It would make no sense to let Pep leave with a view to bringing him back down the line. If there was a right time to appoint him it would surely be now with everyone and everything in place hes familiar with. The chances of him going elsewhere, getting experience, being ready to manage us and that aligning with our timeline of appointing another manager are surely incredibly slim. If they rate him as a potential manager - and theres surely nobody in a better place to judge than them - then they should appoint him now as itll be his best chance of succeeding and continuing the work of Jurgen and his team.