leverkusen have a policy of appointing young Coaches.

Alonso, Seoane and Wolf were all around 40 years of age and highly respected coaches. Ljinders is 41 and is a highly respected coach.

As for Arsenal they finished 5th under Emery and could have appointed managers with a much better track record than Arteta. They wanted to go for a young coach with an outstanding reputation.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 