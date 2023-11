The Echo is just a bottomless pit of misery and doom. I deleted the app a long time ago, but occasionally log onto their website whilst in work.



They had an article this week about a lad from Skegness who spent £100 to win a load of tat in an arcade. I couldn't resist a little dig in the comments, low and behold they actually replied saying, 'and you read it'. Reach PLC rag of a set up.